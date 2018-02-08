Man United’s finances hit by new US tax laws; Sanchez records

Manchester United released their financial report for the final three months of 2017 on Thursday and the Premier League giants blamed a change in U.S. corporation tax as profits were hit.
President Donald Trump cut the corporate tax rate by 14 percent in December and United had to undertake an accounting write off of $48 million, while revenue for the quarter was up four percent to $228.6 million.
United are owned by billionaire American family the Glazers and are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
In a conference call with investors, United’s chief financial officer Cliff Baty explained the implications in the tax changes on their finances.
“(The tax changes) should be beneficial to the club in the long term, however we are still working through the details of the potential impact of the more complex aspect of the reforms with our advisers,” Baty said. “This is a non-tax accounting charge only, which has no impact on our financial competitiveness nor our ability to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.”
In more positive news, United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward revealed that Alexis Sanchez arrival in January has seen record shirt sales at the club and the Chilean smashed previous social media records.
“Alexis Sanchez has set a new January signing record in terms of shirt sales – three times that previous record,” Woodward said. “This trade generated some interesting social media stats. It was the biggest United post on Instagram with two million likes and comments, the most shared United Facebook post ever, the most retweeted United post ever and #Alexis7 was the number one trending topic on Twitter worldwide. To put all that into context, the announcement posts generated 75 per cent more interaction than the sale of the world’s most expensive player last summer when Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG.”
With United making Alexis Sanchez the highest-paid player in the Premier League at $489,000 per week, the investment already appears to be paying off with his popularity and the social reach of his arrival.
Still, it will be intriguing to see if the new U.S. tax laws continue to hit United hard in their next financial report.
West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez has been charged with alleged racial abuse by the English Football Association
The incident occurred during a 2-0 win for West Brom against Brighton & Hove Albion on Jan. 13 and involved the Seagulls’ left back Gaetan Bong.
In a statement released on Thursday the FA alleged Rodriguez “used abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race.”
At the time of the incident the officials didn’t act on the claims from Bong but it was noted after the game and the FA has been looking into the matter over the past few weeks.
West Brom released the following statement saying that they fully support Rodriguez who has until February 16 to respond.
Albion remain fully supportive of Jay Rodriguez after he was charged by the FA following an incident during the club’s Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, January 13.
It is alleged the Baggies striker used abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race. Richard Garlick, Albion’s Director of Football Administration, said: “As a Club we remain fully supportive and committed to backing Jay throughout this process.”
CINCINNATI (AP) Ohio county officials are putting the pressure on Major League Soccer to decide whether FC Cincinnati will join the league.
Hamilton County commissioners voted Wednesday to renew an agreement to pay for a 1,000-car garage at the team’s future stadium through Feb. 28.
The board’s original agreement expired Dec. 31. The agreement was extended at the request of FC Cincinnati, which says it expects to hear from the league before March.
MLS previously said it would select its 25th and 26th teams by the end of 2017. It selected Nashville, Tennessee to take the 25th spot in December, but said it would decide on the final spot next year.
Hamilton County Commission President Todd Portune tells The Cincinnati Enquirer it’s important a decision is made sooner rather than later.
Manchester United’s Ander Herrera has denied claims of match-fixing from his time playing in Spain.
Spanish authorities have reopened an investigation into a game played between Levante and Herrera’s former team Real Zaragoza in 2011, which Zaragoza won 2-1 and saved them from relegation with Deportivo La Coruna going down instead.
It is claimed that 42 individuals could face trial (including players and club officials) with prison sentences likely, but any trial date would be over six months away.
Herrera issued a statement similar to a previous statement in 2014, but now that the case has been reopened there is the possibility of him standing trial.
“As I stated back in 2014 when this issue was raised, I have never had and will never have anything to do with manipulating match results. If I am ever called to testify in a judicial hearing, I will be delighted to attend as my conscience is totally clear. I love football and I believe in fair play, both on and off the pitch.”
According to reports in Spain the allegations surround payments being placed into the accounts of Levante players by officials connected with Zaragoza.
Leicester City will be without star playmaker Riyad Mahrez once again this weekend.
The Foxes head to play Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with Mahrez the subject of a huge bid from Man City on transfer deadline day on Jan. 31.
That bid, thought to be worth in-excess of $90 million in cash and a player heading to Leicester, was flat out rejected by Leicester and Mahrez missed training since and hasn’t played in their last three games.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Leicester boss Claude Puel confirmed Mahrez won’t play on Saturday but didn’t confirm if Mahrez has been away from the training ground for the past week.
“There is no news. I hope Riyad can get his head right and to come back with us and to hard work. The best way is to come and to enjoy his football,” Puel said. “Riyad is a magnificent player and he loves football. He loves his relationship with his friends and team-mates. He needs to come back and to play, to touch the ball.”
“I don’t want to comment and give details of our relationship with Riyad,” Puel added. “It is important to all details remain inside the club and not in the public. I can understand all this speculation. I think it is important in this difficult time to keep all players, and club, united. Together, to look forward and continue the hard work on the pitch.”
Leicester are trying to deal with this situation behind closed doors amid reports that Mahrez is “depressed” and struggling to come to terms with not being able to join the Premier League leaders, despite handing in a transfer request and wanting to leave Leicester in each of the last four transfer windows.
Mahrez’s situation at Leicester is becoming increasingly tricky and this feels like he’s trying to force through a move by basically downing tools.