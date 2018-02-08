More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 2:43 PM EST
Week 27 of the Premier League is coming up and there are so many intriguing games across the league which will have huge implications on the table. Let’s do this!

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 3-0 West Brom – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester United – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 0-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) –  [STREAM

Stoke City 2-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]  

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Swansea City 1-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield 1-0 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Manchester City 2-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Everton 1-3 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, stream schedule: Week 27

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Week 27 of the Premier League season is here and things are getting very, very interesting.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Brighton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Leicester City – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM
11:30 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBCSN [STREAM]

Premier League Power Rankings

By Daniel KarellFeb 8, 2018, 1:20 PM EST
After an exciting and eventful Premier League weekend, let’s take stock in the rise and fall of teams in the latest edition of the Premier League Power Rankings.

[ MORE: PL Power Rankings – 2017-18 ]

The last time we updated our rankings was in mid-January, and you can see the ranking of the clubs back then in the parenthesis after their club name in the list below.

We’ve had some fascinating movement, up and down.

Here is the latest batch of Premier League Power Rankings as we sort the 20 clubs based on their current form.

Jay Rodriguez charged with alleged racial abuse

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 12:55 PM EST
West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez has been charged with alleged racial abuse by the English Football Association

The incident occurred during a 2-0 win for West Brom against Brighton & Hove Albion on Jan. 13 and involved the Seagulls’ left back Gaetan Bong.

In a statement released on Thursday the FA alleged Rodriguez “used abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race.”

At the time of the incident the officials didn’t act on the claims from Bong but it was noted after the game and the FA has been looking into the matter over the past few weeks.

West Brom released the following statement saying that they fully support Rodriguez who has until February 16 to respond.

Albion remain fully supportive of Jay Rodriguez after he was charged by the FA following an incident during the club’s Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, January 13.

It is alleged the Baggies striker used abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race. Richard Garlick, Albion’s Director of Football Administration, said: “As a Club we remain fully supportive and committed to backing Jay throughout this process.”

Ohio officials pressure MLS to decide on FC Cincinnati

Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 12:20 PM EST
CINCINNATI (AP) Ohio county officials are putting the pressure on Major League Soccer to decide whether FC Cincinnati will join the league.

Hamilton County commissioners voted Wednesday to renew an agreement to pay for a 1,000-car garage at the team’s future stadium through Feb. 28.

The board’s original agreement expired Dec. 31. The agreement was extended at the request of FC Cincinnati, which says it expects to hear from the league before March.

MLS previously said it would select its 25th and 26th teams by the end of 2017. It selected Nashville, Tennessee to take the 25th spot in December, but said it would decide on the final spot next year.

Hamilton County Commission President Todd Portune tells The Cincinnati Enquirer it’s important a decision is made sooner rather than later.