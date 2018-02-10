Bundesliga wrap: Bayern top Schalke; BVB’s Batman stars again

Congestion remains the name of the game as the Bundesliga’s top teams duke it out for Champions League places, though familiar faces sit 1-2-3 after wins from RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hamburg
Michy Batshuayi continues his fine form, now with three goals and an assist for BVB since arriving on loan from Chelsea. His goal came was Dortmund’s opener, and was the second of his tenure to be assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Mario Gotze scored BVB’s other goal in the win, as the hosts moved third on the table.
Bayern Munich 2-1 Schalke
Robert Lewandowski gave the hosts the lead when scored in his 11th straight home match, tying a Bayern Munich record set by current manager Jupp Heynckes, but Schalke found an equalizer from Franco Di Santo in the 29th minute.
Thomas Mueller restored the advantage within seven minutes at the Allianz Arena.
Elsewhere
RB Leipzig 2-0 Augsburg — Friday
Hannover 96 2-1 Freiburg
Hoffenheim 4-2 Mainz
Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 Koln
Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Hertha Berlin
Stuttgart vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|22
|18
|2
|2
|53
|17
|36
|10-1-0
|8-1-2
|56
|RB Leipzig
|22
|11
|5
|6
|35
|29
|6
|7-3-1
|4-2-5
|38
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|10
|7
|5
|47
|29
|18
|5-3-3
|5-4-2
|37
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|22
|10
|6
|6
|30
|25
|5
|4-3-4
|6-3-2
|36
|Bayer Leverkusen
|22
|9
|8
|5
|41
|29
|12
|5-4-2
|4-4-3
|35
|FC Schalke 04
|22
|9
|7
|6
|34
|29
|5
|5-4-2
|4-3-4
|34
|FC Augsburg
|22
|8
|7
|7
|32
|28
|4
|5-4-2
|3-3-5
|31
|1899 Hoffenheim
|22
|8
|7
|7
|36
|35
|1
|6-3-2
|2-4-5
|31
|Hannover 96
|22
|8
|7
|7
|31
|32
|-1
|6-3-2
|2-4-5
|31
|Mönchengladbach
|21
|9
|4
|8
|30
|33
|-3
|6-2-3
|3-2-5
|31
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|22
|7
|9
|6
|30
|28
|2
|4-4-3
|3-5-3
|30
|SC Freiburg
|22
|5
|10
|7
|23
|37
|-14
|4-6-1
|1-4-6
|25
|VfL Wolfsburg
|21
|4
|12
|5
|24
|25
|-1
|2-7-2
|2-5-3
|24
|VfB Stuttgart
|21
|6
|3
|12
|17
|27
|-10
|6-1-3
|0-2-9
|21
|Werder Bremen
|21
|4
|8
|9
|18
|26
|-8
|2-4-4
|2-4-5
|20
|FSV Mainz 05
|22
|5
|5
|12
|26
|41
|-15
|5-1-5
|0-4-7
|20
|Hamburger SV
|22
|4
|5
|13
|17
|32
|-15
|3-3-5
|1-2-8
|17
|1. FC Köln
|22
|3
|4
|15
|19
|41
|-22
|2-2-7
|1-2-8
|13