Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Toffees keep climbing

- Palace outshoots victors 16-11
- Mangala leaves match injured
- Sigurdsson, Niasse duel for Man of the Match
Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse, and Tom Davies scored second half goals as Everton climbed into ninth place with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday.
The Toffees’ 34 points are two back of seventh place Burnley, who lost to Swansea City.
Luka Milivojevic converted a penalty for Palace’s lone goal. Roy Hodgson‘s Eagles are 14th, two points clear of the drop zone.
Clever work from Sigurdsson eaned him space to rip a 25-yard shot across goal that just missed the far post.
New signing Alexander Sorloth started a play in Everton’s end that finished with a Luka Milivojevic bullet wide of the near post.
Sigurdsson then slipped Oumar Niasse on goal, but the Senegalese striker couldn’t finish his chance. And Sigurdsson missed a chance to shoot from the back post when Joel Ward dove to push a cross out for a corner kick.
Idrissa Gana Gueye forced a fine diving save from Wayne Hennessey with a dipping effort from distance.
Theo Walcott drew a free kick from Timothy Fosu-Mensah after dribbling through three or four Eagles in the 28th minute.
Yohan Cabaye forced Jordan Pickford into a save, and Christian Benteke was offside when he scored off the ensuing corner kick.
Everton fittingly found its opener through Sigurdsson moments after halftime. James Tomkins gave the ball away with a poor clearance and then saw Sigurdsson’s shot off a Niasse feed deflect off him and into the goal.
Niasse made it 2-0 when Cuco Martina chipped a cross toward the penalty spot and the Senegalese headed across the goal into the side netting.
Davies was in the catbird seat to score a 76th minute insurance goal after Sigurdsson’s tight angle pass bounded off Hennessey and onto his path.
Ashley Williams gave away a harsh penalty when he handled a close-range shot in the box. Pickford got both hands on Milivojevic’s attempt, but it carried into the goal.