Premier League player Power Rankings

Heading into Week 27 of the Premier League, let’s see who are the top 20 players on current form.
Players from Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal all feature after some strong attacking displays, while there are plenty of stars for resurgent teams lower down the league who feature.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 6
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 1
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
- Alexis Sanchez (Man United) – New entry
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) – New entry
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 7
- Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Down 3
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
- David De Gea (Man United) – Down 3
- Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) – New entry
- Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) – Down 3
- James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) –Down 3
- Ederson (Man City) – Up 1
- Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) – Down 3