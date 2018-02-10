More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

La Liga & Serie A: Real goes four games unbeaten and more

By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 4:44 PM EST
A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Real Madrid 5-2 Real Sociedad

Turmoil can be best-used to describe Zinedine Zidane’s season with Real Madrid, but the defending league and European champions look to be finding their form at the right time. Los Blancos extended their unbeaten streak to four matches on Saturday, behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.

Lucas Vasquez handed the hosts the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first minute, while Toni Kroos made it 2-0 before halftime.

Ronaldo capped off his hat-trick with 10 minutes remaining in regulation from close range, bringing the Portuguese international up to 23 goals in all competitions this season.

Malaga 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico pulled to within six points of league leaders Barcelona on Saturday behind Antoine Griezmann’s first-minute strike. The Frenchman found himself in on goal just 40 seconds into the match, after Saul Niguez had his attempt deflected at the top of the box. Malaga remains in last place in La Liga on 13 points.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Villareal 1-2 Alaves
Leganes 0-1 Eibar

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Sevilla vs. Girona (6 a.m. ET)
Barcelona vs. Getafe (10:15 a.m. ET)
Celta Vigo vs. Espanyol (12:30 a.m. ET)
Valencia vs. Levante (2:45 p.m. ET)

Napoli 4-1 Lazio

A brilliant second-half turnaround handed Napoli a return to the summit of Serie A on Saturday, in what continues to be a back-and-forth battle with Juventus. A second-half own goal from Wallace gave Napoli the advantage, before Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens sealed the match for the hosts. Lazio went ahead inside three minutes when Stefan de Vrij finished off a Ciro Immobile cross from close range.

SPAL 0-4 AC Milan

Patrick Cutrone scored on both sides of halftime at the Paolo Mazza, while Lucas Biglia and Fabio Borini each added goals inside the final 15 minutes to cap off a dominating road victory for AC Milan. The Italian giants are seven points outside of the top four, while SPAL remains four points buried in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Crotone 1-1 Atalanta

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Sassuolo vs. Cagliari (6:30 a.m. ET)
Chievo vs. Genoa (9 a.m. ET)
Inter Milan vs. Bologna (9 a.m. ET)
Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona (9 a.m. ET)
Torino vs. Udinese (9 a.m. ET)
Roma vs. Benevento (2:45 p.m. ET)

Report: Clubs will have to break the bank for USMNT star Pulisic

Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images Fuer MAN
By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
The U.S. Men’s National Team’s biggest star continues to light it up in Germany, and if another club tries to lure him away he’s going to cost quite a chunk of change.

Several reports came out on Saturday suggesting that Liverpool — who has long been linked with USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic — could have to pay as much as $122 million if the Anfield side is serious about signing the American this summer.

The Premier League giants are said to be strong contenders to claim the services of the 19-year-old Pulisic, while Manchester United has also expressed interest in the past.

Pulisic has recorded three goals and three assists this season for Borussia Dortmund, which looks to be gaining a vital lift from recent loan signing Michy Batshuayi — who joined from Chelsea.

Video: Aguero goes off with four-goal outburst in second half

By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 3:39 PM EST
Leicester City fought valiantly to bring the match level on Saturday against league leaders Manchester City, but that was before Sergio Aguero had his say on the match.

With the score level at 1-1 heading into the second stanza, the Argentine international burst out with four goals to clinch the fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentine international received quite a bit of help from teammate Kevin De Bruyne, who continues to have a tremendous season for the table-toppers. De Bruyne assisted on three of the goals on the day, including Raheem Sterling‘s opener.

Although it was Aguero who stole the show and is now up to to 21 league goals this season, only trailing Tottenham’s Harry Kane (23).

PL roundup: Citizens crack 70 points, Spurs grab North London Derby

By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Get caught up on all seven of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures…

Manchester City 5-1 Leicester CityFULL RECAP

Raheem Sterling gave the Citizens a lead inside three minutes, but it was Sergio Aguero’s second-half outburst that paced Man City to their league-leading 23rd win of the year. The Argentine international netted on four separate occasions after halftime to extend the lead to 5-1, after Jamie Vardy had temporarily cancelled out Sterling’s opener. Pep Guardiola‘s side now sit 16 points above second-place Manchester United with 11 matches remaining.

