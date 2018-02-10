Carlos Cordeiro elected new U.S. Soccer president

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Carlos Cordeiro is the new president of U.S. Soccer, winning nearly 69 percent of the vote in the third and decisive round.

The former Goldman Sachs executive was billed as Sunil Gulati’s protege upon declaring his candidacy, and he held off fellow establishment candidate Kathy Carter for the gig.

Kyle Martino and Kathy Carter each had 10.6 percent of the final vote, with Eric Wynalda slipping into fourth after finishing third in the first two rounds. Hope Solo finished with 1.4 percent of the vote.

Paul Caligiuri withdrew after the first round of voting, while Michael Winograd and Steve Gans departed after the second.

Skeptics about the U.S. Soccer “establishment” would’ve been fired up when technical problems stopped the first vote in its tracks.

OH MY GOD. Now we are canceling first vote because more than 100 of the voting machines did not register. So here comes first vote, take two. #USSFElection #USSFPresident #USSF — Sebastian Salazar (@SebiSalazarFUT) February 10, 2018

The first round of voting had the two “establishment” candidates well in front, but neither grabbed the 50 percent needed to negate a second vote:

Carlos Cordeiro — 36.3 percent Kathy Carter — 34.6 percent Eric Wynalda — 13.7 percent Kyle Martino — 8.6 percent Steve Gans — 4.1 percent Hope Solo — 1.6 percent Michael Winograd — .6 percent Paul Caligiuri — .5 percent

The second round saw Carter and Wynalda lose votes as Cordeiro moved closer to clinching the presidency.

Carlos Cordeiro — 41.8 percent Kathy Carter — 33.3 percent Eric Wynalda — 10.8 percent Kyle Martino — 10.2 percent Steve Gans — 2.4 percent Hope Solo — 1.5 percent Michael Winograd — 0 percent Paul Caligiuri — withdrew after first round

