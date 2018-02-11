More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
@OGCNice

Nice says Balotelli booked for reacting to racist abuse

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 7:38 AM EST
NICE, France (AP) French club Nice says striker Mario Balotelli was shown a yellow card for complaining about racist abuse he received from Dijon fans on Saturday.

Nice tweeted the Italian forward, who was booked in the 74th minute of a 3-2 away defeat by referee Nicolas Rainville, was cautioned after remonstrating with fans about the abuse. No further details were given.

In comments after the French league game posted on Nice’s official website, Nice coach Lucien Favre and club president Jean-Pierre Riviere were critical of decisions made by Rainville but did not mention Balotelli.

In January 2017, Balotelli – the son of Ghanaian immigrants to Italy – spoke out against Bastia fans he said made monkey noises during a match. The French league subsequently opened an investigation.

Huddersfield Town 4-1 Bournemouth: Mounie a marvel

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 8:53 AM EST
  • HTAFC record signing Pritchard scores
  • Mounie assists, then bags brace
  • Town’s first win in nine
  • Stanislas with lone Cherries goal
  • Mooy injured

Steve Mounie scored twice and added an assist as Huddersfield Town pulled out of the drop zone with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth at a rainy John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

Alex Pritchard scored Town’s first goal and drew a penalty in stoppage time, converted by Rajiv Van la Parra, as the club moves into 16th with 27 points. That’s two points clear of the drop zone.

Junior Stanislas netted for Bournemouth, briefly leveling the score. The Cherries finish the day in 10th with 31 points.

Diminutive record signing Pritchard scored his first goal for Huddersfield Town in the eighth minute, taking one-touch of a pass from patient Mounie to curl a left-footed shot around the splayed body of Asmir Begovic.

Bournemouth scored on its first chance of the night, as in-form Ryan Fraser cut a ball around the Huddersfield defense and onto the boot of Stanislas to make it 1-1 in the 14th minute.

An Aaron Mooy free kick was turned past Begovic by the head of Mounie to make it 2-1 in the 28th minute.

It was nearly 2-2 within five minutes, but a training ground free kick from Charlie Daniels to the center of the box saw Steve Cook side-foot the ball beyond the back post.

Pritchard dribbled into the box within 30 seconds of the second half, but hit his shot wide of the near post.

An awful giveaway from Steve Cook set up Mounie for the third goal, as Van La Parra picked off an errant clearance and found Mooy. The Australian spotted Mounie, who scored near post.

Mooy was stretchered off in the 77th minute. The influential midfielder was hurt in a coming together with Lewis Cook, though it was reported to be a deep cut on the knee that required stitches.

Pritchard was then dropped in the box, with Van La Parra beating Begovic from the spot.

WATCH LIVE: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 8:29 AM EST
Manchester United hopes its trip to Newcastle United goes as well as the reverse fixture when it hits the pitch at St. James’ Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils buried Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season, and deploy an attack-heavy side to face the Magpies featuring Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, and Romelu Lukaku.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will be into the drop zone should Huddersfield Town hold on to beat Bournemouth in the first match of Sunday’s Premier League tripleheader.

Islam Slimani did not pass his late fitness test, but fellow January loan signings Martin Dubravka and Kenedy start for the Magpies.

LINEUPS

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Kenedy, Perez, Gayle. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Hayden, Merino, Atsu, Murphy, Joselu.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Matic, Pogba, Alexis, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, McTominay, Mata.

WATCH LIVE: Huddersfield Town vs. Bournemouth

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 6:59 AM EST
A Premier League tripleheader kicks off Sunday with Bournemouth visiting struggling Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium (Watch live at 7 a.m ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Bournemouth won the first Premier League match-up between the two sides, cruising to a 4-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Nov. 18.

LINEUPS

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Malone, Hogg, Zanka, Schindler, Hadergjonaj, Mooy, Ince, Van La Parra, Pritchard, Mounie. Subs: Coleman, Kongolo, Billing, Sabiri, Williams, Quaner, Hefele.

Bournemouth: Begovic, Fraser, Francis (C), S.Cook, Ake, Daniels; L.Cook, Gosling; Ibe, Stanislas; Wilson. Subs: Boruc, A. Smith, Simpson, Surman, Arter, Mousset, King.

Neymar nets winner as league leader PSG wins 1-0 at Toulouse

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 8:35 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Neymar showed there was no hangover from his lavish birthday party by scoring the winner as leader Paris Saint-Germain won at Toulouse 1-0 in the French league on Saturday.

Neymar settled a scrappy match with a typical moment of skill midway through the second half. He drifted into the left side of the penalty area and cut past two players before his deflected shot somewhat fortuitously wrong-footed goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

The win moved PSG 13 points clear of second-place Marseille, which drew at Saint-Etienne 2-2 on Friday.

But this was a largely uninspired PSG performance aside from Neymar. He has 19 goals in 18 league games since joining from Barcelona for a world record 222 million euros ($260 million).

Neymar had plenty of spare cash to throw a mega-party last Sunday to celebrate turning 26. He privatized a Parisian club and invited 300 guests – including his teammates, his coach, his club president – and 50 keen partygoers from Brazil.

As a result, coach Unai Emery gave Neymar a rest on a chilly Tuesday when PSG played at Sochaux; and it proved a judicious move as the silky Neymar looked in fine form. He almost added a second goal late on with a brilliant curling shot from 25 meters which bounced off the crossbar.

PSG needs Neymar like this. The club has a massive game at Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, in the first leg of the last 16. PSG has a big point to prove after being humiliated 6-1 by Barcelona in the second leg at the same stage last year – with Neymar PSG’s chief tormentor that night.

“We’re ready. It will be a very important game for our season and we don’t have the right not to be ready,” PSG midfielder Marco Verratti said. “We’re content because things are going well in the league. ”

Later Saturday, Monaco looked to move above Marseille and into second place with a win at Angers. But Monaco is without injured top scorer Radamel Falcao.