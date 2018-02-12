More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Chelsea 3-0 West Brom: Giroud, Hazard link downs Baggies

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
  • Eden Hazard brace earns Chelsea the win
  • Giroud bags assist on full debut
  • Blues jump back into Champions League place

Olivier Giroud was brought in to score goals, but on his full Chelsea debut it was his strong hold-up play that earned the Blues all three points.

The Frenchman started and set up Eden Hazard for the opening goal after a half-hour, warding off a defender and letting his new teammate slice through the back line to score as Chelsea topped West Brom at Stamford Bridge 3-0.

West Brom was forced into an early change as January signing Daniel Sturridge limped off injured after just four minutes following a, a familiar sight for Premier League fans. On came Jay Rodriguez, who had the best chance of the first half-hour after Victor Moses accidentally played him through, but he fired wide one-on-one with Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The opening 30 minutes saw Chelsea decent control but West Brom poke and prod, the Blues opened the scoring through Hazard, who took a strong layoff from Olivier Giroud on a one-two play, leaving the Belgian clean through after the nifty touch.

After halftime, the game ground to a halt, and with an hour gone Antonio Conte withdrew Giroud in favor of Alvaro Morata who returned from his injury layoff. The change sparked the Blues, and they scored just thre eminutes later. Victor Moses found Cesc Fabregas at the top of the box, and the Spaniard looked to play the ball back to Moses, and while his rabona pass clipped a defender, it still found Moses streaking on net and the Ivorian finished cooly for a 2-0 lead.

With the Blues firmly in control, they tacked on a third with 20 minutes to go. A moment of brilliance saw Hazard cut inside to beat Jonny Evans, and fired on net, crashing the shot home inside the near post for a 3-0 lead and the game decided.

The win gets Chelsea back to winning ways after a small two-game losing streak in Premier League play, pushing them above Tottenham into fourth position and a single point back of Liverpool in third. For West Brom, it’s their third straight defeat in league play and leaves them bottom of the table, without a win since defeating Brighton 2-0 on January 13.

Leroy Sane returns to Man City training five weeks early

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 3:57 PM EST
After sustaining a nasty ankle injury with confirmed ligament damage, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ruled Young Player of the Season candidate Leroy Sane out for two months.

That was two weeks ago.

The 22-year-old has returned to training and while Guardiola says he’s not yet 100% healthy, Sane is fit enough to be included in the squad for the Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Basel on Tuesday.

“He is not in perfect condition, but he has run a lot and wants to help us,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference. “It is not perfect, but he is with us, and that is good news. They have done a good job, both the physios and Leroy himself.”

Sane’s return is a massive boost for Manchester City, who were hit hard by injuries through the festive period but are slowly getting healthier, with only Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus still out with long-term injuries. The German national team will also be lifted by Sane’s earlier return, although they could be left frustrated if it turns out he has returned too quickly, which risks a longer-term problem.

Guardola had nothing but praise for his youngster for putting in the time to return this early. “I am surprised, but he has worked a lot,” Guardiola said. “I couldn’t expect it with a young guy, to be so professional.

Watch Live: Chelsea v. West Bromwich Albion

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 12, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
Chelsea host West Bromwich Albion on Monday at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the struggling Blues aiming to get back on track against the Premier League’s bottom team.

Antonio Conte is under pressure after back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Watford by three-goal margins, while Alan Pardew’s Baggies are seven points from safety and in a dire situation in their battle against relegation.

In team news Chelsea start Olivier Giroud up top for the first time.

West Brom have Evans, Gibbs and Krychowiak back after injury.

Putin meets FIFA president Infantino to discuss World Cup

Associated PressFeb 12, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday to discuss World Cup preparations.

Putin had been scheduled to host Infantino at his residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi but he stayed in the capital following Sunday’s plane crash near Moscow which killed all 71 people on board.

Russian news agencies said Infantino offered his condolences to Putin over the plane crash.

On a trip to Vietnam last week, Infantino praised preparations for the World Cup that will start in June. He said that “we’ll experience the best World Cup ever this summer in Russia.”

Pochettino, Guardiola preview key UCL clashes

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 12, 2018, 1:31 PM EST
Tottenham and Manchester City begin their UEFA Champions League knockout rounds on Tuesday, with Spurs heading to Juventus and Man City at Basel.

Both Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola have been speaking about the importance of getting their UCL knockout stages off to the perfect start.

Speaking in Turin ahead of Spurs’ clash with Italian champions and last seasons’ runners up Juve, Pochettino revealed that his side will go all out for victory in the first leg in Italy.

“We are going to be brave, we are going to try to win,” Pochettino said. “We need to play with freedom and clear ideas. It’s a game we must enjoy.”

With Spurs top of the form table in the Premier League over the past six games, Harry Kane in superb goalscoring form and the likes of Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen back to their best, it’s no wonder that Pochettino is feeling confident.

Most Spurs fans would take a draw or even a one-goal loss away at Juve in the first leg but given that this is an ageing Juventus side, it seems like a winnable tie for Tottenham.

In team news Toby Alderweireld was left at home by Pochettino as the Belgian continues to recover from a long-term hamstring injury. The Belgian defender was fit enough to start last week in the FA Cup replay win against Newport County, and declared himself fit to play against Arsenal in the north London, but Pochettino left him out of the win against the Gunners and explained why.

“He is 28 and it was a massive injury that we need to care about, because we could not put at risk his career,” Pochettino said. “We designed a plan to try to provide him with the best tools to recover as soon as possible and be stronger than before. In that period that he started to work with the team, under our judgement, he needs to build his fitness slowly. He needs to work hard. To play this type of game (against Juventus) you need to be 200 per cent.

“It’s not the same as training to compete, and that’s why we are caring about him with our plan, to try for him in to be at a high level of condition again, (and) can be competing for one place in the starting eleven. That is always what we try to do with different players. Of course we are sorry for him because when you miss some games like Arsenal or the Champions League, and we work a lot to play this type of game, I can understand that (he is frustrated). We are frustrated too because, when you cannot play, it is difficult to accept.”

As for Guardiola and Man City, their focus is not only on getting by Swiss champs Basel but being crowned European champs.

The Premier League’s runaway leaders are the bookies favorites to win the UCL, but Guardiola is understandably cautious as they head into the latter stages of a tournament they’ve slipped up in many times before.

“I don’t know,” Guardiola said when asked if they will win the Champions League. “Our target is to do better than last season. The teams are so clinical and we have to be. Basel have shown good performances in the group stage. They are good opponents. We will have difficulties here.”

Skipper Vincent Kompany, who reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals with City in 2015-16 under Manuel Pellegrini, believes that City now feel as if they belong among Europe’s elite.

“If there is a year, a moment when the club is ready to feel at home, then it’s now,” Kompany said.

City have Leroy Sane back in their squad after he made a quick recovery from the horror tackle he suffered at Cardiff City in the FA Cup last month, but Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy remain out injured and David Silva could be a doubt.