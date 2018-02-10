More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Report: Clubs will have to break the bank for USMNT star Pulisic

By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
The U.S. Men’s National Team’s biggest star continues to light it up in Germany, and if another club tries to lure him away he’s going to cost quite a chunk of change.

Several reports came out on Saturday suggesting that Liverpool — who has long been linked with USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic — could have to pay as much as $122 million if the Anfield side is serious about signing the American this summer.

The Premier League giants are said to be strong contenders to claim the services of the 19-year-old Pulisic, while Manchester United has also expressed interest in the past.

Pulisic has recorded three goals and three assists this season for Borussia Dortmund, which looks to be gaining a vital lift from recent loan signing Michy Batshuayi — who joined from Chelsea.

Video: Aguero goes off with four-goal outburst in second half

By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 3:39 PM EST
Leicester City fought valiantly to bring the match level on Saturday against league leaders Manchester City, but that was before Sergio Aguero had his say on the match.

With the score level at 1-1 heading into the second stanza, the Argentine international burst out with four goals to clinch the fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentine international received quite a bit of help from teammate Kevin De Bruyne, who continues to have a tremendous season for the table-toppers. De Bruyne assisted on three of the goals on the day, including Raheem Sterling‘s opener.

Although it was Aguero who stole the show and is now up to to 21 league goals this season, only trailing Tottenham’s Harry Kane (23).

PL roundup: Citizens crack 70 points, Spurs grab North London Derby

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Get caught up on all seven of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures…

Manchester City 5-1 Leicester CityFULL RECAP

Raheem Sterling gave the Citizens a lead inside three minutes, but it was Sergio Aguero’s second-half outburst that paced Man City to their league-leading 23rd win of the year. The Argentine international netted on four separate occasions after halftime to extend the lead to 5-1, after Jamie Vardy had temporarily cancelled out Sterling’s opener. Pep Guardiola‘s side now sit 16 points above second-place Manchester United with 11 matches remaining.

 

Tottenham 1-0 ArsenalFULL RECAP

At the moment, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side have gone third in the PL courtesy of Harry Kane‘s header. The Englishman has now scored seven goals in as many matches during the last seven North London Derbies.

Everton 3-1 Crystal PalaceFULL RECAP

The Toffees climbed to within two points of seventh-place Burnley behind an offensive outburst from the hosts. Gylfi SigurdssonOumar Niasse and Tom Davies all scored after halftime to bring Sam Allardyce‘s men up to 34 points on the season at Goodison Park. Palace’s lone goal on the day came through Luka Milivojevic, who converted a penalty kick late on after Ashley Williams conceded the spot kick via a handball.

West Ham United 2-0 WatfordFULL RECAP

The Hammers are now unbeaten in seven of their last eight, and have climbed up to 12th place after Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic found the back of the net on Saturday. Meanwhile, Watford is level on 30 points with West Ham, despite the Hornets boasting a superior goal differential through 27 rounds of play.

Stoke City 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion — FULL RECAP

Xherdan Shaqiri helped capture a point for the Potters at the bet365 Stadium, after Jose Izquierdo had given Brighton the lead early on after a beautifully-executed team goal from the visitors. Stoke remains in 18th place on 25 points, while Brighton sits three points clear of a tightly-contested relegation battle.

Swansea City 1-0 Burnley — FULL RECAP

The Swans benefitted from Ki Sung-Yueng‘s second-half finish to go 15th place, while Burnley remains in seventh place despite the club having gone winless in their last 10 matches.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern top Schalke; BVB’s Batman stars again

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
Congestion remains the name of the game as the Bundesliga’s top teams duke it out for Champions League places, though familiar faces sit 1-2-3 after wins from RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hamburg

Michy Batshuayi continues his fine form, now with three goals and an assist for BVB since arriving on loan from Chelsea. His goal came was Dortmund’s opener, and was the second of his tenure to be assisted by Christian Pulisic.

Mario Gotze scored BVB’s other goal in the win, as the hosts moved third on the table.

