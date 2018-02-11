More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Mike Munden

Lee Nguyen back in training following hold out

By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2018, 7:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

The standoff between the New England Revolution and Lee Nguyen appears to be over; at least for now.

Nguyen, 31, missed the first few weeks of preseason with the MLS side after a crazy offseason saw the midfielder request a trade from the Revolution.

[ MORE: Newcastle stuns Man United behind second-half strike ]

MLS reporter Jonathan Sigal reported the news on Sunday, as the veteran prepares to enter his seventh season with the club.

Head coach Brad Friedel has reiterated that Nguyen won’t be traded ahead of the new season, however, the Revs have some time to deal the U.S. Men’s National Team player. The MLS primary transfer window runs until May 1, then reopens over the summer.

Report: Toronto FC eyeing Sao Paolo right back on loan

Fernando Dantas /Gazeta Press
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The MLS Cup champions aren’t messing around this offseason, and with an already strong lineup, Greg Vanney is prepared to add more weapons.

[ MORE: Newcastle stuns Man United with second-half strike ]

Globo Esporte reported on Friday that Toronto FC is seeking a loan move for Sao Paolo defender Auro ahead of the 2018 season.

A separate report from the Toronto Sun suggested that the Eastern Conference side is ready to pay up to $750,000 for the 22-year-old right back.

Auro has been with Sao Paolo since signing professionally back in 2014, but has played on loan with several sides, including fellow Brazilian sides Linense and America Mineiro.

TFC already added defensive depth this winter with the signing of Dutch international Gregory van der Wiel.

Hope Solo says Athletes Council “cracked under pressure”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2018, 4:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

There was a solid mix of outrage and displeasure in Saturday’s U.S. Soccer presidential election outcome, and one of the candidates that came out on the losing side of things was “very disappointed” in the Athletes Council, which helped steer the eventual winner to victory.

[ MORE: Salah, Firmino score as Liverpool tops Southampton ]

Carlos Cordeiro was named the successor to current president Sunil Gulati after receiving over 68 percent of the final round votes, beating out Kathy Carter and Kyle Martino — who each finished with 10.6 percent of the vote.

The Athletes Council tallied up exactly 20 percent of the overall votes during the final voting process, all of which were allocated to Cordeiro.

Former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper and fellow candidate Hope Solo believes the Athletes Council “cracked under pressure.”

“I’m not surprised because [the Athlete Council], under a lot of pressure, and I’ve seen athletes time and time and time again crack under pressure, crack under fear, start to behave in a way that is very much a group thinking mindset,” Solo said on Saturday following the USSF presidential decision.

“And right now in this day and age, we need individuals, we need leaders that know how to unite people, but we still have to remember to think for ourselves as individuals.

“And with the bloc vote from the Athlete Council, it was very disheartening because they represent different people, different cultures, different strengths, different weaknesses. And they don’t all have to think alike.”

Solo acquired slightly over one percent of the final round voting.

Dortmund CEO Watzke hints Peter Stoeger may stay as coach

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 3:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has suggested the club may keep Peter Stoeger as coach beyond the end of the season.

Watzke tells Sky Sport TV, “He hasn’t lost a game yet. If he still doesn’t lose any, we’d be stupid if we didn’t keep it going.”

[ MORE: Newcastle stuns Man United with second-half strike ]

Stoeger was appointed Dec. 10 after the firing of Peter Bosz. The Austrian coach has since overseen four wins and three draws in the league, after eight games without a win under Bosz.

Watzke says, “We’re satisfied with him. He’s an extraordinarily good coach.”

Stoeger was himself fired the week before his appointment at Dortmund when Cologne failed to win any of its opening 14 games. Stoeger had secured promotion in 2013 for Cologne and oversaw steady progress before this season’s bad start.

Dortmund gave Stoeger a contract to the end of the season, leading to speculation that it was looking to Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann for next season, but Watzke says, “We haven’t arranged anything with anyone.”

Dortmund is third in the Bundesliga after two straight wins. It next faces Atalanta at home in the Europa League on Thursday.

Van Dijk reacts to St. Mary’s booing, Southampton plight

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 2:08 PM EST
1 Comment

Virgil Van Dijk knows he’s played a role in Southampton’s rough season, and understands the booing of the St. Mary’s faithful.

[ RECAP: Saints 0-2 Liverpool ]

Then again, it’s easy to blow off the boos when your new team is knocking on the door to second place and the club you ditched sits in the relegation zone.

Van Dijk is widely perceived to have engineered his move to Liverpool, but claimed there’s a lot more to the story after the Reds beat Southampton 2-0 on Sunday.

And the defender said the booing, well, it was kinda fun (if “unfair”).

“You just enjoy it. It’s the only thing I think you can do. I think it is a bit unfair because no-one really knows what happened over the summer and the last few months but I just kept my head down and enjoyed it.”

Van Dijk also said he’s “definitely” worried about Southampton’s status as a Premier League club, that he “cares for the club” and has a lot of friends there.

It all sounds a little hollow.