WATCH LIVE: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Manchester United hopes its trip to Newcastle United goes as well as the reverse fixture when it hits the pitch at St. James’ Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The Red Devils buried Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season, and deploy an attack-heavy side to face the Magpies featuring Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, and Romelu Lukaku.
Newcastle, meanwhile, will be into the drop zone should Huddersfield Town hold on to beat Bournemouth in the first match of Sunday’s Premier League tripleheader.
Islam Slimani did not pass his late fitness test, but fellow January loan signings Martin Dubravka and Kenedy start for the Magpies.
LINEUPS
Newcastle United: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Kenedy, Perez, Gayle. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Hayden, Merino, Atsu, Murphy, Joselu.
Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Matic, Pogba, Alexis, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, McTominay, Mata.