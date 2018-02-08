More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Players are bigger than the club at Paris Saint-Germain

Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 4:32 PM EST
PARIS (AP) It’s a scenario that has been repeating itself at Paris Saint-Germain.

A scenario where a player becomes bigger than the club, and is basically allowed to do anything he wants.

It used to work that way with Zlatan Ibrahimovic when the Sweden international was the most emblematic figure of the French league. Now it’s Neymar’s turn to call all the shots at PSG, and it does not seem to be a problem for the club’s Qatari owners.

It was with their blessings that Neymar, the world’s most expensive player who just turned 26, hosted a lavish birthday party on Sunday, less than 48 hours before a French Cup game at Sochaux, and only a few days before PSG’s biggest game of the season in the Champions League.

Neymar invited about 250 guests including all of his teammates as well as PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Many videos of the players partying and dancing late circulated on social media. On one of them, left back Yuri Berchiche appeared to be drunk. The videos drew the ire of Sochaux captain Florian Tardieu, who said it showed a lack of respect toward his team.

For PSG coach Unai Emery, who attended the party, it was not a problem at all. He said the event was a rare joyful gathering for his players. “It’s good for our collective mindset to have shared this moment with Neymar,” Emery said.

Fortunately for PSG, the party had no immediate impact on the team’s results. Neymar – who joined from Barcelona for a world record 222 million euros ($260 million) last summer – was granted permission to skip the cup match, and Angel Di Maria scored a hat trick as PSG eased into the French Cup quarterfinals with a 4-1 win.

But Neymar’s party could come back to haunt Al-Khelaifi if PSG fails to produce a good result at Real Madrid next week when the teams meet in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie.

In any case, the party organized about a month after PSG stars returned from their winter holidays, once again underlined the players’ power at the club.

When Ibrahimovic was at PSG and Laurent Blanc was coach, everything revolved around the athletic forward. Ibrahimovic could mock journalists and the quality of the French league without anyone at the club publicly finding anything wrong with it. Ibrahimovic was allowed to go back to his native Sweden on hunting trips, while Thiago Silva enjoyed tailor-made modifications to his training program.

A serious incident during Blanc’s time spoke volumes about PSG’s lack of authority on its players and stained the club’s image. Just before a Champions League game against Chelsea two years ago, defender Serge Aurier abused Blanc and insulted teammates during a live session with fans on social media. Instead of being fired, Aurier got away with a six-week suspension.

Nothing has really changed under Emery’s leadership. For instance, PSG’s all-time leading scorer, Edinson Cavani, has kept the habit of returning late from his Christmas holidays, doing it again this winter without much consequence.

Emery has failed to make a clear decision on who should be PSG’s first-choice penalty-taker. In September, Cavani and Neymar argued over who should take a penalty kick, and the pair clashed again in November during an 8-0 win against Dijon. That night, PSG was 7-0 up and Cavani needed one goal to become PSG’s outright all-time leading scorer. But instead of showing generosity and letting Cavani take a penalty, Neymar guarded the ball and blanked his teammate when he approached.

Sebastien Tarrago, a reporter who has been covering PSG for years for L’Equipe newspaper, said Emery was not the only one to blame for the anarchy.

“Club officials are obviously the main people responsible for creating the possibility for players to have too much power,” he said. “If club officials were strong, it would never happen.”

Palace loses Zaha ahead of brutal run of fixtures

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2018, 3:40 PM EST
There’s a bit of good news when it comes to Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha: The Ivorian attacker won’t miss the rest of the Premier League season with a knee injury suffered and played through in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

Zaha, 25, could be out for a month with the injury, which the Palace web site says is similar to one that sidelined him for eight games earlier this season.

That may have been the biggest reason for Palace’s miserable early season, so some fans are understandably alarmed with any absence for their best player.

Here’s Roy Hodgson, from CPFC.co.uk:

“We don’t know how long he is out for, that is the bottom line and it’s amazing he was able to play so long in the game with the injury. The good news for us is that he is a very quick healer, he and the medical staff will work very hard to get him back on the field as soon as possible and we know he will definitely not play against Everton, that’s for sure, and it might even take a week or two more than that.

Palace has 27 points, three points clear of the drop zone. The Eagles face Everton, Spurs, Manchester United, and Chelsea over the next month, so points were always going to be at a premium.

So we supposed the injury coming in February, when Palace has so few matches remaining in the month, is the second bit of good news.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 2:43 PM EST
Week 27 of the Premier League is coming up and there are so many intriguing games across the league which will have huge implications on the table. Let’s do this!

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 3-0 West Brom – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester United – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 0-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) –  [STREAM

Stoke City 2-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]  

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Swansea City 1-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield 1-0 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Manchester City 2-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Everton 1-3 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, stream schedule: Week 27

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Week 27 of the Premier League season is here and things are getting very, very interesting.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Brighton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Leicester City – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM
11:30 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]

Premier League Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 8, 2018, 1:20 PM EST
After an exciting and eventful Premier League weekend, let’s take stock in the rise and fall of teams in the latest edition of the Premier League Power Rankings.

[ MORE: PL Power Rankings – 2017-18 ]

The last time we updated our rankings was in mid-January, and you can see the ranking of the clubs back then in the parenthesis after their club name in the list below.

We’ve had some fascinating movement, up and down.

Here is the latest batch of Premier League Power Rankings as we sort the 20 clubs based on their current form.

(more…)