More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Conte discusses reports over his Chelsea future

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 9:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

Antonio Conte has been the subject of multiple media reports about his future at Chelsea and the Italian coach is the bookmakers favorite to be the next Premier League manager fired.

He’s not thinking that way.

Chelsea have suffered back-to-back defeats by three-goal margins in the PL against Bournemouth and Watford and the Blues are in real danger of slipping out of the top four.

Speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of their game against West Brom on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge, Conte was asked if he will be at Chelsea at the end of the season.

“Yes but I’m not thinking for only one moment of the possibility of going away from this club. My commitment and the commitment of my players is totally for this club and we’re trying to do our best. But as you know well in football, and I don’t agree, a lot of time the manager or coach depends on the result. In this case we’ve had a poor result and for this reason we have to pay great attention. We have to trust in our football.”

Given Conte’s combative nature in recent press conferences and seeming to hit out at the club and their revolving door of managers, plus their recruitment department making key signings, there seems to be a perfect storm brewing which isn’t unlike Jose Mourinho’s departure in 2015.

Chelsea’s players questioned themselves after the 4-1 defeat at Watford last Monday with captain Gary Cahill particularly critical of their performance and recent form. For now Conte is holding firm but we’ve all seen how ruthless Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea hierarchy have been in the past.

With a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash coming up against Barcelona and an FA Cup clash with Hull up next, Chelsea badly needed a confidence boost and a big win.

Chelsea’s top goalscorer Alvaro Morata has a back problem and will not feature against West Brom, while new signing Olivier Giroud could make his first start for the Blues since his January move from Arsenal and Pedro is back fit and available for selection.

The Italian coach still has the support of the Chelsea fans who sing his name at every game, but another damaging defeat to a team in the bottom half at the table would almost be the final nail in his coffin.

PHOTOS: Ranking 2018 World Cup jerseys

Twitter/England
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

This week the latest batch of jerseys were released ahead of the 2018 World Cup. And there were some absolute beauties…

There are still a few more to be unveiled, but now there are a good chunk of the 32 teams going to Russia this summer who know what they will be wearing.

With that in mind, it’s time for a good ‘ol update of the 2018 World Cup jersey rankings.

Let us know your favs (and duds, because there’s a few) in the comments section below.

1. Wow. Nigeria’s home kit is stunning (on the left) and will become the go-to jersey of the 2018 World Cup. The away kit isn’t too shabby either. Majestic from the Super Eagles.

2. Did someone say argyle? Belgium’s homage to their EURO ’84 team not only looks great on the pitch but wack it on with a pair of jeans and you look stylish in the bar. Superb.

3. Cameroon went all out and the Indomitable Lions’ jersey is a beauty. Remember the sleeveless shirts from the 2002 World Cup? This is better.

4. Big fan of this. Germany took inspiration from their 1990 World Cup win for this jersey. A beauty.

5. Carlos Valderrama would be proud of this from Colombia. I would like to have seen the blue and red triangles a little bigger, but still a quality jersey

6. Peru’s first World Cup since 1982 sees their famous sash jersey return. Umbro have delivered

7. El Tri will be looking sharp in this simple but eye-catching shirt. Love the deep green color

8. Argentina’s jersey to mark the 125th anniversary of their football association is a little too plain for me. Still, nice clean look

9. Simple and subtle, hard not to want a little more from the Samurai Blue’s jersey

10. Egypt’s first World Cup appearance since 1990 seems them arrive with a sleek, simple design. Love the badge.

11. Russia’s new jersey is inspired by the Soviet Union’s 1988 Olympic Gold medal team. Uninspiring

12. Sweden’s classic kits will always stand out but I’m not really a fan of the three stripes down the ribs

13. Spain’s nod to their 1994 World Cup shirt is just a little too messy for my liking

14. England’s design is so plain and just boring. The warm up jersey (second from the left, front row) should be the home shirt. The red away jersey is pretty nice.

15. The color Uruguay’s jersey is nice, but the design on the front is not. Enough said.

16. It looks like Switzerland have gone for a design which includes fingerprints across their shirts.

 

U.S. Soccer presidential candidate Q&A: Steve Gans

Steve Gans
By Daniel KarellFeb 9, 2018, 10:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

PST is vetting the candidates to succeed Sunil Gulati as president of the United States Soccer Federation.

This post speaks with Steve Gans — a partner at Prince Lobel Tye LLP in Boston, Mass. with extensive experience in soccer administration and representation, including helping organize Boston’s efforts to be a host city at the 1994 World Cup — about his candidacy. His website is stevegans2018.com.

Pro Soccer Talk: Hello, Steve. It’s been a long campaign for you. How do you think it’s gone so far as we head to the big election on Saturday?

Steve Gans“It’s gone really well for us. It’s been crazy because I was the first one in, I challenged Sunil last May, I announced my intention (to run) and all through the summer and last fall it looked like it would just be me and him, and then the U.S. failure to qualify (for the 2018 World Cup) happened in October, and the fallout from that has been meteoric. Sunil (Gulati is) not running and seven other people jumped in. The last few months have been crazy, messy and chaotic but it’s been good for us. We’re in really good shape and we’re really excited heading into this weekend.”

[READ: Six USSF candidates reportedly join forces against establishment candidates]

PST: Ultimately, if elected, what are the three main objectives you’d like to achieve as U.S. Soccer president?

SG: “First of all, we have to fix the problems that are ailing the game throughout – from youth to adult to national team to pro as well. One of the big themes that I hear, I’ve been on this listening tour since May, is lack of respect and lack of voice, so I want to get voice back and show that respect, because there’s so many great people in the trenches that have great experience and information that should be included and haven’t been.

