Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After an exciting and eventful Premier League weekend, let’s take stock in the rise and fall of teams in the latest edition of the Premier League Power Rankings.

[ MORE: PL Power Rankings – 2017-18 ]

The last time we updated our rankings was in mid-January, and you can see the ranking of the clubs back then in the parenthesis after their club name in the list below.

We’ve had some fascinating movement, up and down.

Here is the latest batch of Premier League Power Rankings as we sort the 20 clubs based on their current form.