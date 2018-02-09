More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
USMNT to play against Republic of Ireland

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 1:17 PM EST
The U.S. men’s national team will play against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin this June.

Currently without a head coach, plans are being made for the USMNT’s schedule in the summer as the Irish FA announced the friendly which will be played at the Aviva Stadium on June 2.

The USMNT have already announced a friendly against the French national team on June 9 in Lyon, France.

Both the USMNT and Ireland failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup this summer (in case you need reminding) so their June friendlies will be their final taste of action until September.

The last time the U.S. played against Ireland, they lost 4-1 in Dublin in a friendly back in November 2014.

Right now, U.S. Soccer has more pressing issues to deal with as a new president of the federation will be named on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at its AGM.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 2:09 PM EST
Heading into Week 27 of the Premier League, let’s see who are the top 20 players on current form.

Players from Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal all feature after some strong attacking displays, while there are plenty of stars for resurgent teams lower down the league who feature.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 6
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 1
  3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
  4. Alexis Sanchez (Man United) – New entry
  5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  6. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) – New entry
  7. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 7
  8. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry
  9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
  12. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Down 3
  13. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  14. David De Gea (Man United) – Down 3
  15. Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) – New entry
  16. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) – Down 3
  17. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry
  18. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) –Down 3
  19. Ederson (Man City) – Up 1
  20. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) – Down 3

Pulisic on Man United reports: “It’s cool to hear all this stuff”

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Christian Pulisic continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League and although the Borussia Dortmund and USMNT star insists he’s happy in Germany, you get the sense he’s been thinking about all of this transfer talk.

Pulisic, 19, signed a new deal at Dortmund in 2017 but he has been linked with big money moves to both Liverpool and Manchester United, plus some reports suggest Bayern Munich are also interested in the Pennsylvanian boy wonder.

Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic was asked about his time in England as a kid (his mother was on a teacher exchange program for a year in the UK) and he admitted he was a big Manchester United fan and traveled to watch games with his father, Mark.

“Yeah, I was. I was definitely a big fan,” Pulisic said. “Of course, right now I am under contract with Dortmund and I’m not looking around or doing anything like that so I’m very focused there. But, yeah, it’s cool to hear all this stuff! Of course, the Premier League is an unbelievable league. You never know in football what can happen, so right now, I’m focused with Dortmund, and yeah, that’s that.”

There you go.

Pulisic has always stated he is very happy at Dortmund and with the German giants bringing him to Europe as a 15-year-old, you can understand why he feels such a connection with the club.

That said, as his star continues to rise as a regular in the Bundesliga and playing in European competitions, the big boys of Europe will line up to not only pay big bucks for his playmaking ability but also his commercial potential as America’s next great hope.

It may be a little too drastic to say Pulisic has had a dip in form this season but he has three goals and two assists in 19 appearances (17 starts) in the Bundesliga compared to three goals and six assists in 29 appearances (15 starts) last season.

The reigning USMNT Player of the Year will be a wanted man this summer and if United and Liverpool go head-to-head for his signature then things will get very interesting indeed.

Does he play for the financial and commercial juggernaut of United but risk losing playing time? Or does he sign for Jurgen Klopp once again where he may get a better chance to sign at Liverpool? It appears the latter option would be his best choice and suit his playing style better, but after admitting he was a United fan as a youngster, maybe that will sway his mind in any kind of decision he has.

Riyad Mahrez releases statement on Leicester future

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Riyad Mahrez has returned to training with Leicester City and he has released the following statement about his future at the club.

Mahrez, 26, was the subject of a $90 million offer from Manchester City on transfer deadline day back on Jan. 31, but Leicester rejected the deal despite the Algerian winger handing in a transfer request for the second-straight transfer window.

Since then Mahrez was AWOL, as he didn’t turn up for training and missed Leicester’s last two Premier League matches as his manager, Claude Puel, refused to confirm when he’d return.

On Friday, a day before Leicester head to league leaders Man City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Leiccester revealed that Mahrez was back in training and he was a “greatly valued member of Claude Puel’s squad and is focused, together with his teammates, on achieving further success.”

