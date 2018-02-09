Riyad Mahrez ends exile, returns to training

Riyad Mahrez has returned to training with Leicester City and has reportedly made himself available to play against Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Mahrez, 26, has missed Leicester’s last two Premier League games after Man City failed with a massive bid of close to $90 million on transfer deadline day on Jan. 31.
He also failed to attend training and has been away from the club with other players reportedly upset with his behavior.
The Algerian winger was said to be struggling to come to terms with the move breaking down with Leicester rejecting the bid, as Mahrez has now wanted to leave in each of the last four transfer windows and handing in a transfer request in each of the last two windows.
His manager at Leicester, Claude Puel, told the media on Thursday that Mahrez would not be available to play against Man City, the Premier League leaders who launched the late January bid to sign him, and the Frenchman also refused to confirm where Mahrez was or if he’d spoken to the players.
Puel also said that he hoped Mahrez “comes back and works hard, but he will need time. And time to be match fit.” But now Mahrez is back in full training, will he play a part on Saturday?
His form this season has been reminiscent of his displays during Leicester’s title-winning season in 2015-16, especially since Puel arrived as manager. Mahrez has eight goals and seven assists in 24 PL appearances this season as the Foxes battle for seventh place and a possible return to European action.
Leicester could certainly use his help against Man City but unleashing Mahrez after he had skipped training will no doubt leave Puel open for criticism and it’s highly unlikely he will play any part at the Etihad Stadium.
Mahrez has plenty of bridges to rebuild at Leicester between now and when he hopes to get his move to Man City, or elsewhere, in the summer.
Six of the eight candidates fighting to become the next president of the U.S. Soccer Federation were said to have been locked in talks to form a “change” alliance ahead of Saturday’s vote in Orlando, Florida at the U.S. Soccer AGM.
With the on-leave president of Soccer United Marketing (SUM) Kathy Carter and the current vice-president of USSF Carlos Cordeiro viewed as the establishment votes and thought to be the frontrunners, the six other candidates came together to try and hash out a plan to make sure one of them got past the first ballot of voting.
If Carter or Cordeiro received a combined 50 percent share of the votes in the first ballot then the remaining six candidates would likely be locked out of the race to become the new president.
Paul Caligiuri, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Mike Winograd, and Eric Wynalda are said to have met in Martino’s suite to try and thrash out an agreement where they would need over 50 percent of the vote combined to beat either Carter or Cordeiro.
Per reports from ESPN’s Jeffrey Carlisle, things got heated and it has been widely reportedly that Wynalda and his team had some issues with the agreement but the former USMNT star has since confirmed he’s on board with the agreement.
Below is the statement which is said to have been drafted by the six “change” candidates, with the understanding that whichever of the six receives a higher percentage of votes in the first ballot will then represent the “change” vote against Carter and Cordeiro in the second round of voting.
With just five minutes between the first and second rounds of voting, it is believed these six candidates wanted to have a plan in place before a mad scramble on Saturday to determine who wins.
Intriguing times ahead for U.S. Soccer in the next 24-36 hours.
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) Leipzig’s reliance on backer Red Bull increased with Bundesliga promotion according to financial figures released for 2016.
The club owed the energy drinks manufacturer about 52.4 million euros ($64.1 million) at the end of 2015, and that grew by more than 30 million to 83.2 million euros by the end of the following year.
Leipzig secured promotion from the second division in 2016 and went on to boost the team with the signings of coach Ralph Hasenhuettl from Ingolstadt, Timo Werner from Stuttgart, Oliver Burke from Nottingham Forest, and Naby Keita, Bernardo and Benno Schmitz from sister club RB Salzburg.
The club also secured a loan deal for Kyriakos Papadopoulos from Bayer Leverkusen, while Lukas Klostermann’s and Diego Demme’s contracts were extended.
Wages increased from 32.7 million euros to 53.7 million. Turnover increased to 118.6 million euros from 79.5 million the previous year.
The figures were initially reported by the Saechsische Zeitung and Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspapers.
Leipzig finished second in its first Bundesliga season. The team is currently third with 13 rounds of the league remaining.
A report out of Brazil says Manchester City’s failed January pursuit of Fred will yield a success in the summer.
City has reached an agreement with the player and could add the 24-year-old center midfielder from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of approximately $43 million, if a report from UOL Esporte is to be believed.
Pep Guardiola got an up close look at Fred in a pair of UEFA Champions League group stage matches which includes one of City’s few losses this season.
Fred has two goals and four assists this season as Shakhtar prepares for the Champions League Round of 16 and two legs against AS Roma.
A box-to-box player, Fred can also lie deeper in a defensive role.
Judging by WhoScored.com and our Champions League-watching eyeballs, Fred has been a top performer for Shakhtar. The Brazilian was suspended from international competition for doping from 2015-17.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t just think his side shouldn’t have to contest their fifth round FA Cup match with Rochdale at Spotland Stadium.
He thinks maybe Rochdale shouldn’t be playing there.
The Football Association, however, doesn’t harbor those concerns regarding the tie, which will see Spurs hope to avoid the upset that befell fellow London side Millwall.
The pitch didn’t look great on television, which is what formed Pochettino’s opinion. From the BBC:
“I think it is a big risk to play on a pitch like this, if the pictures give us an accurate state. If it is like what I saw in the pictures I don’t think you can play football.
“Not because we are Tottenham – Rochdale I think too cannot play there. It is a massive risk for their players too. The FA needs to go in and take a good decision for football.”
Rochdale CEO Russ Green wasn’t impressed with complaints from the last round, saying, “We didn’t endanger anybody’s careers and I don’t care if it’s a Tottenham player or a Millwall player – they are still professional footballers.”
The field will have seven days to regenerate and recoup its best form after Rochdale hosts Fleetwood Town on Saturday, and it’ll likely be much ado about nothing.*
*Until a player pulls a hammy.