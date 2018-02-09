More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

VAR controversy in Juve’s 2-0 win at Fiorentina

Associated PressFeb 9, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Video technology caused controversy in Juventus’s 2-0 win at Fiorentina on Friday.

Federico Bernardeschi scored against his old team before Gonzalo Higuain sealed victory as Juventus moved top of Serie A, two points above Napoli, which hosts third-place Lazio on Saturday.

But there was an incident in the first half that took center stage.

Fiorentina was awarded a penalty in the 18th minute after Giorgio Chiellini blocked Marco Benassi’s cross with his arms. Then, as Jordan Veretout waited to take the spotkick, the video-assistant referee was consulted and, after a three-minute wait, a free kick was awarded to Juve.

The decision appeared to be made because Benassi was offside. However, the pass to the winger had come off Juve defender Alex Sandro.

Fiorentina almost went ahead before the break when Gil Dias ran almost from halfway before unleashing a fierce shot that crashed off the post into the arms of goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was making his 500th Serie A appearance.

Fiorentina had Juve pinned back early in the second period but the visitors took the lead with a superb Bernardeschi free kick in the 56th minute.

The 23-year-old Italy international joined Juve last July after spending 10 years at Fiorentina and was jeered by the home fans when he was substituted 12 minutes from time.

Fiorentina came close to an equalizer several times but Juve doubled its tally in the 86th minute when Higuain was sent clear by Chiellini and the Argentina forward lifted the ball over goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

The win will boost Juve as it prepares to host Tottenham on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

PL preview: Man City vs. Leicester City

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 9, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
  • Man City 13 points clear of everyone in title race
  • Leicester up to 8th after slow start, managerial change
  • Man City unbeaten at home; Leicester just 3 away wins

For the first time since August (not including international breaks), Manchester City are fresh off an entire week between games, and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time, as far as Leicester City, who visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com), are concerned.

After making serious headway in the Premier League (runaway leaders and champions-elect), Champions League (group winners, into the round of 16), FA Cup (into the fifth round) and League Cup (into the final), Pep Guardiola‘s side found itself in dire need of an extended (if you considered seven days a long time) break, as fatigued bodies and injuries to key players have piled up in recent weeks. Mercifully, defender John Stones and midfield maestro David Silva are expected to be available for selection come Saturday.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game

Leicester’s recent struggles (loss to Everton, draw with Swansea City), following a particularly purple patch (just one defeat in 11 games from Sept. 30 to Dec. 13) during the middle third of the already-completed portion of the season, was in many ways spurred by Man City, who, whether intentionally or not, unsettle the Foxes’ star attacker, Riyad Mahrez, with a transfer deadline day approach which proved to be unsuccessful. Mahrez then refused to report for training or make himself available for selection the following week, before returning on Friday. He will not feature for the Foxes on Saturday.

Kelechi Iheanacho, who made a $33-million move from Man City to Leicester in the summer, is still seeking his first PL goal (he has five between the FA and League Cups) for his new club. The 21-year-old has featured more prominently in recent weeks (starts in three of Leicester’s last five games – all competitions), and might just continue to do so in the absence of Shinji Okazaki (knee), who’s frequently deployed as a forward/midfielder tweener just behind Jamie Vardy.

INJURIES: Man City — OUT: Leroy Sane (ankle), Fabian Delph (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Benjamin Mendy (knee); QUESTIONABLE: David Silva (oblique); RETURNING: John Stones (knee) | Leicester — OUT: Riyad Mahrez (personal), Shinji Okazaki (knee), Wes Morgan (hamstring)

What they’re saying…

Pep Guardiola, on City’s busy season: “We have had a lot of games since August, with just one midweek off, so we needed it. We made three good training sessions and then we come back. We love to play football but when you play every three days in three or four competitions, sometimes a break is good for everybody because you come back stronger. Everybody (had a rest). The physios, chef…everybody.”

Claude Puel, on Mahrez: “I think Riyad is not available for Saturday’s game. I hope Riyad can get his head right and come back with us and work hard. The best way is for him to come back and enjoy his football. He is a magnificent player and he enjoys his football. He loves his teammates, and that’s important. He loves to touch the football but he needs to come back right.”

Prediction

Man City have won 12 straight PL games at home (18 across all competitions), outscoring opponents 44-8 during that time (55-11 including other competitions), a run which should leave Leicester with very little hope of earning anything at the Etihad. Man City 3-0 Leicester.

PL preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

By Andy EdwardsFeb 9, 2018, 5:41 PM EST
  • Tottenham 5th in PL, 1 point back of Chelsea
  • Arsenal 6th, 4 points back of Spurs
  • Arsenal won first meeting this season, 2-0

In the Premier League, the paths that clubs take matter very little, for over the course of a 38-game season, they typically end up right where they belong. Long winless skids are evened out by runs of good fortune and fortuitous results, and vice versa.

