Bundesliga wrap: Bayern top Schalke; BVB’s Batman stars again

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Congestion remains the name of the game as the Bundesliga’s top teams duke it out for Champions League places, though familiar faces sit 1-2-3 after wins from RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

[ MORE: U.S. Soccer elects new president ]

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hamburg

Michy Batshuayi continues his fine form, now with three goals and an assist for BVB since arriving on loan from Chelsea. His goal came was Dortmund’s opener, and was the second of his tenure to be assisted by Christian Pulisic.

Mario Gotze scored BVB’s other goal in the win, as the hosts moved third on the table.

Bayern Munich 2-1 Schalke

Robert Lewandowski gave the hosts the lead when scored in his 11th straight home match, tying a Bayern Munich record set by current manager Jupp Heynckes, but Schalke found an equalizer from Franco Di Santo in the 29th minute.

Thomas Mueller restored the advantage within seven minutes at the Allianz Arena.

Müller beats Fährmann at the near post as Bayern take a 2-1 lead. #FCBS04 https://t.co/DYVrjqE2d6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 10, 2018

Elsewhere

RB Leipzig 2-0 Augsburg — Friday

Hannover 96 2-1 Freiburg

Hoffenheim 4-2 Mainz

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 Koln

Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Hertha Berlin

Stuttgart vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Follow @NicholasMendola