Bayern Munich 2-1 Schalke

Robert Lewandowski gave the hosts the lead when scored in his 11th straight home match, tying a Bayern Munich record set by current manager Jupp Heynckes, but Schalke found an equalizer from Franco Di Santo in the 29th minute.

Thomas Mueller restored the advantage within seven minutes at the Allianz Arena.

Elsewhere
RB Leipzig 2-0 Augsburg — Friday
Hannover 96 2-1 Freiburg
Hoffenheim 4-2 Mainz
Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 Koln
Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Hertha Berlin
Stuttgart vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 22 18 2 2 53 17 36 10-1-0 8-1-2 56
 RB Leipzig 22 11 5 6 35 29 6 7-3-1 4-2-5 38
 Borussia Dortmund 22 10 7 5 47 29 18 5-3-3 5-4-2 37
 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 10 6 6 30 25 5 4-3-4 6-3-2 36
 Bayer Leverkusen 22 9 8 5 41 29 12 5-4-2 4-4-3 35
 FC Schalke 04 22 9 7 6 34 29 5 5-4-2 4-3-4 34
 FC Augsburg 22 8 7 7 32 28 4 5-4-2 3-3-5 31
 1899 Hoffenheim 22 8 7 7 36 35 1 6-3-2 2-4-5 31
 Hannover 96 22 8 7 7 31 32 -1 6-3-2 2-4-5 31
 Mönchengladbach 21 9 4 8 30 33 -3 6-2-3 3-2-5 31
 Hertha BSC Berlin 22 7 9 6 30 28 2 4-4-3 3-5-3 30
 SC Freiburg 22 5 10 7 23 37 -14 4-6-1 1-4-6 25
 VfL Wolfsburg 21 4 12 5 24 25 -1 2-7-2 2-5-3 24
 VfB Stuttgart 21 6 3 12 17 27 -10 6-1-3 0-2-9 21
 Werder Bremen 21 4 8 9 18 26 -8 2-4-4 2-4-5 20
 FSV Mainz 05 22 5 5 12 26 41 -15 5-1-5 0-4-7 20
 Hamburger SV 22 4 5 13 17 32 -15 3-3-5 1-2-8 17
 1. FC Köln 22 3 4 15 19 41 -22 2-2-7 1-2-8 13

Manchester City 5-1 Leicester City: Aguero, KDB on fire

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
  • Sterling scores very early
  • Vardy nabs 13th PL goal
  • Aguero scores four
  • De Bruyne assists three

Sergio Aguero put an exclamation point on a thrilling night with a glorious fourth goal as Manchester City scored in the first three minutes of each half to beat Leicester City 5-1 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne pulled the strings for goals by Raheem Sterling and two of Sergio Aguero’s four.

Man City’s point total means it could lose every remaining league match and finish no lower than sixth. City has 72 points and a 16-point lead on Man Utd, who plays Sunday.

Jamie Vardy scored for Leicester, making him the first player in league history to score against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur in the same season.

The Foxes remains eighth with 35 points.

Sterling proved his confidence was fine despite a brutal late miss against Burnley, meeting Kevin De Bruyne’s cross for a third minute goal inside the six-yard box.

A Christian Fuchs stop on Sergio Aguero brought a counter attack for Leicester, and Vardy moved past an Ilkay Gundogan slide tackle to shoot past a continually backing off Aymeric Laporte and behind Ederson. 1-1, 25′.

Sterling dove to win a dangerous free kickoff Wilfred Ndidi in the 36th minute, but a leaping Nicolas Otamendi could not meet De Bruyne’s long range pass.

The goal scorer fooled Kasper Schmeichel on a dribble inside the six, but a sliding Aleksandar Dragovic meant Sterling won a corner kick, not a brace.

It took less than three minutes of the second half for De Bruyne to work more magic, putting together a brilliant team goal for Aguero with Oleksandar Zinchenko and Sterling.

De Bruyne slipped Aguero through for another within 10 minutes, continuing his almost certain PL Player of the Year campaign.

Schmeichel would later give the ball to Aguero inside the 18 to complete another hat trick for one of the PL’s all-time greats.

And Aguero made it four for him and five for his side when he took a feed from Phil Foden and lashed a beauty off the underside of the bar.