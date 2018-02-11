More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Huddersfield Town vs. Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 11, 2018, 6:59 AM EST
A Premier League tripleheader kicks off Sunday with Bournemouth visiting struggling Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium (Watch live at 7 a.m ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Bournemouth won the first Premier League match-up between the two sides, cruising to a 4-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Nov. 18.

LINEUPS

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Malone, Hogg, Zanka, Schindler, Hadergjonaj, Mooy, Ince, Van La Parra, Pritchard, Mounie. Subs: Coleman, Kongolo, Billing, Sabiri, Williams, Quaner, Hefele.

Bournemouth: Begovic, Fraser, Francis (C), S.Cook, Ake, Daniels; L.Cook, Gosling; Ibe, Stanislas; Wilson. Subs: Boruc, A. Smith, Simpson, Surman, Arter, Mousset, King.

Neymar nets winner as league leader PSG wins 1-0 at Toulouse

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 8:35 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Neymar showed there was no hangover from his lavish birthday party by scoring the winner as leader Paris Saint-Germain won at Toulouse 1-0 in the French league on Saturday.

Neymar settled a scrappy match with a typical moment of skill midway through the second half. He drifted into the left side of the penalty area and cut past two players before his deflected shot somewhat fortuitously wrong-footed goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

The win moved PSG 13 points clear of second-place Marseille, which drew at Saint-Etienne 2-2 on Friday.

But this was a largely uninspired PSG performance aside from Neymar. He has 19 goals in 18 league games since joining from Barcelona for a world record 222 million euros ($260 million).

Neymar had plenty of spare cash to throw a mega-party last Sunday to celebrate turning 26. He privatized a Parisian club and invited 300 guests – including his teammates, his coach, his club president – and 50 keen partygoers from Brazil.

As a result, coach Unai Emery gave Neymar a rest on a chilly Tuesday when PSG played at Sochaux; and it proved a judicious move as the silky Neymar looked in fine form. He almost added a second goal late on with a brilliant curling shot from 25 meters which bounced off the crossbar.

PSG needs Neymar like this. The club has a massive game at Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, in the first leg of the last 16. PSG has a big point to prove after being humiliated 6-1 by Barcelona in the second leg at the same stage last year – with Neymar PSG’s chief tormentor that night.

“We’re ready. It will be a very important game for our season and we don’t have the right not to be ready,” PSG midfielder Marco Verratti said. “We’re content because things are going well in the league. ”

Later Saturday, Monaco looked to move above Marseille and into second place with a win at Angers. But Monaco is without injured top scorer Radamel Falcao.

PL Sunday preview: Van Dijk, Liverpool visit St. Mary’s, Man United in action

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
Liverpool and Southampton sit in considerably different positions, but a former player’s return to St. Mary’s will garner much of the attention on Sunday when the two clubs collide.

Meanwhile, three sides firmly in the relegation race aim to pull away from the bottom three with strong performances.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s three PL matches.

Huddersfield Town vs. Bournemouth — 7 a.m. ET on CNBC

When these sides last met in November, the Cherries came away with a convincing 4-0 defeat. That leaves Huddersfield boss David Wagner with some tough decisions at home.

Jonathan Hogg is expected to be reintroduced to the Huddersfield lineup on Sunday, while Christopher Schindler and Laurent Depoitre could feature after the pair came off of foot injuries recently.

The Terriers have had a terrible time scoring as of late, scoring just once in their last 620 league minutes, while Bournemouth has gone unbeaten in its last seven fixtures.

Bournemouth has seen a solid improvement since the Christmas period, with the club boasting 15 points in that span — which is second to only Liverpool’s 16 points.

Newcastle vs. Manchester United — 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN

In 28 career PL meetings, Newcastle has won just twice against the English giants — which doesn’t bode well for Rafa Benitez and Co. The club’s last victory against the Red Devils came back in 2012.

With loan signing Islam Slimani still yet to play a match for the Magpies, Benitez will be desperately hoping for the Algerian to be fit in time for Sunday’s clash. The side will benefit from Ciaran Clark‘s return though, who is coming back from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, United has clamped down recently on the defensive side, boasting five shutouts in its last six matches.

Southampton vs. Liverpool — 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The biggest story on the day will be Van Dijk’s return to his former club, however, four other current Liverpool players have previously played a role for Southampton.

The Saints have had success recently against Liverpool, with the hosts unbeaten in their last three home fixtures against Jurgen Klopp‘s group.

Klopp and Co. have been through a tumultuous period since their confidence-boosting win over table-toppers Manchester City, with the Reds winning just one of their last four fixtures.

The 2 Robbies: Kane dominates NLD; KDB, Aguero steal show for Man City

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 10, 2018, 6:56 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle reflect on an exciting Saturday for the Premier League. King Harry Kane scores (again) against North London rivals to boost Tottenham’s top 4 shout (00:30), Aguero and De Bruyne steal the show against Leicester (11:30), the Robbies discuss the battle for survival (19:00) and look ahead to the midweek European games for the Premier League big hitters (28:45).

Dembele fit to play for Barcelona after month-long layoff

AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Ousmane Dembele is fit to play in Sunday’s game against Getafe after Barcelona said the France forward has recovered from a leg injury.

Dembele hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in his left leg in a 4-2 win at Real Sociedad on Jan. 14.

Prior to that, Dembele was out for more than three months after rupturing a thigh tendon in his left leg on Sept. 16.

Dembele has been limited to just seven appearances for Barcelona since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could potentially reach nearly 150 million euros (around $180 million).