Stoke City 1-1 Brighton: Ryan saves the day

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Potters without a win in three

Brighton unbeaten in three

Izqueirdo, Shaqiri trade superb goals

Stoke City and Brighton battled out to a 1-1 draw at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Two form wingers grabbed the goals as Jose Izquierdo put the Seagulls ahead with a fine team goal, but Xherdan Shaqiri curled home a beauty in the second half to grab a point at home for the Potters.

Stoke could have won it late on as referee Bobby Madley awarded them a penalty kick but Charlie Adam had his penalty saved by Mat Ryan to seal a point for the Seagulls.

With the point Stoke remain in the relegation zone on 25 points, but they’re just three points behind Brighton in 13th on 28 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Stoke went close after an even start in the Potteries with Mame Biram Diouf volleyed wide.

Brighton took the lead through Izquierdo as the Colombian winger continued his impressive recent form by capping off a flowing team move.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

He played a one-two with Solly March, then Dale Stephens was involved as Brighton looked like Brazil in their yellow jerseys with Izquierdo slotting home.

Straight away Mame Biram Diouf almost equalized but volleyed wide,

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Badou Ndiaye was the forefront of everything good about Stoke as the Senegalese midfielder had a volley saved by Mat Ryan and then forced another effort just wide at the end of the first half.

Ndiaye went close again at the start of the second half as Stoke pressed for the equalizer but left themselves vulnerable on the break as Davy Propper nodded over.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Shaqiri then equalized with a fine individual goal as he curled home from outside the box to level the scores and set up a grandstand finish.

Stoke pushed hard to go head but Brighton dug deep as drama ensued in the final minutes. Jese was bundled over in the box by Stephens and a penalty kick was awarded, but substitute Adam had his penalty saved by Ryan and moments later Brighton hacked off the line.

What a finish as the honors were even.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports