AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar

Dembele fit to play for Barcelona after month-long layoff

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Ousmane Dembele is fit to play in Sunday’s game against Getafe after Barcelona said the France forward has recovered from a leg injury.

Dembele hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in his left leg in a 4-2 win at Real Sociedad on Jan. 14.

Prior to that, Dembele was out for more than three months after rupturing a thigh tendon in his left leg on Sept. 16.

Dembele has been limited to just seven appearances for Barcelona since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could potentially reach nearly 150 million euros (around $180 million).

The 2 Robbies: Kane dominates NLD; KDB, Aguero steal show for Man City

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 6:56 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle reflect on an exciting Saturday for the Premier League. King Harry Kane scores (again) against North London rivals to boost Tottenham’s top 4 shout (00:30), Aguero and De Bruyne steal the show against Leicester (11:30), the Robbies discuss the battle for survival (19:00) and look ahead to the midweek European games for the Premier League big hitters (28:45).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

La Liga & Serie A: Real goes four games unbeaten and more

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 4:44 PM EST
A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Real Madrid 5-2 Real Sociedad

Turmoil can be best-used to describe Zinedine Zidane’s season with Real Madrid, but the defending league and European champions look to be finding their form at the right time. Los Blancos extended their unbeaten streak to four matches on Saturday, behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.

Lucas Vasquez handed the hosts the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first minute, while Toni Kroos made it 2-0 before halftime.

Ronaldo capped off his hat-trick with 10 minutes remaining in regulation from close range, bringing the Portuguese international up to 23 goals in all competitions this season.

Malaga 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico pulled to within six points of league leaders Barcelona on Saturday behind Antoine Griezmann’s first-minute strike. The Frenchman found himself in on goal just 40 seconds into the match, after Saul Niguez had his attempt deflected at the top of the box. Malaga remains in last place in La Liga on 13 points.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Villareal 1-2 Alaves
Leganes 0-1 Eibar

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Sevilla vs. Girona (6 a.m. ET)
Barcelona vs. Getafe (10:15 a.m. ET)
Celta Vigo vs. Espanyol (12:30 a.m. ET)
Valencia vs. Levante (2:45 p.m. ET)

Napoli 4-1 Lazio

A brilliant second-half turnaround handed Napoli a return to the summit of Serie A on Saturday, in what continues to be a back-and-forth battle with Juventus. A second-half own goal from Wallace gave Napoli the advantage, before Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens sealed the match for the hosts. Lazio went ahead inside three minutes when Stefan de Vrij finished off a Ciro Immobile cross from close range.

SPAL 0-4 AC Milan

Patrick Cutrone scored on both sides of halftime at the Paolo Mazza, while Lucas Biglia and Fabio Borini each added goals inside the final 15 minutes to cap off a dominating road victory for AC Milan. The Italian giants are seven points outside of the top four, while SPAL remains four points buried in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Crotone 1-1 Atalanta

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Sassuolo vs. Cagliari (6:30 a.m. ET)
Chievo vs. Genoa (9 a.m. ET)
Inter Milan vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona (9 a.m. ET)
Torino vs. Udinese (9 a.m. ET)
Roma vs. Benevento (2:45 p.m. ET)

Report: Clubs will have to break the bank for USMNT star Pulisic

Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images Fuer MAN
By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
The U.S. Men’s National Team’s biggest star continues to light it up in Germany, and if another club tries to lure him away he’s going to cost quite a chunk of change.

Several reports came out on Saturday suggesting that Liverpool — who has long been linked with USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic — could have to pay as much as $122 million if the Anfield side is serious about signing the American this summer.

The Premier League giants are said to be strong contenders to claim the services of the 19-year-old Pulisic, while Manchester United has also expressed interest in the past.

Pulisic has recorded three goals and three assists this season for Borussia Dortmund, which looks to be gaining a vital lift from recent loan signing Michy Batshuayi — who joined from Chelsea.

Video: Aguero goes off with four-goal outburst in second half

By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 3:39 PM EST
Leicester City fought valiantly to bring the match level on Saturday against league leaders Manchester City, but that was before Sergio Aguero had his say on the match.

With the score level at 1-1 heading into the second stanza, the Argentine international burst out with four goals to clinch the fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentine international received quite a bit of help from teammate Kevin De Bruyne, who continues to have a tremendous season for the table-toppers. De Bruyne assisted on three of the goals on the day, including Raheem Sterling‘s opener.

Although it was Aguero who stole the show and is now up to to 21 league goals this season, only trailing Tottenham’s Harry Kane (23).