The player himself has then had his say with plenty of speculation circulating about his state of mind following the failed move to Man City, plus reports suggesting he was out of the country as he missed training and games for the Foxes.

“Over the past ten days many people claiming to be my friend have spoken about me and things they know nothing about. Off the back of that many people and journalists have made assumptions without properly checking the story, so I would like to clarify that all those so-called assumptions of why I was absent are completely untrue.

Myself nor my advisors have ever made any statements about that so all presumptions made are totally without foundation. Leicester City were always aware of my whereabouts and had knowledge of my thinking either directly or via my advisors.

I have been a part of the Leicester City team that has achieved much success including promotion to the Premier League and being Champions of the League. My goals have always been the same and I have always given my full 100 per cent when I play for the club the fans and my teammates. Those goals remain the same today and in the future and when I am asked to be a part of the Leicester team, rest assured I will continue to give my all.”

So, Mahrez didn’t confirm where he has been but did say he was away from the club and Leicester were aware of his whereabouts.

Can this situation be salvaged? Of course it can. Leicester and Mahrez have been here before. He issued a public transfer request via his social media accounts last summer but following his poor form during the 2016-17 campaign (perhaps due to a hangover from the incredible title-winning campaign of 2015-16) Mahrez didn’t get his move.

Since Puel arrived at the King Power Stadium his form has improved drastically and he has eight goals and seven assists in 24 PL appearances this season with the Foxes battling for seventh place and a possible return to European action.

Saturday may be too early for Mahrez to return to action, especially against the Man City side who unsettled him 10 days ago, but it’s good news for the Foxes that between now and the end of the season they can count on him.

Having this played out in the public eye isn’t ideal for anyone but at least it is over… For now.

PHOTOS: Ranking 2018 World Cup jerseys

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
This week the latest batch of jerseys were released ahead of the 2018 World Cup. And there were some absolute beauties…

There are still a few more to be unveiled, but now there are a good chunk of the 32 teams going to Russia this summer who know what they will be wearing.

With that in mind, it’s time for a good old update of the 2018 World Cup jersey rankings.

Let us know your favs (and duds, because there’s a few) in the comments section below.

1. Wow. Nigeria’s home kit is stunning (on the left) and will become the go-to jersey of the 2018 World Cup. The away kit isn’t too shabby either. Majestic from the Super Eagles.

2. Did someone say argyle? Belgium’s homage to their EURO ’84 team not only looks great on the pitch but wack it on with a pair of jeans and you look stylish in the bar. Superb.

3. Cameroon went all out and the Indomitable Lions’ jersey is a beauty. Remember the sleeveless shirts from the 2002 World Cup? This is better.

4. Big fan of this. Germany took inspiration from their 1990 World Cup win for this jersey. A beauty.

5. Carlos Valderrama would be proud of this from Colombia. I would like to have seen the blue and red triangles a little bigger, but still a quality jersey

6. Peru’s first World Cup since 1982 sees their famous sash jersey return. Umbro have delivered

7. El Tri will be looking sharp in this simple but eye-catching shirt. Love the deep green color

8. Argentina’s jersey to mark the 125th anniversary of their football association is a little too plain for me. Still, nice clean look

9. Simple and subtle, hard not to want a little more from the Samurai Blue’s jersey

10. Egypt’s first World Cup appearance since 1990 seems them arrive with a sleek, simple design. Love the badge.

11. Russia’s new jersey is inspired by the Soviet Union’s 1988 Olympic Gold medal team. Uninspiring

12. Sweden’s classic kits will always stand out but I’m not really a fan of the three stripes down the ribs

13. Spain’s nod to their 1994 World Cup shirt is just a little too messy for my liking

14. England’s design is so plain and just boring. The warm up jersey (second from the left, front row) should be the home shirt. The red away jersey is pretty nice.

15. The color Uruguay’s jersey is nice, but the design on the front is not. Enough said.

16. It looks like Switzerland have gone for a design which includes fingerprints across their shirts.

 