“I want to solve the fractured youth landscape, put joy back in the game, we’re creating players without joy, stop the infighting between sanctioning organizations which affects both youth and adult soccer but contributes to the 75 percent attrition rate at U-13, and we need to solve that, that’s not in the best interest for the good of the game or the kid or adult players.

And we want to make us respected throughout the world. We want to improve our youth systems and our national team programs. I do a lot of international work in the Premier League and I represent Celtic FC, and what I know is we’re respected for certain reasons, but the wrong reasons.

“We’re respected for things like fan engagement, front office practices, those sorts of things, digital media. We’re not respected as a soccer nation and we need to fix those things so that we’re respected for our youth system, our development program, our national teams. I want to make us a fully and highly respected soccer nation internationally.”

PST: How much have you learned about who makes up U.S. Soccer’s delegates and constituency?

SG: “What I think is great is this is truly a national election. I’ve never run for anything (before) and I think with a national election, the country’s divided right now politically but what I find so uplifting in this regard, people who might otherwise be divided politically, the people I’ve met are all soccer people, so we all have common ground.

“The other part is I’ve been involved in the sport for 40 years, if you go back to the time I was a teenager, and there weren’t that many competent people involved in the sport, because it was kind of an outcast sport in the 1970s and early 1980s. It’s not true anymore. I’ve met so many people throughout the game who volunteer or are in the game otherwise, and they are so highly competent and they care so much for the good of the game. I’ve learned so much about that and that creates for me a tremendous amount of optimism in this regard, that we can solve these problems, because there’s so many good minds out there that want to help.

“I’ve also learned the fed hasn’t been doing things the right way because so many people feel disrespected.”

PST: Finally, what are your expectations for the election?

SG: “We think we’re in really great shape. I don’t have the money, there are four candidates who are indep financed, but what we do have is the best campaign team. I have been fortunate to have highly experienced people volunteering for me since last May. They’re incredible. I have a Harvard statistics expert doing my modeling and we think we’re in very great shape. We start out very solidly but this will be a multi-ballot race, but the (recent ESPN) article quite rightly tests out that I’m the one who doesn’t have any negatives.

“I may not be the celebrity candidate but people don’t look at me having any negative qualities. In a multi-ballot race, that favors a candidate like that every succeeding ballot because that candidate becomes acceptable and a consensus candidate. Our candidate sees us starting strongly and picking up a big amount of steam every round. We feel really good about this. Our numbers are good and the enthusiasm of delegates is good.”

Report: Six US Soccer presidential candidates to join forces

ericwynalda.org
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 8:32 AM EST
5 Comments

Six of the eight candidates fighting to become the next president of the U.S. Soccer Federation were said to have been locked in talks to form a “change” alliance ahead of Saturday’s vote in Orlando, Florida at the U.S. Soccer AGM.

[ MORE: How does the election work? ]

With the on-leave president of Soccer United Marketing (SUM) Kathy Carter and the current vice-president of USSF Carlos Cordeiro viewed as the establishment votes and thought to be the frontrunners, the six other candidates came together to try and hash out a plan to make sure one of them got past the first ballot of voting.

If Carter or Cordeiro received a combined 50 percent share of the votes in the first ballot then the remaining six candidates would likely be locked out of the race to become the new president.

Paul Caligiuri, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Mike Winograd, and Eric Wynalda are said to have met in Martino’s suite to try and thrash out an agreement where they would need over 50 percent of the vote combined to beat either Carter or Cordeiro.

Per reports from ESPN’s Jeffrey Carlisle, things got heated and it has been widely reportedly that Wynalda and his team had some issues with the agreement but the former USMNT star has since confirmed he’s on board with the agreement.

Below is the statement which is said to have been drafted by the six “change” candidates, with the understanding that whichever of the six receives a higher percentage of votes in the first ballot will then represent the “change” vote against Carter and Cordeiro in the second round of voting.

With just five minutes between the first and second rounds of voting, it is believed these six candidates wanted to have a plan in place before a mad scramble on Saturday to determine who wins.

Intriguing times ahead for U.S. Soccer in the next 24-36 hours.

Riyad Mahrez ends exile, returns to training

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 7:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

Riyad Mahrez has returned to training with Leicester City and has reportedly made himself available to play against Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Mahrez, 26, has missed Leicester’s last two Premier League games after Man City failed with a massive bid of close to $90 million on transfer deadline day on Jan. 31.

He also failed to attend training and has been away from the club with other players reportedly upset with his behavior.

The Algerian winger was said to be struggling to come to terms with the move breaking down with Leicester rejecting the bid, as Mahrez has now wanted to leave in each of the last four transfer windows and handing in a transfer request in each of the last two windows.

His manager at Leicester, Claude Puel, told the media on Thursday that Mahrez would not be available to play against Man City, the Premier League leaders who launched the late January bid to sign him, and the Frenchman also refused to confirm where Mahrez was or if he’d spoken to the players.

Puel also said that he hoped Mahrez “comes back and works hard, but he will need time. And time to be match fit.” But now Mahrez is back in full training, will he play a part on Saturday?

His form this season has been reminiscent of his displays during Leicester’s title-winning season in 2015-16, especially since Puel arrived as manager. Mahrez has eight goals and seven assists in 24 PL appearances this season as the Foxes battle for seventh place and a possible return to European action.

Leicester could certainly use his help against Man City but unleashing Mahrez after he had skipped training will no doubt leave Puel open for criticism and it’s highly unlikely he will play any part at the Etihad Stadium.

Mahrez has plenty of bridges to rebuild at Leicester between now and when he hopes to get his move to Man City, or elsewhere, in the summer.