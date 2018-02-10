Manchester City 5-1 Leicester City: Aguero, KDB on fire

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sterling scores very early

Vardy nabs 13th PL goal

Aguero scores four

De Bruyne assists three

Sergio Aguero put an exclamation point on a thrilling night with a glorious fourth goal as Manchester City scored in the first three minutes of each half to beat Leicester City 5-1 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne pulled the strings for goals by Raheem Sterling and two of Sergio Aguero’s four.

Man City’s point total means it could lose every remaining league match and finish no lower than sixth. City has 72 points and a 16-point lead on Man Utd, who plays Sunday.

Jamie Vardy scored for Leicester, making him the first player in league history to score against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur in the same season.

The Foxes remains eighth with 35 points.

Sterling proved his confidence was fine despite a brutal late miss against Burnley, meeting Kevin De Bruyne’s cross for a third minute goal inside the six-yard box.

A Christian Fuchs stop on Sergio Aguero brought a counter attack for Leicester, and Vardy moved past an Ilkay Gundogan slide tackle to shoot past a continually backing off Aymeric Laporte and behind Ederson. 1-1, 25′.

Sterling dove to win a dangerous free kickoff Wilfred Ndidi in the 36th minute, but a leaping Nicolas Otamendi could not meet De Bruyne’s long range pass.

The goal scorer fooled Kasper Schmeichel on a dribble inside the six, but a sliding Aleksandar Dragovic meant Sterling won a corner kick, not a brace.

6 – Jamie Vardy is the first player to ever score against each of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Spurs in the same @premierleague season. Hero. pic.twitter.com/ztjEJtoTrz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2018

It took less than three minutes of the second half for De Bruyne to work more magic, putting together a brilliant team goal for Aguero with Oleksandar Zinchenko and Sterling.

De Bruyne slipped Aguero through for another within 10 minutes, continuing his almost certain PL Player of the Year campaign.

Schmeichel would later give the ball to Aguero inside the 18 to complete another hat trick for one of the PL’s all-time greats.

And Aguero made it four for him and five for his side when he took a feed from Phil Foden and lashed a beauty off the underside of the bar.

77 – Since his Werder Bremen debut in August 2012, Kevin De Bruyne has provided 77 assists in Europe's big 5 leagues, more than any other player in that time (Lionel Messi, 76). Generous. pic.twitter.com/0Nxo3n6aa1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2018

We have to talk about Kevin De Bruyne. pic.twitter.com/ewCrnwlJ4M — Ashwin Raman (@thefutebolist) February 10, 2018

