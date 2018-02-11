More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Dortmund CEO Watzke hints Peter Stoeger may stay as coach

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 3:10 PM EST
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has suggested the club may keep Peter Stoeger as coach beyond the end of the season.

Watzke tells Sky Sport TV, “He hasn’t lost a game yet. If he still doesn’t lose any, we’d be stupid if we didn’t keep it going.”

Stoeger was appointed Dec. 10 after the firing of Peter Bosz. The Austrian coach has since overseen four wins and three draws in the league, after eight games without a win under Bosz.

Watzke says, “We’re satisfied with him. He’s an extraordinarily good coach.”

Stoeger was himself fired the week before his appointment at Dortmund when Cologne failed to win any of its opening 14 games. Stoeger had secured promotion in 2013 for Cologne and oversaw steady progress before this season’s bad start.

Dortmund gave Stoeger a contract to the end of the season, leading to speculation that it was looking to Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann for next season, but Watzke says, “We haven’t arranged anything with anyone.”

Dortmund is third in the Bundesliga after two straight wins. It next faces Atalanta at home in the Europa League on Thursday.

Hope Solo says Athletes Council “cracked under pressure”

By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2018, 4:04 PM EST
There was a solid mix of outrage and displeasure in Saturday’s U.S. Soccer presidential election outcome, and one of the candidates that came out on the losing side of things was “very disappointed” in the Athletes Council, which helped steer the eventual winner to victory.

Carlos Cordeiro was named the successor to current president Sunil Gulati after receiving over 68 percent of the final round votes, beating out Kathy Carter and Kyle Martino — who each finished with 10.6 percent of the vote.

The Athletes Council tallied up exactly 20 percent of the overall votes during the final voting process, all of which were allocated to Cordeiro.

Former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper and fellow candidate Hope Solo believes the Athletes Council “cracked under pressure.”

“I’m not surprised because [the Athlete Council], under a lot of pressure, and I’ve seen athletes time and time and time again crack under pressure, crack under fear, start to behave in a way that is very much a group thinking mindset,” Solo said on Saturday following the USSF presidential decision.

“And right now in this day and age, we need individuals, we need leaders that know how to unite people, but we still have to remember to think for ourselves as individuals.

“And with the bloc vote from the Athlete Council, it was very disheartening because they represent different people, different cultures, different strengths, different weaknesses. And they don’t all have to think alike.”

Solo acquired slightly over one percent of the final round voting.

Van Dijk reacts to St. Mary’s booing, Southampton plight

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 2:08 PM EST
1 Comment

Virgil Van Dijk knows he’s played a role in Southampton’s rough season, and understands the booing of the St. Mary’s faithful.

Then again, it’s easy to blow off the boos when your new team is knocking on the door to second place and the club you ditched sits in the relegation zone.

Van Dijk is widely perceived to have engineered his move to Liverpool, but claimed there’s a lot more to the story after the Reds beat Southampton 2-0 on Sunday.

And the defender said the booing, well, it was kinda fun (if “unfair”).

“You just enjoy it. It’s the only thing I think you can do. I think it is a bit unfair because no-one really knows what happened over the summer and the last few months but I just kept my head down and enjoyed it.”

Van Dijk also said he’s “definitely” worried about Southampton’s status as a Premier League club, that he “cares for the club” and has a lot of friends there.

It all sounds a little hollow.

Southampton 0-2 Liverpool: Salah, Firmino thrill

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 1:22 PM EST
  • Reds go third
  • Salah, Firmino each w/ goal, assist
  • Saints sink 18th

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah assisted on each other’s goals as Liverpool beat Southampton 2-0 at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

The Reds are two points behind Manchester United for second in the Premier League, while Saints dip into the drop zone with 26 points.

Liverpool was ahead after six minutes, with Mohamed Salah receiving the luxury of a wide open Sadio Mane and Firmino. He chose the latter, and the latter chose to finish beyond the reach of Alex McCarthy. 1-0, Reds.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a shot deflected toward a diving McCarthy moments later.

Saints were on the verge of equalizing when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg trapped a diagonal ball in the 18, but Loris Karius came charging to make a fine save.

James Ward-Prowse swept a cross to the penalty spot, where Guido Carrillo forced a save out of Karius with a header. Moments later, Dusan Tadic sent one to Ward-Prowse, whose header was palmed out for a corner by Karius.

Saints were on the front foot for the remainder of the half, that is excepting Liverpool’s crucial second goal. Salah and Firmino worked a 1-2 which included a back heel from the Brazilian. 2-0, 42′.

Ward-Prowse hit a hard free kick to the front post, and Hoedt couldn’t quite turn it past Karius as the match remained 2-0 in the 60th minute.

Salah collected a Firmino rebound off a Mane-inspired combination, but saw a rare miss hit the outside of the side netting.

Substitute Adam Lallana nearly found the side panel against his old team, but shot wide of the far post.

WATCH: Firmino back heels through 3 defenders to set up Salah

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 12:46 PM EST
Liverpool opened up a 2-0 halftime lead on Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday, and the second goal was a beauty.

Roberto Firmino repaid Mohamed Salah for an early assist by working a gorgeous 1-2 with the Egyptian, complete with a back heeled pass between three defenders.

That’s right: three defenders.

Salah had set up Firmino for the opener after just six minutes, but Southampton posted the majority of chances after the opener.