West Ham 2-0 Watford: Hammers ease to victory

Hernandez, Arnautovic score

West Ham move to 30 points, level with Watford

Hammers bounce back from Brighton defeat

West Ham United beat Watford 2-0 at London Stadium on Saturday with goals in each half from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic doing the damage.

Hernandez nodded home in the first half, while the brilliant Arnautovic poked home late on to seal the win.

With the three points the Hammers move level on 30 points with Watford as David Moyes continues to win over his doubters and lead West Ham towards Premier League safety.

Adrian Mariappa went close early on for Watford as the away team settled well.

At the other end Marko Arnautvoic (sporting a new blonde hairdo) wriggled free in the box, and had a shout for a penalty kick, then Joao Mario’s shot was saved well down low by Karnezis.

The Hammers continued to look the more likely to score as Hernandez had a header chalked off for being offside. It was a close call but Mexico’s all-time leading

Etienne Capoue shot after Troy Deeney went down in the box, at the other end Arnautovic hit straight at the goalkeeper from close range but the Hammers did go ahead before the break.

Michail Antonio‘s left wing cross found Hernandez at the back post and he got away from his marker, Marvin Zeegelaar, before he nodded home.

In the second half Watford did plenty of pressing and Gerard Deulofeu went close with a free kick which Adrian saved well.

At the other end Hernandez broke free but was twice denied by Karnezis and then Arnautovic capped up his fine display by poking home from close range after Watford failed to clear Aaron Cresswell‘s cross.

Game. Set. Match.

