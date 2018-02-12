More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Men In Blazers

Men In Blazers podcast:

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 6:18 PM EST
Rog and Davo break down Tottenham’s North London Derby win over Arsenal, City’s incisive 5 – 1 win at home to Leicester and Newcastle’s upset of Manchester United. Plus, U.S. Soccer has a new President.

Could Loris Karius really be the answer for Liverpool’s goalkeeping woes?

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 6:49 PM EST
The general consensus has been that while Liverpool continues to improve, the goalkeeping situation at the club has become untenable, and that the Reds will need to move on from Simon Mignolet in the summer.

With names like Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, PSG’s Kevin Trapp, Stoke City’s Jack Butland, and Samir Handanovic all thrown around, the seat between the sticks at Anfield has been heating up.

Loris Karius has other ideas.

Signed for just $8 million in the summer of 2016, the 24-year-old German was thought of largely as a backup to Mignolet, and it’s been that way until just a few weeks ago. Having snatched the starting job from his Belgian counterpart after solid performances against Leicester City and Manchester City, Karius suddenly has a chance to not just lead Liverpool down the stretch run of a promising season, but potentially save the club millions of dollars this summer.

But could Karius really be the long-term option for Liverpool in goal? The sample size is small, but he’s showing promise the last few weeks.

The 2-0 win over Southampton was one of his best performances in a Liverpool shirt.

His recognition to notice danger before the chance was truly created allowed him to charge strongly off his line and stop a shot by Pierre-Emile Hojberg. He initially came to collect a cross by Dusan Tadic, but once it was clear he wouldn’t reach it, instead of finding himself caught in no-man’s land, he again recognized a play before it happened and back-tracked in time to acrobatically stop James Ward-Prowse‘s header.

And finally, Karius is even involved in the build-up to Liverpool’s first goal, correctly finding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in acres of space on the counter.

Against Tottenham, Karius came off his line to smother a big chance from Heung-Min Son with the Liverpool defense out of sorts, charging down the striker while stopping himself just short as to not concede a penalty. Karius’s ability to come off his line with precision will make Liverpool fans beam with glee, as Mignolet struggled mightily with that aspect of his game.

Karius has been a significant improvement over Simon Mignolet in general this season, with a significant advantage in his WhoScored rating (6.72 for Karius vs. 6.49 for Mignolet in Premier League play), while he also owns a far superior Squawka.com rating for the season (101.89 for Karius vs. 29.07 for Mignolet) thanks in large part to a better saves per goal tally (1.43 for Karius, 1.21 for Mignolet). He’s also not made a defensive error yet this season, according to Squawka, while Mignolet wrapped up three. The distribution numbers still favors Mignolet, but Karius has been able to have an effect up front in that department despite not having the consistency.

However, not all is where it needs to be. Against Manchester City, for example, Leroy Sane beat Karius at his near post from a tight angle with a shot a top goalkeeper should be saving.

Against Spurs, Karius did concede a penalty for coming out of net and fouling Harry Kane, but it was hard to blame the keeper after a laughable mis-kick from Dejan Lovren left him completely exposed and with few options.

The German will get plenty of chances to prove his worth, as Jurgen Klopp said he will likely stick with Karius in goal for Champions League play as well, giving him ample time to both impress and improve, or prove it’s all a fad.

Is Karius suddenly a hidden gem in the process of revealing itself to the Premier League and the world? Or is this a flash in the pan? If his form continues, will it be enough to allow Liverpool to focus its resources elsewhere this summer, or will they still feel compelled to reach into the coffers to improve at the position? It all remains to be seen, but the last few weeks have complicated the situation, if nothing else.

US Soccer announces March USMNT friendly vs. Paraguay

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 5:55 PM EST
The USMNT will return to North Carolina for the first time since 2006 as they take on Paraguay in a friendly on March 27th at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

U.S. Soccer announced the friendly to beef up the 2018 slate as the team looks to cope with missing out on the 2018 World Cup. The game against Paraguay will add to the pair of European friendlies scheduled for June as the USMNT meets France and Ireland, games which had already been announced by the European countries but not yet confirmed by the United States.

