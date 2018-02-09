More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Conte admits frustration over Morata’s ongoing back injury

By Andy EdwardsFeb 9, 2018, 3:56 PM EST
Antonio Conte would really appreciate if he could have his star striker, Alvaro Morata, available for selection sooner rather than later, but has admitted he grows more “worried” with each passing day that the club’s doctors “[struggle] a lot to find a solution to solve the pain in his back”.

Speaking this week, ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), Conte vented frustrations over the lingering injury which has kept Morata, who’s thus far scored a dozen goals (10 in the PL) in his first season in England, out of the Blues’ last five games (three losses, two wins), and the uncertainty over how much longer he might remain out of action — quotes from the Guardian:

“We have been talking a lot about bad results but sometimes we forget we are facing a serious situation. Players like Morata, for us, are very important and have been missing for a long period of time. I don’t know how long he will be out.

“We are struggling a lot to find a solution to solve the pain in his back. If you ask me whether he needs a day, a month or the rest of the season, I don’t know. For this reason, I’m a bit worried. You know very well the importance of the player.

Olivier Giroud is expected to make his first start (second overall appearance) for Chelsea when West Brom visit Stamford Bridge on Monday, and remain the main man up top for as long as Morata’s injury leaves him sidelined. Giroud, of course, has a fairly extensive injury history of his own, though, which could leave Conte quickly rethinking the club’s decision to loan Michy Batshuayi to Borussia Dortmund as part of the triangle trade of strikers on transfer deadline day.

Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 2:09 PM EST
Heading into Week 27 of the Premier League, let’s see who are the top 20 players on current form.

Players from Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal all feature after some strong attacking displays, while there are plenty of stars for resurgent teams lower down the league who feature.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 6
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 1
  3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
  4. Alexis Sanchez (Man United) – New entry
  5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  6. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) – New entry
  7. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 7
  8. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry
  9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
  12. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Down 3
  13. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  14. David De Gea (Man United) – Down 3
  15. Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) – New entry
  16. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) – Down 3
  17. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry
  18. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) –Down 3
  19. Ederson (Man City) – Up 1
  20. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) – Down 3

USMNT to play against Republic of Ireland

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 1:17 PM EST
The U.S. men’s national team will play against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin this June.

Currently without a head coach, plans are being made for the USMNT’s schedule in the summer as the Irish FA announced the friendly which will be played at the Aviva Stadium on June 2.

The USMNT have already announced a friendly against the French national team on June 9 in Lyon, France.

Both the USMNT and Ireland failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup this summer (in case you need reminding) so their June friendlies will be their final taste of action until September.

The last time the U.S. played against Ireland, they lost 4-1 in Dublin in a friendly back in November 2014.

Right now, U.S. Soccer has more pressing issues to deal with as a new president of the federation will be named on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at its AGM.

Pulisic on Man United reports: “It’s cool to hear all this stuff”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Christian Pulisic continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League and although the Borussia Dortmund and USMNT star insists he’s happy in Germany, you get the sense he’s been thinking about all of this transfer talk.

Pulisic, 19, signed a new deal at Dortmund in 2017 but he has been linked with big money moves to both Liverpool and Manchester United, plus some reports suggest Bayern Munich are also interested in the Pennsylvanian boy wonder.

Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic was asked about his time in England as a kid (his mother was on a teacher exchange program for a year in the UK) and he admitted he was a big Manchester United fan and traveled to watch games with his father, Mark.

“Yeah, I was. I was definitely a big fan,” Pulisic said. “Of course, right now I am under contract with Dortmund and I’m not looking around or doing anything like that so I’m very focused there. But, yeah, it’s cool to hear all this stuff! Of course, the Premier League is an unbelievable league. You never know in football what can happen, so right now, I’m focused with Dortmund, and yeah, that’s that.”

There you go.

Pulisic has always stated he is very happy at Dortmund and with the German giants bringing him to Europe as a 15-year-old, you can understand why he feels such a connection with the club.

That said, as his star continues to rise as a regular in the Bundesliga and playing in European competitions, the big boys of Europe will line up to not only pay big bucks for his playmaking ability but also his commercial potential as America’s next great hope.

It may be a little too drastic to say Pulisic has had a dip in form this season but he has three goals and two assists in 19 appearances (17 starts) in the Bundesliga compared to three goals and six assists in 29 appearances (15 starts) last season.

The reigning USMNT Player of the Year will be a wanted man this summer and if United and Liverpool go head-to-head for his signature then things will get very interesting indeed.

Does he play for the financial and commercial juggernaut of United but risk losing playing time? Or does he sign for Jurgen Klopp once again where he may get a better chance to sign at Liverpool? It appears the latter option would be his best choice and suit his playing style better, but after admitting he was a United fan as a youngster, maybe that will sway his mind in any kind of decision he has.

Riyad Mahrez releases statement on Leicester future

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Riyad Mahrez has returned to training with Leicester City and he has released the following statement about his future at the club.

Mahrez, 26, was the subject of a $90 million offer from Manchester City on transfer deadline day back on Jan. 31, but Leicester rejected the deal despite the Algerian winger handing in a transfer request for the second-straight transfer window.

Since then Mahrez was AWOL, as he didn’t turn up for training and missed Leicester’s last two Premier League matches as his manager, Claude Puel, refused to confirm when he’d return.

On Friday, a day before Leicester head to league leaders Man City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Leiccester revealed that Mahrez was back in training and he was a “greatly valued member of Claude Puel’s squad and is focused, together with his teammates, on achieving further success.”

The player himself has then had his say with plenty of speculation circulating about his state of mind following the failed move to Man City, plus reports suggesting he was out of the country as he missed training and games for the Foxes.

“Over the past ten days many people claiming to be my friend have spoken about me and things they know nothing about. Off the back of that many people and journalists have made assumptions without properly checking the story, so I would like to clarify that all those so-called assumptions of why I was absent are completely untrue.

Myself nor my advisors have ever made any statements about that so all presumptions made are totally without foundation. Leicester City were always aware of my whereabouts and had knowledge of my thinking either directly or via my advisors.

I have been a part of the Leicester City team that has achieved much success including promotion to the Premier League and being Champions of the League. My goals have always been the same and I have always given my full 100 per cent when I play for the club the fans and my teammates. Those goals remain the same today and in the future and when I am asked to be a part of the Leicester team, rest assured I will continue to give my all.”

So, Mahrez didn’t confirm where he has been but did say he was away from the club and Leicester were aware of his whereabouts.

Can this situation be salvaged? Of course it can. Leicester and Mahrez have been here before. He issued a public transfer request via his social media accounts last summer but following his poor form during the 2016-17 campaign (perhaps due to a hangover from the incredible title-winning campaign of 2015-16) Mahrez didn’t get his move.

Since Puel arrived at the King Power Stadium his form has improved drastically and he has eight goals and seven assists in 24 PL appearances this season with the Foxes battling for seventh place and a possible return to European action.

Saturday may be too early for Mahrez to return to action, especially against the Man City side who unsettled him 10 days ago, but it’s good news for the Foxes that between now and the end of the season they can count on him.

Having this played out in the public eye isn’t ideal for anyone but at least it is over… For now.