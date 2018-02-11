Van Dijk reacts to St. Mary’s booing, Southampton plight

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Virgil Van Dijk knows he’s played a role in Southampton’s rough season, and understands the booing of the St. Mary’s faithful.

[ RECAP: Saints 0-2 Liverpool ]

Then again, it’s easy to blow off the boos when your new team is knocking on the door to second place and the club you ditched sits in the relegation zone.

Van Dijk is widely perceived to have engineered his move to Liverpool, but claimed there’s a lot more to the story after the Reds beat Southampton 2-0 on Sunday.

And the defender said the booing, well, it was kinda fun (if “unfair”).

“You just enjoy it. It’s the only thing I think you can do. I think it is a bit unfair because no-one really knows what happened over the summer and the last few months but I just kept my head down and enjoyed it.”

Van Dijk also said he’s “definitely” worried about Southampton’s status as a Premier League club, that he “cares for the club” and has a lot of friends there.

It all sounds a little hollow.