Paraguay provides an intriguing matchup for the United States, as both countries painfully just barely missed out on 2018 World Cup qualification, with both falling out of a qualifying position on the final match day. Paraguay missed out after losing at home to Venezuela 1-0, with Argentina, Colombia, and Peru all grabbing points to jump ahead.

Cary, NC has been a popular place for the US national team to train, but they have not played a game there since drawing Jamaica 1-1 back in April of 2006, a game which served as Tony Meola’s 100th USMNT cap.

The game against Paraguay will be the United States’ only match during the March window, despite reports that they attempted to schedule two games during that time, but had limited options due to the failure to qualify for the World Cup. According to Steven Goff of the Washington Post, the United States attempted to match up against Switzerland for that window, but the European team decided to schedule Panama instead.

Then, as previously announced, the US will head to Europe in early June to meet Ireland in Dublin on June 2nd, followed by a visit to Lyon, France to take on Les Blues a week later.

Club Leon fools everyone with marketing ploy for MLS friendly

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 5:01 PM EST
Landon Donovan’s new team Club Leon used a sneaky marketing ploy to announce an upcoming March friendly with Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes.

The Liga MX side posted a tweet that read, “Landon Donovan will return to his country in March, following interest from San Jose Earthquake of MLS” which had everyone believing that Donovan could be returning to Major League Soccer to play for a new team.

Instead, it turned out to just be a mischievous announcement for a friendly on March 24th, with Donovan returning to play his first MLS club, with whom he won the 2003 MLS Cup while on loan from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the club later tweeted that it was just a joke, and that Donovan will be returning with the squad to the United States for the friendly. The game falls during a FIFA international break, on a weekend that San Jose happens to have off during the opening month of the MLS season.

Donovan made his Club Leon debut over the weekend, coming on as an 83rd-minute substitute in a 2-1 win over Puebla, Club Leon’s first win in Liga MX play in its last four matches.

Chelsea 3-0 West Brom: Giroud, Hazard link downs Baggies

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
  • Eden Hazard brace earns Chelsea the win
  • Giroud bags assist on full debut
  • Blues jump back into Champions League place

Olivier Giroud was brought in to score goals, but on his full Chelsea debut it was his strong hold-up play that earned the Blues all three points.

The Frenchman started and set up Eden Hazard for the opening goal after a half-hour, warding off a defender and letting his new teammate slice through the back line to score as Chelsea topped West Brom at Stamford Bridge 3-0.

West Brom was forced into an early change as January signing Daniel Sturridge limped off injured after just four minutes following a, a familiar sight for Premier League fans. On came Jay Rodriguez, who had the best chance of the first half-hour after Victor Moses accidentally played him through, but he fired wide one-on-one with Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The opening 30 minutes saw Chelsea decent control but West Brom poke and prod, the Blues opened the scoring through Hazard, who took a strong layoff from Olivier Giroud on a one-two play, leaving the Belgian clean through after the nifty touch.

After halftime, the game ground to a halt, and with an hour gone Antonio Conte withdrew Giroud in favor of Alvaro Morata who returned from his injury layoff. The change sparked the Blues, and they scored just thre eminutes later. Victor Moses found Cesc Fabregas at the top of the box, and the Spaniard looked to play the ball back to Moses, and while his rabona pass clipped a defender, it still found Moses streaking on net and the Ivorian finished cooly for a 2-0 lead.

With the Blues firmly in control, they tacked on a third with 20 minutes to go. A moment of brilliance saw Hazard cut inside to beat Jonny Evans, and fired on net, crashing the shot home inside the near post for a 3-0 lead and the game decided.

The win gets Chelsea back to winning ways after a small two-game losing streak in Premier League play, pushing them above Tottenham into fourth position and a single point back of Liverpool in third. For West Brom, it’s their third straight defeat in league play and leaves them bottom of the table, without a win since defeating Brighton 2-0 on January 13.