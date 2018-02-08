Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Week 27 of the Premier League is coming up and there are so many intriguing games across the league which will have huge implications on the table. Let’s do this!

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 3-0 West Brom – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester United – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 0-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Stoke City 2-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Swansea City 1-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield 1-0 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

West Ham 1-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Manchester City 2-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Everton 1-3 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Follow @JPW_NBCSports