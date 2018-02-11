WATCH LIVE: Southampton vs. Liverpool

Three ex-Saints start for Liverpool as Virgil Van Dijk makes his much-anticipated return to St. Mary’s on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Van Dijk is joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane, with Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana on the bench to complete a quintet of former Southampton players for the visitors.
Southampton starts the steely-midfield of Oriol Romeu and Mario Lemina.
LINEUPS
Southampton: McCarthy, Cédric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand (c), Romeu, Lemina, Højbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Carrillo. Subs: Forster, Yoshida, Davis, Boufal, Redmond, Long, Gabbiadini.
Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Moreno, Lallana, Ings, Solanke.