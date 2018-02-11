WATCH LIVE: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Steve Mounie scored twice and added an assist as Huddersfield Town pulled out of the drop zone with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth at a rainy John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

Alex Pritchard scored Town’s first goal and drew a penalty in stoppage time, converted by Rajiv Van la Parra, as the club moves into 16th with 27 points. That’s two points clear of the drop zone.

Junior Stanislas netted for Bournemouth, briefly leveling the score. The Cherries finish the day in 10th with 31 points.

Diminutive record signing Pritchard scored his first goal for Huddersfield Town in the eighth minute, taking one-touch of a pass from patient Mounie to curl a left-footed shot around the splayed body of Asmir Begovic.

Bournemouth scored on its first chance of the night, as in-form Ryan Fraser cut a ball around the Huddersfield defense and onto the boot of Stanislas to make it 1-1 in the 14th minute.

An Aaron Mooy free kick was turned past Begovic by the head of Mounie to make it 2-1 in the 28th minute.

It was nearly 2-2 within five minutes, but a training ground free kick from Charlie Daniels to the center of the box saw Steve Cook side-foot the ball beyond the back post.

Pritchard dribbled into the box within 30 seconds of the second half, but hit his shot wide of the near post.

An awful giveaway from Steve Cook set up Mounie for the third goal, as Van La Parra picked off an errant clearance and found Mooy. The Australian spotted Mounie, who scored near post.

Mooy was stretchered off in the 77th minute. The influential midfielder was hurt in a coming together with Lewis Cook, though it was reported to be a deep cut on the knee that required stitches.

Pritchard was then dropped in the box, with Van La Parra beating Begovic from the spot.

