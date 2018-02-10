More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Kane leads Spurs to North London Derby win

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 9:21 AM EST
  • Tottenham goes third before Liverpool, Chelsea play
  • Spurs dominate with 18-5 shot attempts
  • Kane posts 7th goal in as many NLDs
  • Arsenal six points back of Top Four

Harry Kane‘s second half goal seized North London Derby glory for dominant-if-wasteful Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 1-0 win pushes Spurs third for the time being, while Arsenal will finish the weekend at least six points back of fourth place.

While the goalkeepers weren’t physically tested in the first 15 minutes, both Hugo Lloris and Petr Cech had to be razor-sharp as Spurs and Arsenal each pushed the pace in attack.

The first save, from Cech on Heung-Min Son, may have been going wide in the 18th minute.

Harry Kane pushed a chance over the bar as the match neared the half-hour mark, and Eric Dier missed a more egregious redirection from the edge of the six-yard box following a mishit Mousa Dembele attempt from the edge of the 18.

Ben Davies and Kane combined for a powerful opener, with the left-sided man sending an inviting cross and Kane rising above Laurent Koscielny to pound a header home. Arsenal wanted a foul on Kane, whose hands caught Koscielny after his leap, but it’s difficult to agree with the visitors.

Spurs won a dangerous free kick when Hector Bellerin dove into Son’s legs two yards outside the 18. Christian Eriksen presided over the opportunity, but Cech made an outstanding punch save on an upper 90-heading effort.

He’d have another chance in the 62nd minute, but his waist-high driven cross didn’t make it into the mixer, going out for a corner.

Spurs had more chances to score, but Son shanked a 17-yard shot into the atmosphere before Dele tried to get too cute with a flick that went wide of goal.

Cech then denied a free-dribbling Erik Lamela. Would Spurs rue their misses? Cech denied Kane again in the 76th minute.

Lamela dragged a languid chance wide of the far post in the 90th minute.

Alexandre Lacazette butchered an opportunity to level the score at the outset of stoppage time, and then dragged a shot past Lloris but wide of the far post two minutes later.

Dembele fouled Welbeck in a dangerous position at the very end of stoppage time. Mesut Ozil lorded over the chance, but the wall did its job.

WATCH: The Batshuayi-Pulisic combo at BVB continues to produce

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 10:51 AM EST
The prematch story for Borussia Dortmund was the return of Marco Reus, but BVB was celebrating its new hero after halftime.

Michy Batshuayi now has three goals in two Bundesliga matches on loan from Chelsea, and the big Belgian striker pushed Dortmund ahead of Hamburg thanks to a slick feed from a certain American teenager.

Christian Pulisic slid a ball across the six for “Batman” to tap home in the second half at the Westfalenstadion.

As an aside, we thought we’d be over lamenting the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the World Cup when it came to Pulisic heroics by now, but we were quite wrong.

Wenger: Arsenal should have beat Tottenham by half time

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2018, 10:38 AM EST
LONDON — Arsenal lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday as Arsene Wenger‘s men saw their top four chances slip further away.

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game to take his tally to seven goals in seven Premier League games against the Gunners, as the local lad once again haunted Arsenal, the club who released him at the age of eight.

Speaking to reporters after the game Wenger believed his Arsenal side should have won the game by half time, even if Spurs dominated after the break.

“Possession is 50-50, basically, in this game. The game should have been finished at half time. We missed opportunities on counter attacks which are not missable at our level, with the final ball,” Wenger said. “In the second half, we should have lost the game in the early part of the second half by more than one goal. We were destabilized by the goal they scored and they had two or three opportunities they could have scored. In the final part of the game we should have come back to 1-1, which was maybe not enough but better than 1-0 down. Overall it’s a bit mixed feelings because for long periods in the first half, with a bit more quality in the first half and final pass we win this game.”

He does have a point about how dangerous Arsenal looked on the counter in the first half.

Mesut Ozil, Hector Bellerin, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang raced forward time and time again but that final ball or final shot was wayward. Still, it’s a bit of a stretch to say that Arsenal should have wrapped the game up.

Kane missed a glorious chance in the first half and Spurs were so dominant after they went ahead, Mauricio Pochettino could feel aggrieved not to have won by three or four goals.

Asked about Arsenal’s top four hopes, Wenger conceded that the Gunners are up against as they will be at least six points from the top four by the end of the weekend and possibly more if Chelsea and Liverpool take care of business.

“What happens today, it is a game we couldn’t afford to lose,” Wenger said. “That makes it much more difficult now but we have to fight. As long as we have a mathematical chance, that’s why you come out with a game like that, where you know there is more at stake than just the derby. I said that before the game. That’s why it is so disappointing, to lose the game the way we lost it.”

Despite their slack second half display, Alexandre Lacazette missed a glorious chance in stoppage time when he was clean through but slotted wide of Hugo Lloris‘ far post and given Spurs’ wastefulness you got the sense Arsenal were going to nick a point.

Wenger was then asked if Arsenal were close to the point where they could forget about finishing in the top four and focus instead on winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League that way.

Let’s just say he’s not a fan of that route.

“It’s too early. Football is not about switching off for three games and switch it on for one game. Man United decided that once they were in the semifinal. We are far from the semifinal. We have to fight to have a chance to come back and overall for me it is a very disappointing result because the priority is to be in the Champions League through the Premier League. I am not a great fan of being a Europa League qualifier for the Champions League. I don’t think it is right. If it’s an opportunity we will have to take it as well, but the priority is to be in the Premier League.”

Kane after North London Derby win: “That’s what we needed”

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 9:48 AM EST
Perhaps Eric Dier said it best after Harry Kane netted his seventh goal in as many North London Derbies.

“Harry Kane loves scoring against Arsenal,” he said. “He should have had a few more as well.”

Spurs topped Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday at Wembley Stadium to kick off the Premier League weekend, and should’ve had more in a dominant performance which was pretty wasteful in terms of end product.

“A North London Derby, I look forward to these games,” Kane said on CNBC after the match. “It was a great performance by the team and thankfully I was there to put one away.”

“We should’ve finished it off. We had three or four clear-cut chances. When it’s 1-0 in the Premier League no matter who you play in the Premier League, they’ll put numbers in the box and have a few chances.

“That’s what we needed. We had tough fixtures all in a row, and seven points from those games in fantastic.”

Spurs beat Manchester United and Arsenal at home — the Wembley jinx is tucked soundly into bed  — and drew Liverpool at Anfield. Next up is Juventus in the UEFA Champions League, and Kane said he’s relishing the chance to go up against The Old Lady’s legendary back line.

Watch Live: Four Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
Four Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Crystal Palace head to Everton, Stoke City host Brighton, Burnley travel to Swansea and West Ham welcome Watford to east London.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Brighton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM