Outside noise distracting Chelsea ahead of pivotal stretch

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 12, 2018, 9:40 AM EST
LONDON — Chelsea have slipped to fifth place in the Premier League ahead of their clash with West Bromwich Albion on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Blues aim to not lose a second-straight home league game for the first time since 2011.

The reigning champs are not in a good place with injuries to key players ravaging their squad and manager Antonio Conte under pressure amid scrutiny over new signings, his future beyond this season and his demeanor in press conferences and on the sidelines.

With Chelsea facing Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League last 16 next week, plus having games against top four rival Manchester United and runaway league leaders Manchester City coming up, it is a pivotal stretch of games as they aim to stay in the top four race and in the discussion for silverware this season.

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk fresh from organizing a Chelsea legends match against Inter Milan this May, NBC Sports analyst and former Chelsea star Graeme Le Saux believes that the outside noise concerning Conte’s future at the club beyond this season, plus speculation regarding players leaving and arriving at Stamford Bridge is having an impact.

“Anything from outside is a distraction, as much as you try to block it out. Whether it is players coming, players going, whether there is talk about the manager, all of those things, they can have an impact,” Le Saux said. “But ultimately the way to answer that is showing the unity and the level of the performance you would expect from the talent that a team like Chelsea has. It’s going to be a fantastic month for them, Barcelona in the Champions League, big games against United and City. Those are the sorts of games that quality players say, ‘you know what, this is why I’m at a club like Chelsea.'”

But what has been the main problem for the current Chelsea squad this season?

The shocking defeats to Bournemouth and Watford in their past two Premier League games (both by three-goal margins) certainly haven’t helped as Conte’s side have looked a shadow of the title-winning team from last season.

After a sloppy start to the season they recovered well and looked nailed on to challenge Man United for second place in the PL table. But right now you sense that it’s a case of one step forward and two steps back for the Blues.

“There’s some inconsistency this season and some disappointment in a few the performances which have been uncharacteristic,” Le Saux said. “Any team, you take comfort from your worst performances if they’re not too bad, if that makes sense? If you lose a game and you lose it 1-0 or a late goal or something, you’re not happy but at least you can say ‘look, we did everything right, but we were unlucky at the end of the game.’ But there have been a couple of performances more recently that are uncharacteristic of the team. The energy was down a bit, not quite firing on all cylinders. Between now and the end of the season, the club have to find that level again and finish strongly. FA Cup, they are going well in that. In the league, they are still in a strong position.”

Tore Andre Flo, another Chelsea legend who will play his part against Inter Forever in May, urged the current players to get their act together fast with huge games coming up in February and March in Europe and in the Premier League.

“It is a very big couple of months coming up now. Obviously the results haven’t been quite as good as last season. Last season was an amazing season but they are still showing they can do it and hopefully they can find the form altogether and over a period of time they can create some good results. If they can find good form now it would be super, because these big games are coming up.”

Le Saux added that the main problem for Chelsea, like the rest of the Premier League, is simply one thing: Manchester City.

“Part of the problem is that everyone is being compared to Manchester City. You can see that they are just exceptional. They are exceptional by any standard anywhere in world football this year,” Le Saux said. “When you look back in all of the seasons of the Premier League, you think, ‘has there been a team which has played with such a different identity to everyone else, in such a way which stands out?’ Looking at everybody else, they’ve all suffered losses which you can’t quite believe. The top six are judged by that standard Man City have set. It is always going to be a challenge, clearly for Antonio it is a period of time where all that noise from outside has got to be filtered and the team have to go out and show character and performance, you sort of think ‘actually, that’s the Chelsea we saw last year and were so successful.'”

PL Preview: Chelsea v. West Brom

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 12, 2018, 11:36 AM EST
  • Chelsea aiming to avoid back-to-back home defeats for first time since 2011
  • West Brom bottom of table, 7 points from safety
  • Chelsea have suffered back-to-back defeats by three-goal margins

Chelsea host West Brom on Monday at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) aiming to arrest a worrying slump in form which has seen Antonio Conte‘s men drop out of the top four.

The Blues can climb back into the top four with a win against bottom of the table West Brom, but given their heavy back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Watford, that is no given.

In team news Conte will once again be without Alvaro Morata, while Tiemoue Bakayoko is suspended after his red card against Watford and Andreas Christensen could remain out injured.

West Brom’s Jonny EvansKieran Gibbs and Grzegorz Krychowiak should all be fit after shaking off injuries.

What they’re saying…

Antonio Conte on his strengths: “Usually in my experience, I reached the best results possible with the players I have to work with. I think that I’m the type of coach who if I have a player who is 6/10, I bring him to an 8/10. If I have a player who is 8/10, I take him to 10/10. I’m this type of coach. My task is to try and improve every single player, in every aspect. In terms of their mentality also. And their desire, their will to fight, and all the tactical aspects. My task is this and, for this, I’m very good.

Alan Pardew on Conte’s situation at Chelsea: “I do feel sorry for the manager because the job he did last year was absolutely outstanding and I don’t really think he’s changed too much. Maybe the quality of the opposition has changed and maybe the players he’s had available haven’t been to the consistency he had when he won it. But you cannot fault his record and the job he’s done since he came to the Premier League.”

