AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Keita scores, RB Leipzig take over 2nd place in the Bundesliga

Associated PressFeb 9, 2018, 10:05 PM EST
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) Leipzig defeated Augsburg 2-0 to rise to second in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Dayot Upamecano netted on the rebound in the 17th minute after Marwin Hitz had saved from Yussuf Poulsen, the 19-year-old French defender becoming Leipzig’s youngest goal-scorer in the Bundesliga.

The visiting team pushed hard for an equalizer towards the end of the first half but its hopes were dashed in the 70th minute when Naby Keita’s free kick took a deflection off Augsburg defender Martin Hinteregger and went past Hitz.

Hitz then made a good save to deny Poulsen late on.

Leipzig moved three points above third-place Bayer Leverkusen, which hosts Hertha Berlin on Saturday, the same day as runaway leader Bayern Munich entertains Schalke.

Mourinho hits back at critics claiming he misuses Pogba

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 9, 2018, 9:10 PM EST
Jose Mourinho wouldn’t know what to do with himself if he didn’t have to constantly respond to critics, thus it’s a good great thing the Manchester United manager is a world-class talent when it comes to creating and feeding those who oppose him.

Mourinho’s use misuse, according to just about anyone who’s watch Man United this season, of Paul Pogba has been a regular source of criticism, one about which Mourinho has finally heard enough and elected to speak out.

Following his 63rd-minute substitution in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago (his first failure to complete the full 90 minutes since returning to Old Trafford two summers ago), Pogba was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield. As far as Mourinho’s concerned, there’s no issue whatsoever being player and manager; between manager and media, however, it’s a very different story — quotes from the Guardian:

“Paul had a very professional behavior. The week was not different to what Paul is every week. He works well, he’s a good professional, he likes to train. I’ve never had a single problem with him.

“When people ask his best position: he’s a midfield player. It depends on the tactical system but he will always be a midfielder. Then with so many opinions, and we are in a world of opinions, people can get confused. There is no confusion between me and Paul. It’s difficult to play a midfielder with more potential than Paul.

“In relation to his best position, I had a few laughs over the past week because I heard, I watched, had a chance to read a few things and I’m not English, but I understand English enough to understand what I want to say with ‘box to box.’

“But with some comments from important people in football, I got a little bit confused because, for me, box-to-box means that you have to defend well in this box, you must have the physical , the desire, the intensity, the stamina condition to go to the other box and be good scoring, creating, heading, so on.

“This week I was confused when people say ‘box to box’; to play free of defensive duties, that’s not box to box. When people say what’s his best position for Paul to play: Paul is a midfield player.”

Mourinho is right in saying this is “a world of opinions,” so here’s one more on Pogba and his best position: he is being misused by Mourinho; he’s not a box-to-box midfielder; he’s a roaming playmaker who requires ample defensive protection from his midfield partner(s); he’s also playing in a league now, as opposed to his time at Juventus, where he became a $116-million player, where (at least) half of the midfielders possess many of the same physical and athletic traits that, while being a supremely talented player both technically and tactically, oftentimes set him apart from the competition.

Klopp: I’ll talk to Van Dijk ahead of Southampton return

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 9, 2018, 8:06 PM EST
Virgil Van Dijk should expect a “loud, not nice” reception from Southampton fans when he makes his return to St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), but he mustn’t let it affect his focus or performance, urges Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Given the nature of Van Dijk’s $100-million move from Southampton to Liverpool last month, no one is under any illusion that the 26-year-old Dutchman will be welcomed back with open arms. As such, Klopp has said he’ll speak with Van Dijk ahead of Sunday in an attempt to properly prepare the most expensive defensive signing of all time — quotes from the Guradian:

“I will talk to Virgil about it. With other players I didn’t talk about it because I didn’t know or look at where they were coming from. But I will talk to him. We are all human beings. We are influenced by circumstances. It will not be a normal game — how can it be? It was a special story for him most of the time, really positive, and then not that positive at the end.

“I know how football fans are. They want to disturb everything we do to help their team and they will whistle. Is it nice? I don’t think so. Will it have influence? I don’t think so, but we will see. We cannot make it too big, and I don’t make it too big. Yes, it is quite special, but that’s all. We think much more about the game and what we have to do and not about how we can avoid situations from outside because we don’t have influence. We have to accept it how it is — loud, not nice, maybe, but still we have to play football.”

While Saints fans are undoubtedly salivating ahead of their opportunity to jeer Van Dijk, the Reds are loving life since his arrival and Jan. 5 debut, during which he scored the winning goal in the Merseyside derby. 10 days later, Manchester City were handed their first loss of the season; back-to-back losses to Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion were a massive speed bump; Huddersfield were thrashed and Tottenham Hotspur were fortunate to get a point last weekend.

