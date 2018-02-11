Dortmund CEO Watzke hints Peter Stoeger may stay as coach

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has suggested the club may keep Peter Stoeger as coach beyond the end of the season.

Watzke tells Sky Sport TV, “He hasn’t lost a game yet. If he still doesn’t lose any, we’d be stupid if we didn’t keep it going.”

Stoeger was appointed Dec. 10 after the firing of Peter Bosz. The Austrian coach has since overseen four wins and three draws in the league, after eight games without a win under Bosz.

Watzke says, “We’re satisfied with him. He’s an extraordinarily good coach.”

Stoeger was himself fired the week before his appointment at Dortmund when Cologne failed to win any of its opening 14 games. Stoeger had secured promotion in 2013 for Cologne and oversaw steady progress before this season’s bad start.

Dortmund gave Stoeger a contract to the end of the season, leading to speculation that it was looking to Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann for next season, but Watzke says, “We haven’t arranged anything with anyone.”

Dortmund is third in the Bundesliga after two straight wins. It next faces Atalanta at home in the Europa League on Thursday.