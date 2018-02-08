More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Premier League Power Rankings

By Daniel KarellFeb 8, 2018, 1:20 PM EST
After an exciting and eventful Premier League weekend, let’s take stock in the rise and fall of teams in the latest edition of the Premier League Power Rankings.

The last time we updated our rankings was in mid-January, and you can see the ranking of the clubs back then in the parenthesis after their club name in the list below.

We’ve had some fascinating movement, up and down.

Here is the latest batch of Premier League Power Rankings as we sort the 20 clubs based on their current form.

  1. Manchester United (4) — Not including the mid-week defeat at Tottenham, Manchester United has been incredibly consistent over the past few weeks, with four wins in its last five games. Paul Pogba has returned to sparkling form and Alexis Sanchez has added a new spark to the attack. And the defense with Matic holding in front of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and/or Marcos Rojo has remained strong and steady.
  2. Manchester City (3) — City has rebounded very nicely since the thrilling 4-3 defeat to Liverpool. Successive wins over Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion led up to a surprising 1-1 draw with Burnley, though had Raheem Sterling finished his gilt-edged chance, the result would have been different. Pep Guardiola‘s side is trending upwards, again.
  3. Tottenham (2) — Was it offside? Was it a penalty kick (both times)? Either way, Tottenham fought back at Anfield to earn a 2-2 draw, just a few days after smoking Man United at Wembley Stadium. It wasn’t Tottenham’s best performance, but they managed to get a point out of it, a sign of better things to come down the closing stretch of the season.
  4. Liverpool (1) — The Reds had a chance to stay at the top of the Power Rankings or near it had they held on to defeat Tottenham, but Jurgen Klopp‘s side let the game get away, regardless of the decisions by the officials. Up next for Liverpool. A return for Virgil Van Dijk to his former club, Southampton.
  5. Bournemouth (9)Eddie Howe is pushing all the right buttons for the Cherries. Since beating Arsenal, Bournemouth has built up a seven-game Premier League unbeaten run, with two straight wins over Chelsea and Stoke City, moving into the top 10 and seven points above the drop zone. If they keep up this form, with Callum Wilson‘s return, they’ll be squarely in mid-table by the season’s end.
  6. Arsenal (10)  After a deeply disappointing 3-1 defeat in Swansea, the Gunners completed the deadline-day transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang, reuniting him with former Dortmund teammate and new Arsenal signing Henrik Mkhitaryan. The two looked terrific in their debut as Arsenal romped to a 5-1 win over Everton. Is some light shining at the Emirates Stadium?
  7. Watford (15) — Watford has started off well under new manager Javi Gracia. The Hornets picked up a massive 4-1 win over the defending champions, Chelsea, with Gerard Deulofeu back to his best in the Premier League and Troy Deeney leading the line up top. Watford is definitely trending up.
  8. Chelsea (7) — It’s been a rough week for Chelsea, with defeats to both Watford and Bournemouth and reports that Antonio Conte‘s days as Chelsea manager could be numbered. Chelsea faces West Bromwich Albion this week, with a chance to regain momentum and stay in the Premier League’s top four. It’s crucial for Gary Cahill and the back three to return to their former level.
  9. Swansea City (12) — Carlos Carvalhal has made an amazing start with the Swans, which has beaten the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool while drawing Leicester City on the road. Amazingly, the latest run has moved Swansea City out of the relegation zone.
  10. Leicester City (8) — Leicester City has had a decent January, with just one defeat and two wins in the FA Cup. But the defeat was at struggling Everton and Claude Puel‘s side was unable to break down Swansea City in a 1-1 draw. Leicester are still 8th in the table, but Jamie Vardy isn’t getting any help in the scoring department the last few weeks.
  11. Brighton and Hove Albion (18) — The Seagulls picked up a crucial win over West Ham this week, with Jose Izquierdo scoring for just the third time this season. Sitting three points above the relegation zone, every win counts.
  12. Southampton (20) — The Saints ended the Premier League’s longest winless streak (12 games) with a road victory at West Bromwich Albion, pushing Southampton out of the relegation zone. Mauricio Pellegrino is still on the hot seat, but the win brightens the spirits for a little while. Unfortunately for the Saints, up next is Liverpool.
  13. Crystal Palace (5) Roy Hodgson‘s side has fallen down the Premier League standings with three-straight games without a win, scoring just three times and picking up two points. Palace needed a penalty kick to draw Newcastle last weekend and they’ll need a big performance from the squad at Everton on Saturday.
  14. Everton (14) — Speaking of Everton, it appeared to be trending upward under Sam Allardyce before the Toffees were hammered by Arsenal. But four points from two games prior to that helped propel the side into the top 10 of the Premier League, where they’ll likely stay the rest of the season.
  15. Burnley (19) Sean Dyche’s side’s winless streak has i to nine games, but a pair of 1-1 draws, including against Manchester City are keeping Burnley in the top 10.
  16. West Ham United (6)David Moyes has West Ham barely treading water over the relegation zone, but a tough past few weeks has thrown a wrench in his plans, including a defeat to Brighton and Hove last week. The Irons have a chance to move up against Watford this Saturday.
  17. Newcastle (13) — Winless in its last four, Newcastle failed to capitalize against Burnley and Crystal Palace in successive weeks as Rafa Benitez still struggles to put together wins with the squad he has.
  18. Stoke City (17)Paul Lambert picked up a big win over Huddersfield Town but it’s been same old Stoke City the last couple of games, a draw and defeat as the club remains in the relegation zone.
  19. West Bromwich Albion (11) — Ditto for West Bromwich, as the coaching change to Alan Pardew hasn’t delivered the results that other managers are receiving.
  20. Huddersfield Town (16)David Wagner‘s team is alive in the FA Cup but has lost five straight in the Premier League and is falling fast. No goals scored in its last three games either.

