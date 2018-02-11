More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Newcastle stuns Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 11:08 AM EST
  • Dubravka shines in debut
  • Ritchie scores off set piece
  • Mourinho winless at St. James’ Park

Matt Ritchie‘s second half goal led Newcastle United to a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday at St. James’ Park to ensure their stay in the Premier League’s drop zone was a shade over two hours.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka made a number of huge saves as Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial were continually flummoxed by the hosts.

The win boosts Newcastle into 13th place with 28 points, while Manchester United remains second with 56.

Paul Pogba was pulled in the 66th minute after losing his mark on Newcastle’s goal.

Chris Smalling gave away a free kick on the edge of the 18 with a handball, and Kenedy stared down David De Gea before letting Gayle blast one into the wall. De Gea stopped Jonjo Shelvey on the rebound before DeAndre Yedlin ended the chance by shooting over the goal.

A Manchester United giveaway allowed Diame to cue up Ayoze Perez for a half-chance that zipped wide of the goal.

The Red Devils settled into possession but couldn’t find the target, with Newcastle backstop Martin Dubravka making a few handy plays on debut. At the other end, Kenedy his a hard shot right at De Gea.

Moments after Dwight Gayle held up a potentially strong Newcastle break, Anthony Martial nearly made them pay but for a Dubravka save.

Lukaku crossed for Martial, who got in front of Paul Dummett but drove his header wide.

Chris Smalling chopped down Gayle at the corner of the 18, but no penalty call came for the English striker.

The second half saw Matt Ritchie’s penalty shout denied by the offside flag, and United started to assert control soon after through a Lukaku goal pulled back for a foul and an Alexis Sanchez penalty shout that ended with his shooting into the side netting.

Sanchez then flubbed a chance to make it 1-0 with an extra touch after dancing past Dubravka. The superfluous move allowed Florian Lejeune to slide in front of him and block the shot.

Newcastle won a free kick when Smalling dove inside his own half, and Shelvey’s free kick was headed into Ritchie’s path by

Jose Mourinho pulled Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard for Michael Carrick and Juan Mata after the goal, and the Red Devils were back at it. Dubravka stopped an Ashley Young rip in the 68th minute.

Newcastle showed steel as the Red Devils kept attacking, with Martial seeing two shots from the top of the six blocked by Gayle and Yedlin.

WATCH: Firmino back heels through 3 defenders to set up Salah

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 12:46 PM EST
Liverpool opened up a 2-0 halftime lead on Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday, and the second goal was a beauty.

Roberto Firmino repaid Mohamed Salah for an early assist by working a gorgeous 1-2 with the Egyptian, complete with a back heeled pass between three defenders.

That’s right: three defenders.

Salah had set up Firmino for the opener after just six minutes, but Southampton posted the majority of chances after the opener.

Benitez praises debut hero Dubravka after upset win

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 12:38 PM EST
Rafa Benitez was feeling quite good after his Newcastle United side held on to beat Manchester United 1-0 at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

And why wouldn’t Rafa in a good place? Newcastle kept their stay in the Premier League’s Bottom Three to just over two hours. And in doing so, Benitez one-upped longtime rival Jose Mourinho, who is yet to win a match at St. James’ Park.

Matt Ritchie‘s second half goal did the trick, but the goalkeeper Benitez landed on loan just before the January transfer window closed was the star of the show.

Martin Dubravka made a number of fine saves in his first start for the Magpies.

“He can buy the lottery and win today. He was composed and that gave confidence to the team. All the players worked hard, so it is not fair to say just the goalkeeper played well.”

He also knows he got a bit lucky with goal mouth clearances and substandard finishing from Mourinho’s men.

“They are dangerous, but the teamwork we showed to fight for every ball was amazing,” Benitez said. “I am pleased for the players and the fans. Because we won here at home.

Here’s what Dubravka said, courtesy the BBC:

“It was an amazing game. It was important for us that we got the three points. Everybody is super happy. I tried to focus on the game and just think about helping the team in critical situations.”

Mourinho explains Pogba substitution: Wanted “simplicity”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 11:37 AM EST
Jose Mourinho said there were no fitness concerns with Paul Pogba when he hauled the Manchester United midfielder off after 65 minutes of a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd ]

Michael Carrick was waiting to come on for Pogba lost his mark and Newcastle scored its goal. Mourinho still made the move.

Here’s Mourinho’s explanation:

“I wanted a better way to come out in the first phase against a team that was defending in a very compact block,” Mourinho said on NBCSN.

“I was trying that with the simplicity of Michael Carrick because he tries to make everything simple and bring Alexis in an area close to Lukaku where he can be like a second striker. I was unlucky because they scored a goal in the seconds after, and then I’m going to face a different Newcastle where in that moment the only thing they think is defend.”

That’s all well and good, but the fact that Mourinho still took Pogba off following the goal shows this was more about a point then, well, a point on the table.

The telling word is simplicity. Pogba is one of the most creative forces in the world, a genuine artist. At times, that’s frustrating for Mourinho, whether deserved consternation or not.

This will play out in the manager’s favor, so Pogba is going to have to find a happy medium. That may sound crazy considering Pogba is one of the world’s best, but United is again a manager’s club under Mourinho.

WATCH LIVE: Southampton vs. Liverpool

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 10:50 AM EST
Three ex-Saints start for Liverpool as Virgil Van Dijk makes his much-anticipated return to St. Mary’s on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Van Dijk is joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane, with Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana on the bench to complete a quintet of former Southampton players for the visitors.

Southampton starts the steely-midfield of Oriol Romeu and Mario Lemina.

LINEUPS

Southampton: McCarthy, Cédric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand (c), Romeu, Lemina, Højbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Carrillo. Subs: Forster, Yoshida, Davis, Boufal, Redmond, Long, Gabbiadini.

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Moreno, Lallana, Ings, Solanke.