Chelsea

Chelsea announce Legends game v. Inter Milan

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 12, 2018, 7:10 AM EST
LONDON — Chelsea will launch it’s first-ever Legends game against Italian giants Inter Milan this May at Stamford Bridge.

The game will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their treble winning team from a glittering period for the west London club, as they won the League Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup all in the same year back in 1998.

Inter Forever, a touring group of Inter legends who have played in several matches in the past, will be the opponents on May 18 with proceeds from the game going to the Chelsea Foundation and the past players’ trust.

Dennis Wise, Gianfranco Zola, Gianluca Vialli, Marcel Desailly and other Chelsea greats are all expected to turn out to mark the occasion.

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk at Chelsea’s Cobham training base about organizing the event, club legend and NBC analyst Graeme Le Saux revealed his excitement at getting the band back together.

“It is a team which is steeped in history at the club and the relationship with the fans and the iconic players of that group as well with Zola, Dennis Wise, Marcel Desailly and Frank Leboeuf, everybody,” Le Saux said. “There were so many characters in that team. Putting it back together and asking them if they’d like to play a 20th anniversary game, a celebration game against Inter Milan, they all bit my hand off. I’m actually quite proud.”

The likes of Javier Zanetti and Youri Djorkaeff will play for Inter, as they were part of the team which beat Lazio in the UEFA Cup final back in 1998.

When asked if the plan was to take these Legends games overseas to the USA, Australia and elsewhere in the future, Le Saux confirmed it is something both he and Chelsea are hoping to do.

“Definitely. The club have definitely got their eye on that as well,” Le Saux said. “This was a moment in time, 20 years, having won the League Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup in 1998, but as a base to then take on a more regular program, absolutely. The club have already intimated that’s what they’re keen to do as well. Inter have got a program called Inter Forever and I think that have over 100 players on their books, so they have got quite a few players to choose from… I’ve been looking under the cushions on the sofa trying to find Gianfranco Zola!”

Another Chelsea legend from the late 1990s, Norwegian forward Tore Andre Flo, told Pro Soccer Talk that he can’t wait to play at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m very excited and I was very happy when I heard about it. I’m a little bit worried about my fitness (Flo taps both hips as he laughs off having two hip replacements in recent months) but I guess I’m not the only one. It’s going to be a lot fun,” Flo said. “At that time of our success, Chelsea, as a club, weren’t use to winning that many things, then suddenly we had a very good team but we struggled maybe with consistency over a period of time so we could beat the best ones but then lose against bottom of the table. We were a bit up and down but when we prepared ourselves properly and went for it 100 percent we could beat anyone. Maybe that’s why we were so good in the cups.”

Report: Toby Alderweireld’s future at Spurs in doubt

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 12, 2018, 8:37 AM EST
Toby Alderweireld‘s future at Tottenham Hotspur is in doubt with the Telegraph reporting that the Belgian defender will be left out of Spurs’ squad for their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg against Juventus on Tuesday.

Alderweireld, 28, was left out of Tottenham’s squad for their 1-0 win against Arsenal on Saturday in their North London Derby success despite saying he was fit enough to play.

The Belgian had been out of action since November with a hamstring injury but returned in the FA Cup replay against Newport County last week and played the full 90 minutes.

However, when asked why Alderweireld was left out of the squad against Spurs after the win on Saturday, Pochettino reacted angrily in his press conference and didn’t address why the Belgian international didn’t feature.

Alderweireld has been a key player for Spurs since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 after a stunning loan spell at Southampton, but with talks over a new contract stalling, Spurs may well have to sell him this summer.

Per numerous reports, Alderweireld has a $34.6 million release clause in his current deal which can be triggered in the summer of 2019. That would be a bargain for any club as Alderweireld is not only a world-class defender but his ability on the ball to step out of the back four is perhaps unrivaled in Europe right now.

Unless Spurs tie him down to a new deal, which seems increasingly unlikely given the current situation, they may well sell him this summer and cash in.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all said to be monitoring Alderweireld’s situation closely.

Bayern reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich extends contract

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich has rewarded goalkeeper Sven Ulreich for impressive performances this season by extending his contract for three years.

The Bundesliga leader says the 29-year-old Ulreich, whose deal was due to expire at the end of the campaign, will stay at the club until at least June 2021.

Ulreich, who joined from Stuttgart in 2015 as Manuel Neuer’s back-up, has played 23 games for Bayern, most of them this season following the No. 1 goalkeeper’s long-term injury.

Germany coach Joachim Loew said Saturday that Ulreich had put himself in contention for this year’s World Cup squad.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “The last three years have shown that we can always rely on Sven Ulreich as a goalkeeper as well as a person.

“Especially this season he has played a big part in ensuring we have a big lead in the Bundesliga and also good chances in the Champions League and German Cup.”

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller scored as Bayern beat Schalke 2-1 Saturday to remain 18 points clear at the top of the standings.

Lee Nguyen back in training following hold out

By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2018, 7:16 PM EST
The standoff between the New England Revolution and Lee Nguyen appears to be over; at least for now.

Nguyen, 31, missed the first few weeks of preseason with the MLS side after a crazy offseason saw the midfielder request a trade from the Revolution.

MLS reporter Jonathan Sigal reported the news on Sunday, as the veteran prepares to enter his seventh season with the club.

Head coach Brad Friedel has reiterated that Nguyen won’t be traded ahead of the new season, however, the Revs have some time to deal the U.S. Men’s National Team player. The MLS primary transfer window runs until May 1, then reopens over the summer.

Report: Toronto FC eyeing Sao Paolo right back on loan

By Matt ReedFeb 11, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
The MLS Cup champions aren’t messing around this offseason, and with an already strong lineup, Greg Vanney is prepared to add more weapons.

Globo Esporte reported on Friday that Toronto FC is seeking a loan move for Sao Paolo defender Auro ahead of the 2018 season.

A separate report from the Toronto Sun suggested that the Eastern Conference side is ready to pay up to $750,000 for the 22-year-old right back.

Auro has been with Sao Paolo since signing professionally back in 2014, but has played on loan with several sides, including fellow Brazilian sides Linense and America Mineiro.

TFC already added defensive depth this winter with the signing of Dutch international Gregory van der Wiel.