Prince-Wright's Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 2:43 PM EST
Week 27 of the Premier League is coming up and there are so many intriguing games across the league which will have huge implications on the table. Let’s do this!

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 3-0 West Brom – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester United – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 0-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) –  [STREAM

Stoke City 2-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]  

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Swansea City 1-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield 1-0 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Manchester City 2-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Everton 1-3 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, stream schedule: Week 27

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Week 27 of the Premier League season is here and things are getting very, very interesting.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Brighton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Leicester City – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM
11:30 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]

Jay Rodriguez charged with alleged racial abuse

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 12:55 PM EST
West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez has been charged with alleged racial abuse by the English Football Association

The incident occurred during a 2-0 win for West Brom against Brighton & Hove Albion on Jan. 13 and involved the Seagulls’ left back Gaetan Bong.

In a statement released on Thursday the FA alleged Rodriguez “used abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race.”

At the time of the incident the officials didn’t act on the claims from Bong but it was noted after the game and the FA has been looking into the matter over the past few weeks.

West Brom released the following statement saying that they fully support Rodriguez who has until February 16 to respond.

Albion remain fully supportive of Jay Rodriguez after he was charged by the FA following an incident during the club’s Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, January 13.

It is alleged the Baggies striker used abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race. Richard Garlick, Albion’s Director of Football Administration, said: “As a Club we remain fully supportive and committed to backing Jay throughout this process.”

Ohio officials pressure MLS to decide on FC Cincinnati

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 12:20 PM EST
CINCINNATI (AP) Ohio county officials are putting the pressure on Major League Soccer to decide whether FC Cincinnati will join the league.

Hamilton County commissioners voted Wednesday to renew an agreement to pay for a 1,000-car garage at the team’s future stadium through Feb. 28.

The board’s original agreement expired Dec. 31. The agreement was extended at the request of FC Cincinnati, which says it expects to hear from the league before March.

MLS previously said it would select its 25th and 26th teams by the end of 2017. It selected Nashville, Tennessee to take the 25th spot in December, but said it would decide on the final spot next year.

Hamilton County Commission President Todd Portune tells The Cincinnati Enquirer it’s important a decision is made sooner rather than later.