Pulisic on Man United reports: “It’s cool to hear all this stuff”

Christian Pulisic continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League and although the Borussia Dortmund and USMNT star insists he’s happy in Germany, you get the sense he’s been thinking about all of this transfer talk.

Pulisic, 19, signed a new deal at Dortmund in 2017 but he has been linked with big money moves to both Liverpool and Manchester United, plus some reports suggest Bayern Munich are also interested in the Pennsylvanian boy wonder.

Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic was asked about his time in England as a kid (his mother was on a teacher exchange program for a year in the UK) and he admitted he was a big Manchester United fan and traveled to watch games with his father, Mark.

“Yeah, I was. I was definitely a big fan,” Pulisic said. “Of course, right now I am under contract with Dortmund and I’m not looking around or doing anything like that so I’m very focused there. But, yeah, it’s cool to hear all this stuff! Of course, the Premier League is an unbelievable league. You never know in football what can happen, so right now, I’m focused with Dortmund, and yeah, that’s that.”

Pulisic has always stated he is very happy at Dortmund and with the German giants bringing him to Europe as a 15-year-old, you can understand why he feels such a connection with the club.

That said, as his star continues to rise as a regular in the Bundesliga and playing in European competitions, the big boys of Europe will line up to not only pay big bucks for his playmaking ability but also his commercial potential as America’s next great hope.

It may be a little too drastic to say Pulisic has had a dip in form this season but he has three goals and two assists in 19 appearances (17 starts) in the Bundesliga compared to three goals and six assists in 29 appearances (15 starts) last season.

The reigning USMNT Player of the Year will be a wanted man this summer and if United and Liverpool go head-to-head for his signature then things will get very interesting indeed.

Does he play for the financial and commercial juggernaut of United but risk losing playing time? Or does he sign for Jurgen Klopp once again where he may get a better chance to sign at Liverpool? It appears the latter option would be his best choice and suit his playing style better, but after admitting he was a United fan as a youngster, maybe that will sway his mind in any kind of decision he has.

