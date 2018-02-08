Pochettino says FA needs to move FA Cup match at Rochdale

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t just think his side shouldn’t have to contest their fifth round FA Cup match with Rochdale at Spotland Stadium.

He thinks maybe Rochdale shouldn’t be playing there.

[ WATCH: Coutinho’s first Barca goal ]

The Football Association, however, doesn’t harbor those concerns regarding the tie, which will see Spurs hope to avoid the upset that befell fellow London side Millwall.

The pitch didn’t look great on television, which is what formed Pochettino’s opinion. From the BBC:

“I think it is a big risk to play on a pitch like this, if the pictures give us an accurate state. If it is like what I saw in the pictures I don’t think you can play football. “Not because we are Tottenham – Rochdale I think too cannot play there. It is a massive risk for their players too. The FA needs to go in and take a good decision for football.”

Rochdale CEO Russ Green wasn’t impressed with complaints from the last round, saying, “We didn’t endanger anybody’s careers and I don’t care if it’s a Tottenham player or a Millwall player – they are still professional footballers.”

The field will have seven days to regenerate and recoup its best form after Rochdale hosts Fleetwood Town on Saturday, and it’ll likely be much ado about nothing.*

*Until a player pulls a hammy.

Follow @NicholasMendola