PL preview: Man City vs. Leicester City

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 9, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
  • Man City 13 points clear of everyone in title race
  • Leicester up to 8th after slow start, managerial change
  • Man City unbeaten at home; Leicester just 3 away wins

For the first time since August (not including international breaks), Manchester City are fresh off an entire week between games, and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time, as far as Leicester City, who visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com), are concerned.

After making serious headway in the Premier League (runaway leaders and champions-elect), Champions League (group winners, into the round of 16), FA Cup (into the fifth round) and League Cup (into the final), Pep Guardiola‘s side found itself in dire need of an extended (if you considered seven days a long time) break, as fatigued bodies and injuries to key players have piled up in recent weeks. Mercifully, defender John Stones and midfield maestro David Silva are expected to be available for selection come Saturday.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game

Leicester’s recent struggles (loss to Everton, draw with Swansea City), following a particularly purple patch (just one defeat in 11 games from Sept. 30 to Dec. 13) during the middle third of the already-completed portion of the season, was in many ways spurred by Man City, who, whether intentionally or not, unsettle the Foxes’ star attacker, Riyad Mahrez, with a transfer deadline day approach which proved to be unsuccessful. Mahrez then refused to report for training or make himself available for selection the following week, before returning on Friday. He will not feature for the Foxes on Saturday.

Kelechi Iheanacho, who made a $33-million move from Man City to Leicester in the summer, is still seeking his first PL goal (he has five between the FA and League Cups) for his new club. The 21-year-old has featured more prominently in recent weeks (starts in three of Leicester’s last five games – all competitions), and might just continue to do so in the absence of Shinji Okazaki (knee), who’s frequently deployed as a forward/midfielder tweener just behind Jamie Vardy.

INJURIES: Man City — OUT: Leroy Sane (ankle), Fabian Delph (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Benjamin Mendy (knee); QUESTIONABLE: David Silva (oblique); RETURNING: John Stones (knee) | Leicester — OUT: Riyad Mahrez (personal), Shinji Okazaki (knee), Wes Morgan (hamstring)

What they’re saying…

Pep Guardiola, on City’s busy season: “We have had a lot of games since August, with just one midweek off, so we needed it. We made three good training sessions and then we come back. We love to play football but when you play every three days in three or four competitions, sometimes a break is good for everybody because you come back stronger. Everybody (had a rest). The physios, chef…everybody.”

Claude Puel, on Mahrez: “I think Riyad is not available for Saturday’s game. I hope Riyad can get his head right and come back with us and work hard. The best way is for him to come back and enjoy his football. He is a magnificent player and he enjoys his football. He loves his teammates, and that’s important. He loves to touch the football but he needs to come back right.”

Prediction

Man City have won 12 straight PL games at home (18 across all competitions), outscoring opponents 44-8 during that time (55-11 including other competitions), a run which should leave Leicester with very little hope of earning anything at the Etihad. Man City 3-0 Leicester.

VAR controversy in Juve’s 2-0 win at Fiorentina

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 9, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Video technology caused controversy in Juventus’s 2-0 win at Fiorentina on Friday.

Federico Bernardeschi scored against his old team before Gonzalo Higuain sealed victory as Juventus moved top of Serie A, two points above Napoli, which hosts third-place Lazio on Saturday.

But there was an incident in the first half that took center stage.

Fiorentina was awarded a penalty in the 18th minute after Giorgio Chiellini blocked Marco Benassi’s cross with his arms. Then, as Jordan Veretout waited to take the spotkick, the video-assistant referee was consulted and, after a three-minute wait, a free kick was awarded to Juve.

The decision appeared to be made because Benassi was offside. However, the pass to the winger had come off Juve defender Alex Sandro.

Fiorentina almost went ahead before the break when Gil Dias ran almost from halfway before unleashing a fierce shot that crashed off the post into the arms of goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was making his 500th Serie A appearance.

Fiorentina had Juve pinned back early in the second period but the visitors took the lead with a superb Bernardeschi free kick in the 56th minute.

The 23-year-old Italy international joined Juve last July after spending 10 years at Fiorentina and was jeered by the home fans when he was substituted 12 minutes from time.

Fiorentina came close to an equalizer several times but Juve doubled its tally in the 86th minute when Higuain was sent clear by Chiellini and the Argentina forward lifted the ball over goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

The win will boost Juve as it prepares to host Tottenham on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.