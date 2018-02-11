Southampton 0-2 Liverpool: Salah, Firmino thrill

- Reds go third
- Salah, Firmino each w/ goal, assist
- Saints sink 18th
Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah assisted on each other’s goals as Liverpool beat Southampton 2-0 at St. Mary’s on Sunday.
The Reds are two points behind Manchester United for second in the Premier League, while Saints dip into the drop zone with 26 points.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Liverpool was ahead after six minutes, with Mohamed Salah receiving the luxury of a wide open Sadio Mane and Firmino. He chose the latter, and the latter chose to finish beyond the reach of Alex McCarthy. 1-0, Reds.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a shot deflected toward a diving McCarthy moments later.
Saints were on the verge of equalizing when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg trapped a diagonal ball in the 18, but Loris Karius came charging to make a fine save.
James Ward-Prowse swept a cross to the penalty spot, where Guido Carrillo forced a save out of Karius with a header. Moments later, Dusan Tadic sent one to Ward-Prowse, whose header was palmed out for a corner by Karius.
Saints were on the front foot for the remainder of the half, that is excepting Liverpool’s crucial second goal. Salah and Firmino worked a 1-2 which included a back heel from the Brazilian. 2-0, 42′.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
Ward-Prowse hit a hard free kick to the front post, and Hoedt couldn’t quite turn it past Karius as the match remained 2-0 in the 60th minute.
Salah collected a Firmino rebound off a Mane-inspired combination, but saw a rare miss hit the outside of the side netting.
Substitute Adam Lallana nearly found the side panel against his old team, but shot wide of the far post.