 

Tottenham 1-0 ArsenalFULL RECAP

At the moment, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side have gone third in the PL courtesy of Harry Kane‘s header. The Englishman has now scored seven goals in as many matches during the last seven North London Derbies.

Everton 3-1 Crystal PalaceFULL RECAP

The Toffees climbed to within two points of seventh-place Burnley behind an offensive outburst from the hosts. Gylfi SigurdssonOumar Niasse and Tom Davies all scored after halftime to bring Sam Allardyce‘s men up to 34 points on the season at Goodison Park. Palace’s lone goal on the day came through Luka Milivojevic, who converted a penalty kick late on after Ashley Williams conceded the spot kick via a handball.

West Ham United 2-0 WatfordFULL RECAP

The Hammers are now unbeaten in seven of their last eight, and have climbed up to 12th place after Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic found the back of the net on Saturday. Meanwhile, Watford is level on 30 points with West Ham, despite the Hornets boasting a superior goal differential through 27 rounds of play.

Stoke City 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — FULL RECAP

Xherdan Shaqiri helped capture a point for the Potters at the bet365 Stadium, after Jose Izquierdo had given Brighton the lead early on after a beautifully-executed team goal from the visitors. Stoke remains in 18th place on 25 points, while Brighton sits three points clear of a tightly-contested relegation battle.

Swansea City 1-0 Burnley — FULL RECAP

The Swans benefitted from Ki Sung-Yueng‘s second-half finish to go 15th place, while Burnley remains in seventh place despite the club having gone winless in their last 10 matches.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern top Schalke; BVB’s Batman stars again

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
Congestion remains the name of the game as the Bundesliga’s top teams duke it out for Champions League places, though familiar faces sit 1-2-3 after wins from RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hamburg

Michy Batshuayi continues his fine form, now with three goals and an assist for BVB since arriving on loan from Chelsea. His goal came was Dortmund’s opener, and was the second of his tenure to be assisted by Christian Pulisic.

Mario Gotze scored BVB’s other goal in the win, as the hosts moved third on the table.

Bayern Munich 2-1 Schalke

Robert Lewandowski gave the hosts the lead when scored in his 11th straight home match, tying a Bayern Munich record set by current manager Jupp Heynckes, but Schalke found an equalizer from Franco Di Santo in the 29th minute.

Thomas Mueller restored the advantage within seven minutes at the Allianz Arena.

Elsewhere
RB Leipzig 2-0 Augsburg — Friday
Hannover 96 2-1 Freiburg
Hoffenheim 4-2 Mainz
Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 Koln
Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Hertha Berlin
Stuttgart vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 22 18 2 2 53 17 36 10-1-0 8-1-2 56
 RB Leipzig 22 11 5 6 35 29 6 7-3-1 4-2-5 38
 Borussia Dortmund 22 10 7 5 47 29 18 5-3-3 5-4-2 37
 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 10 6 6 30 25 5 4-3-4 6-3-2 36
 Bayer Leverkusen 22 9 8 5 41 29 12 5-4-2 4-4-3 35
 FC Schalke 04 22 9 7 6 34 29 5 5-4-2 4-3-4 34
 FC Augsburg 22 8 7 7 32 28 4 5-4-2 3-3-5 31
 1899 Hoffenheim 22 8 7 7 36 35 1 6-3-2 2-4-5 31
 Hannover 96 22 8 7 7 31 32 -1 6-3-2 2-4-5 31
 Mönchengladbach 21 9 4 8 30 33 -3 6-2-3 3-2-5 31
 Hertha BSC Berlin 22 7 9 6 30 28 2 4-4-3 3-5-3 30
 SC Freiburg 22 5 10 7 23 37 -14 4-6-1 1-4-6 25
 VfL Wolfsburg 21 4 12 5 24 25 -1 2-7-2 2-5-3 24
 VfB Stuttgart 21 6 3 12 17 27 -10 6-1-3 0-2-9 21
 Werder Bremen 21 4 8 9 18 26 -8 2-4-4 2-4-5 20
 FSV Mainz 05 22 5 5 12 26 41 -15 5-1-5 0-4-7 20
 Hamburger SV 22 4 5 13 17 32 -15 3-3-5 1-2-8 17
 1. FC Köln 22 3 4 15 19 41 -22 2-2-7 1-2-8 13