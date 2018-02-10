More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Rochdale to relay pitch ahead of Spurs’ FA Cup visit

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 8:05 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has one less worry ahead of next week’s FA Cup match at Rochdale.

The Spurs boss complained about the state of the pitch, at least in terms of pictures and video, before his club’s trip to the Spotland Stadium, but a weather-related cancellation on Saturday will allow Rochdale to relay the turf.

Saying the decision will allow Rochdale its best chance against Spurs, Rochdale apologized to fans who expected to watch the Dale entertain Fleetwood Town. From Rochdaleafc.co.uk:

We have been in communication with contractors throughout the week and preparatory work had taken place prior to the scheduled Fleetwood fixture in the eventuality that the game should fall foul of the weather. Plans will now be put into action immediately.

The club is no stranger to these pages for field-related posts, including their use of confiscated marijuana lamps to aid the growth of their field.

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2018, 7:20 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal in the North London Derby at Wembley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive game in the top four battle.

Spurs are currently in fifth place but are just four points ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal.

In team news Spurs keep the same team from the 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

Arsenal have Elneny, Wilshere and Xhaka in central midfield.

Keita scores, RB Leipzig take over 2nd place in the Bundesliga

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Associated PressFeb 9, 2018, 10:05 PM EST
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) Leipzig defeated Augsburg 2-0 to rise to second in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Dayot Upamecano netted on the rebound in the 17th minute after Marwin Hitz had saved from Yussuf Poulsen, the 19-year-old French defender becoming Leipzig’s youngest goal-scorer in the Bundesliga.

The visiting team pushed hard for an equalizer towards the end of the first half but its hopes were dashed in the 70th minute when Naby Keita’s free kick took a deflection off Augsburg defender Martin Hinteregger and went past Hitz.

Hitz then made a good save to deny Poulsen late on.

Leipzig moved three points above third-place Bayer Leverkusen, which hosts Hertha Berlin on Saturday, the same day as runaway leader Bayern Munich entertains Schalke.

Mourinho hits back at critics claiming he misuses Pogba

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 9, 2018, 9:10 PM EST
Jose Mourinho wouldn’t know what to do with himself if he didn’t have to constantly respond to critics, thus it’s a good great thing the Manchester United manager is a world-class talent when it comes to creating and feeding those who oppose him.

Mourinho’s use misuse, according to just about anyone who’s watch Man United this season, of Paul Pogba has been a regular source of criticism, one about which Mourinho has finally heard enough and elected to speak out.

Following his 63rd-minute substitution in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago (his first failure to complete the full 90 minutes since returning to Old Trafford two summers ago), Pogba was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield. As far as Mourinho’s concerned, there’s no issue whatsoever being player and manager; between manager and media, however, it’s a very different story — quotes from the Guardian:

“Paul had a very professional behavior. The week was not different to what Paul is every week. He works well, he’s a good professional, he likes to train. I’ve never had a single problem with him.

“When people ask his best position: he’s a midfield player. It depends on the tactical system but he will always be a midfielder. Then with so many opinions, and we are in a world of opinions, people can get confused. There is no confusion between me and Paul. It’s difficult to play a midfielder with more potential than Paul.

“In relation to his best position, I had a few laughs over the past week because I heard, I watched, had a chance to read a few things and I’m not English, but I understand English enough to understand what I want to say with ‘box to box.’

“But with some comments from important people in football, I got a little bit confused because, for me, box-to-box means that you have to defend well in this box, you must have the physical , the desire, the intensity, the stamina condition to go to the other box and be good scoring, creating, heading, so on.

“This week I was confused when people say ‘box to box’; to play free of defensive duties, that’s not box to box. When people say what’s his best position for Paul to play: Paul is a midfield player.”

Mourinho is right in saying this is “a world of opinions,” so here’s one more on Pogba and his best position: he is being misused by Mourinho; he’s not a box-to-box midfielder; he’s a roaming playmaker who requires ample defensive protection from his midfield partner(s); he’s also playing in a league now, as opposed to his time at Juventus, where he became a $116-million player, where (at least) half of the midfielders possess many of the same physical and athletic traits that, while being a supremely talented player both technically and tactically, oftentimes set him apart from the competition.

Klopp: I’ll talk to Van Dijk ahead of Southampton return

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 9, 2018, 8:06 PM EST
Virgil Van Dijk should expect a “loud, not nice” reception from Southampton fans when he makes his return to St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), but he mustn’t let it affect his focus or performance, urges Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Given the nature of Van Dijk’s $100-million move from Southampton to Liverpool last month, no one is under any illusion that the 26-year-old Dutchman will be welcomed back with open arms. As such, Klopp has said he’ll speak with Van Dijk ahead of Sunday in an attempt to properly prepare the most expensive defensive signing of all time — quotes from the Guradian:

“I will talk to Virgil about it. With other players I didn’t talk about it because I didn’t know or look at where they were coming from. But I will talk to him. We are all human beings. We are influenced by circumstances. It will not be a normal game — how can it be? It was a special story for him most of the time, really positive, and then not that positive at the end.

“I know how football fans are. They want to disturb everything we do to help their team and they will whistle. Is it nice? I don’t think so. Will it have influence? I don’t think so, but we will see. We cannot make it too big, and I don’t make it too big. Yes, it is quite special, but that’s all. We think much more about the game and what we have to do and not about how we can avoid situations from outside because we don’t have influence. We have to accept it how it is — loud, not nice, maybe, but still we have to play football.”

While Saints fans are undoubtedly salivating ahead of their opportunity to jeer Van Dijk, the Reds are loving life since his arrival and Jan. 5 debut, during which he scored the winning goal in the Merseyside derby. 10 days later, Manchester City were handed their first loss of the season; back-to-back losses to Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion were a massive speed bump; Huddersfield were thrashed and Tottenham Hotspur were fortunate to get a point last weekend.