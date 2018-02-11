More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Van Dijk reacts to St. Mary’s booing, Southampton plight

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 2:08 PM EST
Virgil Van Dijk knows he’s played a role in Southampton’s rough season, and understands the booing of the St. Mary’s faithful.

[ RECAP: Saints 0-2 Liverpool ]

Then again, it’s easy to blow off the boos when your new team is knocking on the door to second place and the club you ditched sits in the relegation zone.

Van Dijk is widely perceived to have engineered his move to Liverpool, but claimed there’s a lot more to the story after the Reds beat Southampton 2-0 on Sunday.

And the defender said the booing, well, it was kinda fun (if “unfair”).

“You just enjoy it. It’s the only thing I think you can do. I think it is a bit unfair because no-one really knows what happened over the summer and the last few months but I just kept my head down and enjoyed it.”

Van Dijk also said he’s “definitely” worried about Southampton’s status as a Premier League club, that he “cares for the club” and has a lot of friends there.

It all sounds a little hollow.

Southampton 0-2 Liverpool: Salah, Firmino thrill

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 1:22 PM EST
  • Reds go third
  • Salah, Firmino each w/ goal, assist
  • Saints sink 18th

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah assisted on each other’s goals as Liverpool beat Southampton 2-0 at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

The Reds are two points behind Manchester United for second in the Premier League, while Saints dip into the drop zone with 26 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Liverpool was ahead after six minutes, with Mohamed Salah receiving the luxury of a wide open Sadio Mane and Firmino. He chose the latter, and the latter chose to finish beyond the reach of Alex McCarthy. 1-0, Reds.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a shot deflected toward a diving McCarthy moments later.

Saints were on the verge of equalizing when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg trapped a diagonal ball in the 18, but Loris Karius came charging to make a fine save.

James Ward-Prowse swept a cross to the penalty spot, where Guido Carrillo forced a save out of Karius with a header. Moments later, Dusan Tadic sent one to Ward-Prowse, whose header was palmed out for a corner by Karius.

Saints were on the front foot for the remainder of the half, that is excepting Liverpool’s crucial second goal. Salah and Firmino worked a 1-2 which included a back heel from the Brazilian. 2-0, 42′.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Ward-Prowse hit a hard free kick to the front post, and Hoedt couldn’t quite turn it past Karius as the match remained 2-0 in the 60th minute.

Salah collected a Firmino rebound off a Mane-inspired combination, but saw a rare miss hit the outside of the side netting.

Substitute Adam Lallana nearly found the side panel against his old team, but shot wide of the far post.

WATCH: Firmino back heels through 3 defenders to set up Salah

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 12:46 PM EST
Liverpool opened up a 2-0 halftime lead on Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday, and the second goal was a beauty.

[ MORE: Newcastle stuns Man Utd ]

Roberto Firmino repaid Mohamed Salah for an early assist by working a gorgeous 1-2 with the Egyptian, complete with a back heeled pass between three defenders.

That’s right: three defenders.

Salah had set up Firmino for the opener after just six minutes, but Southampton posted the majority of chances after the opener.

Benitez praises debut hero Dubravka after upset win

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 12:38 PM EST
Rafa Benitez was feeling quite good after his Newcastle United side held on to beat Manchester United 1-0 at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

And why wouldn’t Rafa in a good place? Newcastle kept their stay in the Premier League’s Bottom Three to just over two hours. And in doing so, Benitez one-upped longtime rival Jose Mourinho, who is yet to win a match at St. James’ Park.

Matt Ritchie‘s second half goal did the trick, but the goalkeeper Benitez landed on loan just before the January transfer window closed was the star of the show.

Martin Dubravka made a number of fine saves in his first start for the Magpies.

“He can buy the lottery and win today. He was composed and that gave confidence to the team. All the players worked hard, so it is not fair to say just the goalkeeper played well.”

He also knows he got a bit lucky with goal mouth clearances and substandard finishing from Mourinho’s men.

“They are dangerous, but the teamwork we showed to fight for every ball was amazing,” Benitez said. “I am pleased for the players and the fans. Because we won here at home.

Here’s what Dubravka said, courtesy the BBC:

“It was an amazing game. It was important for us that we got the three points. Everybody is super happy. I tried to focus on the game and just think about helping the team in critical situations.”

Mourinho explains Pogba substitution: Wanted “simplicity”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 11:37 AM EST
Jose Mourinho said there were no fitness concerns with Paul Pogba when he hauled the Manchester United midfielder off after 65 minutes of a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd ]

Michael Carrick was waiting to come on for Pogba lost his mark and Newcastle scored its goal. Mourinho still made the move.

Here’s Mourinho’s explanation:

“I wanted a better way to come out in the first phase against a team that was defending in a very compact block,” Mourinho said on NBCSN.

“I was trying that with the simplicity of Michael Carrick because he tries to make everything simple and bring Alexis in an area close to Lukaku where he can be like a second striker. I was unlucky because they scored a goal in the seconds after, and then I’m going to face a different Newcastle where in that moment the only thing they think is defend.”

That’s all well and good, but the fact that Mourinho still took Pogba off following the goal shows this was more about a point then, well, a point on the table.

The telling word is simplicity. Pogba is one of the most creative forces in the world, a genuine artist. At times, that’s frustrating for Mourinho, whether deserved consternation or not.

This will play out in the manager’s favor, so Pogba is going to have to find a happy medium. That may sound crazy considering Pogba is one of the world’s best, but United is again a manager’s club under Mourinho.