Take, for example, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, the north London powers who have finished five of the last eight seasons occupying consecutive places(*) in the final Premier League table; they were separated by just one spot in two of the other three(**); last season was the lone exception, when Tottenham finished second and Arsenal finished fifth.

TOT ARS
2009-10* 4th 3rd
2010-11* 5th 4th
2011-12* 4th 3rd
2012-13* 5th 4th
2013-14** 6th 4th
2014-15** 5th 3rd
2015-16* 3rd 2nd
2016-17 2nd 5th

The current season, like so many to precede it, has seen Spurs and Arsenal set out in drastically different directions — Spurs were the side who thrashed their Champions League group, which included Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, while the Gunners suffered the indignity of the Europa League — but after six and a half months of the PL season, they enter Saturday’s north London derby (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com) with not another soul standing between them.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game

There will almost certainly only be room for one of the two — if any — inside the top-four this season. Thus, Saturday’s clash at Wembley Stadium will carry a great deal of added incentive, particularly for Arsenal, who not only hope to overthrow Spurs, and Chelsea and/or Liverpool, for a top-four finish, but also to re-establish their superiority in north London after finishing behind Spurs last season for the first time in 22 years.

Spurs are the side in far better form over the last six games (12 points to 8), though they’ve also endured a more taxing period of fixtures thanks to their ongoing participation in the FA Cup, including a replay against League Two side Newport County on Wednesday, as well as clashes with fellow top-five sides Manchester United and Liverpool. Harry Kane joined the PL’s 100-goal club last weekend against Liverpool, and the two-time defending (soon-to-be three?) Golden Boot winner has 13 goals to his name in his last 10 appearances (all competitions).

INJURIES: Spurs — PROBABLE: Lucas Moura (fitness) | Arsenal — OUT: Santi Cazorla (achilles); QUESTIONABLE: Danny Welbeck (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: Petr Cech (calf)

What they’re saying…

Mauricio Pochettino, on the strength of two sides: “Arsenal will be tough to play, they have good quality, talented players and are one of the best teams in the league. I cannot say if they look stronger or not than they were since their new signings. We are focused on us. I don’t care. They play with 11, we play with 11.”

Arsene Wenger, on the rivalry: “There is always huge passion before the game and the emotion at stake means it becomes a bit more agitated; but this season, if you look at the table, this is a very important game. For us, it is an opportunity to come back closer to the Champions League places, which is a priority.”

Prediction

A frantic pace. Disjointed play. Hard, desperate tackles flying in from all directions. Everything you expect from a frenzied, consequential derby of this caliber. Plus, a Harry Kane goal or two. Spurs 3-2 Arsenal.

Conte admits frustration over Morata’s ongoing back injury

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 9, 2018, 3:56 PM EST
Antonio Conte would really appreciate if he could have his star striker, Alvaro Morata, available for selection sooner rather than later, but has admitted he grows more “worried” with each passing day that the club’s doctors “[struggle] a lot to find a solution to solve the pain in his back”.

[ MORE: Conte discusses reports over his Chelsea future ]

Speaking this week, ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), Conte vented frustrations over the lingering injury which has kept Morata, who’s thus far scored a dozen goals (10 in the PL) in his first season in England, out of the Blues’ last five games (three losses, two wins), and the uncertainty over how much longer he might remain out of action — quotes from the Guardian:

“We have been talking a lot about bad results but sometimes we forget we are facing a serious situation. Players like Morata, for us, are very important and have been missing for a long period of time. I don’t know how long he will be out.

“We are struggling a lot to find a solution to solve the pain in his back. If you ask me whether he needs a day, a month or the rest of the season, I don’t know. For this reason, I’m a bit worried. You know very well the importance of the player.

Olivier Giroud is expected to make his first start (second overall appearance) for Chelsea when West Brom visit Stamford Bridge on Monday, and remain the main man up top for as long as Morata’s injury leaves him sidelined. Giroud, of course, has a fairly extensive injury history of his own, though, which could leave Conte quickly rethinking the club’s decision to loan Michy Batshuayi to Borussia Dortmund as part of the triangle trade of strikers on transfer deadline day.

Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 9, 2018, 2:09 PM EST
1 Comment

Heading into Week 27 of the Premier League, let’s see who are the top 20 players on current form.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

Players from Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal all feature after some strong attacking displays, while there are plenty of stars for resurgent teams lower down the league who feature.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 6
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 1
  3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
  4. Alexis Sanchez (Man United) – New entry
  5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  6. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) – New entry
  7. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 7
  8. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry
  9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
  12. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Down 3
  13. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  14. David De Gea (Man United) – Down 3
  15. Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) – New entry
  16. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) – Down 3
  17. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – New entry
  18. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) –Down 3
  19. Ederson (Man City) – Up 1
  20. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) – Down 3