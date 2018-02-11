Bayern reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich extends contract

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich has rewarded goalkeeper Sven Ulreich for impressive performances this season by extending his contract for three years.
The Bundesliga leader says the 29-year-old Ulreich, whose deal was due to expire at the end of the campaign, will stay at the club until at least June 2021.
Ulreich, who joined from Stuttgart in 2015 as Manuel Neuer’s back-up, has played 23 games for Bayern, most of them this season following the No. 1 goalkeeper’s long-term injury.
Germany coach Joachim Loew said Saturday that Ulreich had put himself in contention for this year’s World Cup squad.
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “The last three years have shown that we can always rely on Sven Ulreich as a goalkeeper as well as a person.
“Especially this season he has played a big part in ensuring we have a big lead in the Bundesliga and also good chances in the Champions League and German Cup.”
Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller scored as Bayern beat Schalke 2-1 Saturday to remain 18 points clear at the top of the standings.