AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Leipzig debts, turnover grew after Bundesliga promotion

Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 10:12 PM EST
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) Leipzig’s reliance on backer Red Bull increased with Bundesliga promotion according to financial figures released for 2016.

The club owed the energy drinks manufacturer about 52.4 million euros ($64.1 million) at the end of 2015, and that grew by more than 30 million to 83.2 million euros by the end of the following year.

Leipzig secured promotion from the second division in 2016 and went on to boost the team with the signings of coach Ralph Hasenhuettl from Ingolstadt, Timo Werner from Stuttgart, Oliver Burke from Nottingham Forest, and Naby Keita, Bernardo and Benno Schmitz from sister club RB Salzburg.

The club also secured a loan deal for Kyriakos Papadopoulos from Bayer Leverkusen, while Lukas Klostermann’s and Diego Demme’s contracts were extended.

Wages increased from 32.7 million euros to 53.7 million. Turnover increased to 118.6 million euros from 79.5 million the previous year.

The figures were initially reported by the Saechsische Zeitung and Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspapers.

Leipzig finished second in its first Bundesliga season. The team is currently third with 13 rounds of the league remaining.

Report: Man City to seal $43m Fred purchase in summer

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2018, 9:07 PM EST
A report out of Brazil says Manchester City’s failed January pursuit of Fred will yield a success in the summer.

City has reached an agreement with the player and could add the 24-year-old center midfielder from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of approximately $43 million, if a report from UOL Esporte is to be believed.

Pep Guardiola got an up close look at Fred in a pair of UEFA Champions League group stage matches which includes one of City’s few losses this season.

Fred has two goals and four assists this season as Shakhtar prepares for the Champions League Round of 16 and two legs against AS Roma.

A box-to-box player, Fred can also lie deeper in a defensive role.

Judging by WhoScored.com and our Champions League-watching eyeballs, Fred has been a top performer for Shakhtar. The Brazilian was suspended from international competition for doping from 2015-17.

Pochettino says FA needs to move FA Cup match at Rochdale

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2018, 8:21 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t just think his side shouldn’t have to contest their fifth round FA Cup match with Rochdale at Spotland Stadium.

He thinks maybe Rochdale shouldn’t be playing there.

The Football Association, however, doesn’t harbor those concerns regarding the tie, which will see Spurs hope to avoid the upset that befell fellow London side Millwall.

The pitch didn’t look great on television, which is what formed Pochettino’s opinion. From the BBC:

“I think it is a big risk to play on a pitch like this, if the pictures give us an accurate state. If it is like what I saw in the pictures I don’t think you can play football.

“Not because we are Tottenham – Rochdale I think too cannot play there. It is a massive risk for their players too. The FA needs to go in and take a good decision for football.”

Rochdale CEO Russ Green wasn’t impressed with complaints from the last round, saying, “We didn’t endanger anybody’s careers and I don’t care if it’s a Tottenham player or a Millwall player – they are still professional footballers.”

The field will have seven days to regenerate and recoup its best form after Rochdale hosts Fleetwood Town on Saturday, and it’ll likely be much ado about nothing.*

*Until a player pulls a hammy.

Balotelli reportedly gets first Italy recall since 2014 World Cup

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2018, 7:27 PM EST
Mario Balotelli is back in the frame for Italy as interim coach Luigi Di Biagio will reportedly recall the big striker to the national team.

Football Italia says Balotelli, 27, will have the chance to wear the blue of his national team when the side faces Argentina and England next month.

A 13-goal scorer in 17 league matches for Nice, Balotelli has five more goals between Champions League and Europa League matches plus a cup goal to give him 19 in 25.

Balotelli has 13 goals in 33 caps, but his mercurial nature has stopped him from earning a cap since the 2014 World Cup ended with a 1-0 group stage loss to Uruguay.

He’s tied for sixth in Ligue 1 when it comes to goals, level with ex-Newcastle man Florian Thauvin and behind Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Falcao, Nabil Fekir, and Mariano, and is also among the Ligue 1 leaders in shots and yellow cards.

Unfortunately, any continued growth will likely not lead to another World Cup with Italy having missed its chance for Russia 2018.

Top Premier League storylines — Week 27

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2018, 6:06 PM EST
The Premier League’s 20 teams start their final dozen matches on Saturday, and there are plenty of interesting stories amongst the 10 weekend tilts.

Can Spurs ruin their rivals’ Aubameyang honeymoon, Top Four hopes?
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC

New look Arsenal will hope to channel some of its earlier season success in the North London Derby for a first season sweep of Spurs since 2013-14. Mauricio Pochettino‘s fifth-placed hosts enter the day with a four point advantage on the Gunners, and a loss for Arsenal would leave it a minimum of seven points back of the fourth.

Will Chelsea get form-healthy against basement-dwelling Baggies?
Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion — 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN

What’s gone wrong at Stamford Bridge? Is Antonio Conte too intense, or perhaps some of the same players who sold out Jose Mourinho are doing the same to this title-winning boss. Chelsea needs a win to make amends for its 10-man blowout loss at Watford, and desperate West Brom won’t be sleepwalking into London.

Will Pep’s men keep their eyes off Switzerland?
Manchester City vs. Leicester City — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

Coming off a disappointing draw at Burnley, Man City will want to put a tricky Leicester team in its rear view mirror quickly. That won’t be easy. Leicester has beaten Man City in the Premier League during each of the previous two seasons, but can see that run end at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday

And what about Klopp’s lineup choice with Porto looming?
Southampton vs. Liverpool — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Stung by last week’s draw with Spurs, Liverpool now has to refocus for a trip to St. Mary’s (the old haunt for so many of those players). Will Jurgen Klopp use Virgil Van Dijk on return, with a UEFA Champions League trip to Portugal next week? Saints, meanwhile, will aim to move further clear of the drop zone. Southampton enters the day two points out of 18th.

And the relegation six-pointer of the weekend is…
Stoke City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC

Chris Hughton‘s Gulls are three points clear of the 18th place spot occupied by… Stoke City. Few expected the Potters to be flirting with the drop zone this deep into the season, and Paul Lambert will hope to get more than just good bounces from Brighton’s visit.