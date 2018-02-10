More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Swansea City 1-0 Burnley: Carvalhal glory continues

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Swans move 15th on Ki goal
  • Burnley out attempts Swans 13-9
  • Clarets remain seventh

Carlos Carvalhal’s Swansea City revolution continued with a 1-0 win over Burnley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Ki Sung-Yueng scored the lone goal of the match, as Swans moved two points clear of the drop zone to 15th.

Sean Dyche‘s Clarets are still seventh, but Leicester is a point back and Everton two behind the hosts.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

A pair of Sams, Burnley’s Vokes and Swansea’s Clucas, mishit each side’s best chances of the first half.

A dull match sprang to life in the second half, at least momentarily, as Ki provided a neat finish to lift the Welsh crowd into euphoria.

Swansea almost made it 2-0 through Jordan Ayew, but the younger Ayew brother just missed from a tight angle.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Cordeiro, U.S. Soccer world react to his election as president

US Youth Soccer
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 12:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

Pledging unity, new U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro kept his remarks short and sweet after winning nearly 69 percent of the third vote on Saturday.

[ MORE: How Cordeiro won the vote ]

“I’d like to thank Sunil and our board for their tireless service. Sunil for introducing me to the game 10 or 11 years ago. For those of you who didn’t vote for me, I’m going to work to earn your support and trust over the next four years.”

Others reacted… differently….

WATCH LIVE: Man City vs. Leicester City

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 12:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Riyad Mahrez is on the bench for Leicester City as the Foxes look to keep up their decent record against league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Leicester starts Jamie Vardy and Fousseni Diabate in attack, while Man City keeps John Stones and Vincent Kompany on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gündogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo, Agüero. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Nmecha, Foden, Diaz

Leicester City: Schmeichel (c), Dragović, Maguire, Fuchs, Albrighton, Silva, Ndidi, James, Chilwell, Diabaté, Vardy. Subs: Jakupović, Simpson, Benalouane, Iborra, Gray, Mahrez, Iheanacho.

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Toffees keep climbing

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 11:56 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Palace outshoots victors 16-11
  • Mangala leaves match injured
  • Sigurdsson, Niasse duel for Man of the Match

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse, and Tom Davies scored second half goals as Everton climbed into ninth place with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees’ 34 points are two back of seventh place Burnley, who lost to Swansea City.

Luka Milivojevic converted a penalty for Palace’s lone goal. Roy Hodgson‘s Eagles are 14th, two points clear of the drop zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Clever work from Sigurdsson eaned him space to rip a 25-yard shot across goal that just missed the far post.

New signing Alexander Sorloth started a play in Everton’s end that finished with a Luka Milivojevic bullet wide of the near post.

Sigurdsson then slipped Oumar Niasse on goal, but the Senegalese striker couldn’t finish his chance. And Sigurdsson missed a chance to shoot from the back post when Joel Ward dove to push a cross out for a corner kick.

Idrissa Gana Gueye forced a fine diving save from Wayne Hennessey with a dipping effort from distance.

Theo Walcott drew a free kick from Timothy Fosu-Mensah after dribbling through three or four Eagles in the 28th minute.

Yohan Cabaye forced Jordan Pickford into a save, and Christian Benteke was offside when he scored off the ensuing corner kick.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Everton fittingly found its opener through Sigurdsson moments after halftime. James Tomkins gave the ball away with a poor clearance and then saw Sigurdsson’s shot off a Niasse feed deflect off him and into the goal.

Niasse made it 2-0 when Cuco Martina chipped a cross toward the penalty spot and the Senegalese headed across the goal into the side netting.

Davies was in the catbird seat to score a 76th minute insurance goal after Sigurdsson’s tight angle pass bounded off Hennessey and onto his path.

Ashley Williams gave away a harsh penalty when he handled a close-range shot in the box. Pickford got both hands on Milivojevic’s attempt, but it carried into the goal.

Stoke City 1-1 Brighton: Ryan saves the day

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2018, 11:54 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Potters without a win in three
  • Brighton unbeaten in three
  • Izqueirdo, Shaqiri trade superb goals

Stoke City and Brighton battled out to a 1-1 draw at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Two form wingers grabbed the goals as Jose Izquierdo put the Seagulls ahead with a fine team goal, but Xherdan Shaqiri curled home a beauty in the second half to grab a point at home for the Potters.

Stoke could have won it late on as referee Bobby Madley awarded them a penalty kick but Charlie Adam had his penalty saved by Mat Ryan to seal a point for the Seagulls.

With the point Stoke remain in the relegation zone on 25 points, but they’re just three points behind Brighton in 13th on 28 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Stoke went close after an even start in the Potteries with Mame Biram Diouf volleyed wide.

Brighton took the lead through Izquierdo as the Colombian winger continued his impressive recent form by capping off a flowing team move.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

He played a one-two with Solly March, then Dale Stephens was involved as Brighton looked like Brazil in their yellow jerseys with Izquierdo slotting home.

Straight away Mame Biram Diouf almost equalized but volleyed wide,

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Badou Ndiaye was the forefront of everything good about Stoke as the Senegalese midfielder had a volley saved by Mat Ryan and then forced another effort just wide at the end of the first half.

Ndiaye went close again at the start of the second half as Stoke pressed for the equalizer but left themselves vulnerable on the break as Davy Propper nodded over.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

Shaqiri then equalized with a fine individual goal as he curled home from outside the box to level the scores and set up a grandstand finish.

Stoke pushed hard to go head but Brighton dug deep as drama ensued in the final minutes. Jese was bundled over in the box by Stephens and a penalty kick was awarded, but substitute Adam had his penalty saved by Ryan and moments later Brighton hacked off the line.

What a finish as the honors were even.