Cordeiro, U.S. Soccer world react to his election as president

Pledging unity, new U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro kept his remarks short and sweet after winning nearly 69 percent of the third vote on Saturday.
“I’d like to thank Sunil and our board for their tireless service. Sunil for introducing me to the game 10 or 11 years ago. For those of you who didn’t vote for me, I’m going to work to earn your support and trust over the next four years.”
It's an incredible honor to be elected @ussoccer President. I'm grateful to everyone who supported my campaign and I salute all the candidates who ran. I promise to work with all our members to unite our soccer family! #AimHigher
Newly-elected @CACSoccer addresses the National Council as U.S. Soccer President. More » https://t.co/Lzro8BHkdR pic.twitter.com/ZekPvxlrzx
Others reacted… differently….
At least on a purely ideological level, this feels a lot like Infantino replacing Blatter. Won’t be any big changes in the next four years, just incremental tweaks. Gulati and Cordeiro aren’t that far apart.
The Establishment right now as people question the #USSFElection pic.twitter.com/EivRsDWtD5
Cordeiro wins, then says in his acceptance speech: "I'd like to thank Sunil for introducing me to the game 10, 11 years ago." That'll make all those "soccer people" reallllll happy. #USSFPresident
Extremely proud of Kathy Carter. One of the great leaders in the sports industry. We look forward to Kathy continuing her leadership role in growing the beautiful game in our country.
Thank you everyone for your support in this fight for @ussoccer. I pledge to never stop fighting with you.
Dear @ussoccer thank you for sending the “near final” delegate list less than 12 hours before the election. Much appreciated.
Reminder to the soccer community:
Wrestling legend Eric Bischoff called the #USSF election right before any of the pros did 😂 https://t.co/Jiz9wMCZeh
Soooooo when is the election for Vice President Of USSF?
Major League Soccer congratulates Carlos Cordeiro on his election today as President of the U.S. Soccer Federation. We have enjoyed a productive relationship with Carlos in his time as a U.S. Soccer board member during the last 11 years.
Carlos Cordeiro is your NEW U.S. Soccer president. He overcame the stigma of being labeled "status quo" and realistically he is the best equipped to handle the job, and most importantly, to learn from Sunil Gulati's mistakes. He has a BIG job ahead of him.
It’s over! This USSF election is over! Now we can all get back to the status quo! pic.twitter.com/QcWgKF4drP
Cordeiro thanking Gulati is no great crime, people. Gulati spent three decades busting his ass for the federation, for free. However you feel about the results, or him, that merits a thank you.
Given the electorate – no surprise in US Soccer election. The system voted for the system. Simple as that.
So Sunil Gulati's former right hand man, Carlos Cordeiro, is on pace to win the election? Seems like it'll just be same crew leading soccer here, but in different seats. Hope I'm wrong and there is real change, but I'm skeptical. #USSF #USSFElection
In going through his 12-year presidential timetable, Sunil Gulati says, "we won the Gold Cup and, as far as I can remember, nothing else happened last year." It was intended to be a joke, but … thud. #USSFPresident
Now the hopeful will pull for @CACSoccer to prove this isn't "The king is still in charge of a lot of stuff, long live the king." Gulati remains one of the most powerful men in soccer. https://t.co/g6SbVlvjxI
