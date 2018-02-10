More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

West Ham 2-0 Watford: Hammers ease to victory

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 10, 2018, 11:53 AM EST
  • Hernandez, Arnautovic score
  • West Ham move to 30 points, level with Watford
  • Hammers bounce back from Brighton defeat

West Ham United beat Watford 2-0 at London Stadium on Saturday with goals in each half from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic doing the damage.

Hernandez nodded home in the first half, while the brilliant Arnautovic poked home late on to seal the win.

With the three points the Hammers move level on 30 points with Watford as David Moyes continues to win over his doubters and lead West Ham towards Premier League safety.

Adrian Mariappa went close early on for Watford as the away team settled well.

At the other end Marko Arnautvoic (sporting a new blonde hairdo) wriggled free in the box, and had a shout for a penalty kick, then Joao Mario’s shot was saved well down low by Karnezis.

The Hammers continued to look the more likely to score as Hernandez had a header chalked off for being offside. It was a close call but Mexico’s all-time leading

Etienne Capoue shot after Troy Deeney went down in the box, at the other end Arnautovic hit straight at the goalkeeper from close range but the Hammers did go ahead before the break.

Michail Antonio‘s left wing cross found Hernandez at the back post and he got away from his marker, Marvin Zeegelaar, before he nodded home.

In the second half Watford did plenty of pressing and Gerard Deulofeu went close with a free kick which Adrian saved well.

At the other end Hernandez broke free but was twice denied by Karnezis and then Arnautovic capped up his fine display by poking home from close range after Watford failed to clear Aaron Cresswell‘s cross.

Game. Set. Match.

Cordeiro, U.S. Soccer world react to his election as president

US Youth Soccer
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 12:31 PM EST
Pledging unity, new U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro kept his remarks short and sweet after winning nearly 69 percent of the third vote on Saturday.

“I’d like to thank Sunil and our board for their tireless service. Sunil for introducing me to the game 10 or 11 years ago. For those of you who didn’t vote for me, I’m going to work to earn your support and trust over the next four years.”

Others reacted… differently….

Swansea City 1-0 Burnley: Carvalhal glory continues

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
  • Swans move 15th on Ki goal
  • Burnley out attempts Swans 13-9
  • Clarets remain seventh

Carlos Carvalhal’s Swansea City revolution continued with a 1-0 win over Burnley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Ki Sung-Yueng scored the lone goal of the match, as Swans moved two points clear of the drop zone to 15th.

Sean Dyche‘s Clarets are still seventh, but Leicester is a point back and Everton two behind the hosts.

A pair of Sams, Burnley’s Vokes and Swansea’s Clucas, mishit each side’s best chances of the first half.

A dull match sprang to life in the second half, at least momentarily, as Ki provided a neat finish to lift the Welsh crowd into euphoria.

Swansea almost made it 2-0 through Jordan Ayew, but the younger Ayew brother just missed from a tight angle.

WATCH LIVE: Man City vs. Leicester City

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 12:05 PM EST
Riyad Mahrez is on the bench for Leicester City as the Foxes look to keep up their decent record against league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Leicester starts Jamie Vardy and Fousseni Diabate in attack, while Man City keeps John Stones and Vincent Kompany on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gündogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo, Agüero. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Nmecha, Foden, Diaz

Leicester City: Schmeichel (c), Dragović, Maguire, Fuchs, Albrighton, Silva, Ndidi, James, Chilwell, Diabaté, Vardy. Subs: Jakupović, Simpson, Benalouane, Iborra, Gray, Mahrez, Iheanacho.

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Toffees keep climbing

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 10, 2018, 11:56 AM EST
  • Palace outshoots victors 16-11
  • Mangala leaves match injured
  • Sigurdsson, Niasse duel for Man of the Match

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse, and Tom Davies scored second half goals as Everton climbed into ninth place with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees’ 34 points are two back of seventh place Burnley, who lost to Swansea City.

Luka Milivojevic converted a penalty for Palace’s lone goal. Roy Hodgson‘s Eagles are 14th, two points clear of the drop zone.

Clever work from Sigurdsson eaned him space to rip a 25-yard shot across goal that just missed the far post.

New signing Alexander Sorloth started a play in Everton’s end that finished with a Luka Milivojevic bullet wide of the near post.

Sigurdsson then slipped Oumar Niasse on goal, but the Senegalese striker couldn’t finish his chance. And Sigurdsson missed a chance to shoot from the back post when Joel Ward dove to push a cross out for a corner kick.

Idrissa Gana Gueye forced a fine diving save from Wayne Hennessey with a dipping effort from distance.

Theo Walcott drew a free kick from Timothy Fosu-Mensah after dribbling through three or four Eagles in the 28th minute.

Yohan Cabaye forced Jordan Pickford into a save, and Christian Benteke was offside when he scored off the ensuing corner kick.

Everton fittingly found its opener through Sigurdsson moments after halftime. James Tomkins gave the ball away with a poor clearance and then saw Sigurdsson’s shot off a Niasse feed deflect off him and into the goal.

Niasse made it 2-0 when Cuco Martina chipped a cross toward the penalty spot and the Senegalese headed across the goal into the side netting.

Davies was in the catbird seat to score a 76th minute insurance goal after Sigurdsson’s tight angle pass bounded off Hennessey and onto his path.

Ashley Williams gave away a harsh penalty when he handled a close-range shot in the box. Pickford got both hands on Milivojevic’s attempt, but it carried into the goal.