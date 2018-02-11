More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Lovren bets he’ll get more boos than Van Dijk

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 10:12 AM EST
Sunday’s Premier League tilt between Liverpool and Southampton at St. Mary’s is bound to be fueled by vitriol (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A bevy of ex-Saints are returning to their former home, including this season’s wantaway Virgil Van Dijk.

And while he’s going to be booed with vigor, Dejan Lovren has made the bizarre claim that he’ll hear more of the catcalls.

From The Liverpool Echo:

“I’m still number one! Maybe Virgil is behind me? Let’s see what will happen. Let’s see between me and Virgil who will have the higher decibels [of boos].

“I had a great time at Southampton and will always be thankful for that. I never had any feelings of hate towards the Southampton fans – they helped me and of course, they made some good business.”

We’ll go ahead and wager there’s no chance Lovren is booed more than Van Dijk. In fact, Sadio Mane may be higher up the Reds’ ex-Saints booing order.

Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are probably safe.

Newcastle stuns Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 11:08 AM EST
  • Dubravka shines in debut
  • Ritchie scores off set piece
  • Mourinho winless at St. James’ Park

Matt Ritchie‘s second half goal led Newcastle United to a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday at St. James’ Park to ensure their stay in the Premier League’s drop zone was a shade over two hours.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka made a number of huge saves as Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial were continually flummoxed by the hosts.

The win boosts Newcastle into 13th place with 28 points, while Manchester United remains second with 56.

Chris Smalling gave away a free kick on the edge of the 18 with a handball, and Kenedy stared down David De Gea before letting Gayle blast one into the wall. De Gea stopped Jonjo Shelvey on the rebound before DeAndre Yedlin ended the chance by shooting over the goal.

A Manchester United giveaway allowed Diame to cue up Ayoze Perez for a half-chance that zipped wide of the goal.

The Red Devils settled into possession but couldn’t find the target, with Newcastle backstop Martin Dubravka making a few handy plays on debut. At the other end, Kenedy his a hard shot right at De Gea.

Moments after Dwight Gayle held up a potentially strong Newcastle break, Anthony Martial nearly made them pay but for a Dubravka save.

Lukaku crossed for Martial, who got in front of Paul Dummett but drove his header wide.

Chris Smalling chopped down Gayle at the corner of the 18, but no penalty call came for the English striker.

The second half saw Matt Ritchie’s penalty shout denied by the offside flag, and United started to assert control soon after through a Lukaku goal pulled back for a foul and an Alexis Sanchez penalty shout that ended with his shooting into the side netting.

Sanchez then flubbed a chance to make it 1-0 with an extra touch after dancing past Dubravka. The superfluous move allowed Florian Lejeune to slide in front of him and block the shot.

Newcastle won a free kick when Smalling dove inside his own half, and Shelvey’s free kick was headed into Ritchie’s path by

Jose Mourinho pulled Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard for Michael Carrick and Juan Mata after the goal, and the Red Devils were back at it. Dubravka stopped an Ashley Young rip in the 68th minute.

Newcastle showed steel as the Red Devils kept attacking, with Martial seeing two shots from the top of the six blocked by Gayle and Yedlin.

WATCH LIVE: Southampton vs. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 10:50 AM EST
Three ex-Saints start for Liverpool as Virgil Van Dijk makes his much-anticipated return to St. Mary’s on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Van Dijk is joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane, with Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana on the bench to complete a quintet of former Southampton players for the visitors.

Southampton starts the steely-midfield of Oriol Romeu and Mario Lemina.

LINEUPS

Southampton: McCarthy, Cédric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand (c), Romeu, Lemina, Højbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Carrillo. Subs: Forster, Yoshida, Davis, Boufal, Redmond, Long, Gabbiadini.

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Moreno, Lallana, Ings, Solanke.

Huddersfield Town 4-1 Bournemouth: Mounie a marvel

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 8:53 AM EST
  • HTAFC record signing Pritchard scores
  • Mounie assists, then bags brace
  • Town’s first win in nine
  • Stanislas with lone Cherries goal
  • Mooy injured

Steve Mounie scored twice and added an assist as Huddersfield Town pulled out of the drop zone with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth at a rainy John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

Alex Pritchard scored Town’s first goal and drew a penalty in stoppage time, converted by Rajiv Van la Parra, as the club moves into 16th with 27 points. That’s two points clear of the drop zone.

Junior Stanislas netted for Bournemouth, briefly leveling the score. The Cherries finish the day in 10th with 31 points.

Diminutive record signing Pritchard scored his first goal for Huddersfield Town in the eighth minute, taking one-touch of a pass from patient Mounie to curl a left-footed shot around the splayed body of Asmir Begovic.

Bournemouth scored on its first chance of the night, as in-form Ryan Fraser cut a ball around the Huddersfield defense and onto the boot of Stanislas to make it 1-1 in the 14th minute.

An Aaron Mooy free kick was turned past Begovic by the head of Mounie to make it 2-1 in the 28th minute.

It was nearly 2-2 within five minutes, but a training ground free kick from Charlie Daniels to the center of the box saw Steve Cook side-foot the ball beyond the back post.

Pritchard dribbled into the box within 30 seconds of the second half, but hit his shot wide of the near post.

An awful giveaway from Steve Cook set up Mounie for the third goal, as Van La Parra picked off an errant clearance and found Mooy. The Australian spotted Mounie, who scored near post.

Mooy was stretchered off in the 77th minute. The influential midfielder was hurt in a coming together with Lewis Cook, though it was reported to be a deep cut on the knee that required stitches.

Pritchard was then dropped in the box, with Van La Parra beating Begovic from the spot.

WATCH LIVE: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 8:29 AM EST
Manchester United hopes its trip to Newcastle United goes as well as the reverse fixture when it hits the pitch at St. James’ Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils buried Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season, and deploy an attack-heavy side to face the Magpies featuring Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, and Romelu Lukaku.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will be into the drop zone should Huddersfield Town hold on to beat Bournemouth in the first match of Sunday’s Premier League tripleheader.

Islam Slimani did not pass his late fitness test, but fellow January loan signings Martin Dubravka and Kenedy start for the Magpies.

LINEUPS

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Kenedy, Perez, Gayle. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Hayden, Merino, Atsu, Murphy, Joselu.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Matic, Pogba, Alexis, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, McTominay, Mata.