Prediction

Chelsea will get back on track to kick off a key stretch of games with Barcelona in the Champions League and both Manchester clubs coming up. The Blues will wrap this up early. 3-0

UEFA Champions League last 16 score picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 12, 2018, 11:04 AM EST
This is it. After a two-month hiatus, the UEFA Champions League is back and the action returns this week.

The Round of 16 games will be spread over the next month with five Premier League teams — Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool — still in the competition.

Below is a look at each of the eight matchups with a score prediction, as Europe’s elite teams lock horns.

Basel vs. Manchester City (first leg, Feb. 13; second leg, Mar. 3)
No disrespect to the Swiss champs, but this is the easiest draw Man City could have got. Pep Guardiola‘s men are in imperious form and could have this tie wrapped up after the first leg in Switzerland. Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling will be too much for Basel to handle, but City have to watch as Basel stunned Man United in the group stages. Score pick: Man City to advance 5-1 on aggregate

Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur (first leg, Feb. 13; second leg, Mar. 3)
What a tie this promises to be. Spurs’ high-press against Juve’s solid defense with a fondness for counters with Gonzalo Higuain finishing off chances. Tottenham will look to take Juve level to Wembley for the second leg but with Harry Kane in fine form, he could cause Juve’s ageing defense some issues. Spurs’ best chance of success may be to ease off their high-pressing and allow Juve to come onto them before picking holes on the counter. Score pick: Tottenham to advance 3-2 on aggregate

FC Porto vs. Liverpool (first leg, Feb. 14; second leg, Mar. 4)
This Liverpool side seem set up for success in Europe and with the addition of Virgil Van Dijk in defense, his battle with Vincent Aboubakar should be epic. We all know about Liverpool’s incredible attacking talents and that should see them over the line. Jurgen Klopp won’t take Porto lightly, but the second leg being at Anfield is a huge bonus. Score pick: Liverpool to advance 4-2 on aggregate 

Real Madrid vs. PSG (first leg, Feb. 14; second leg, Mar. 4)
What a game. When Real Madrid finished second in their group (behind Spurs) PSG are one of the teams they would have feared most. With Neymar and Cavani ripping it up, Real’s usual method of all-out attack may not work against PSG. The two-time reigning European champs have all their eggs in one basket under Zinedine Zidane with their La Liga form struggling. This could well be the end of an era. Score pick: PSG to advance 3-2 on aggregate

Chelsea vs. Barcelona (first leg, Feb. 20; second leg, Mar. 14)
My goodness, these two clashing bring up some epic UCL memories. When Chelsea fluffed their lines by not winning their group, this was the worst-case scenario. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Co. will relish heading to an injury-hit Chelsea in the first leg as Antonio Conte‘s men battle poor form in the league. The La Liga leaders have struggled themselves a little lately, but they always seem to deliver in the big games. Score pick: Barcelona to advance 4-2 on aggregate

 

Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas (first leg, Feb. 20; second leg, Mar. 14)
A kind draw for Bayern considering they finished second in their group behind PSG. Besiktas should not be underestimated and having the second leg at home will be a big bonus. That said, surviving the trip to Munich in the first leg with anything less than a one-goal deficit would be massive. Having sold Cenk Tosun to Everton, Besiktas have lost their top scorer this season but have plenty of experience. Score pick: Bayern to advance 3-2 on aggregate

Sevilla vs. Manchester United (first leg, Feb. 21; second leg, Mar. 13)
Tricky test for United against a Sevilla side who caused Liverpool problems with their incredible comeback from three goals down. Jose Mourinho’s men will play for the draw on the road, then look to finish the job at Old Trafford. Sevilla aren’t the force they have been in previous seasons but they will not be a walkover. United have handled business carefully in Europe this season and Romelu Lukaku will be key in this game, plus Alexis Sanchez being able to play is a huge bonus. Maybe the defeat at Newcastle last weekend was the wake-up call United needed. Score pick: Man United to advance 2-1 on aggregate 

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AS Roma (first leg, Feb. 21; second leg, Mar. 13)
One of just two teams to beat Manchester City this season, Shakhtar will be eager to hit their stride in the first leg with Fred, Bernard, Marlos and Facundo Ferreyra the danger men. The Ukrainian champs have had a nice rest with no official games since December with the Ukrainian Premier League starting up against this weekend, but that can sometimes leave them a little rusty. Roma kept hold of Edin Dzeko in January, which was massive, and you have to fancy them taking Shakhtar back to the Italian capital in the second leg. Score pick: Roma to advance 3-2 on aggregate

Report: Toby Alderweireld’s future at Spurs in doubt

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 12, 2018, 8:37 AM EST
Toby Alderweireld‘s future at Tottenham Hotspur is in doubt with the Telegraph reporting that the Belgian defender will be left out of Spurs’ squad for their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg against Juventus on Tuesday.

Alderweireld, 28, was left out of Tottenham’s squad for their 1-0 win against Arsenal on Saturday in their North London Derby success despite saying he was fit enough to play.

The Belgian had been out of action since November with a hamstring injury but returned in the FA Cup replay against Newport County last week and played the full 90 minutes.

However, when asked why Alderweireld was left out of the squad against Spurs after the win on Saturday, Pochettino reacted angrily in his press conference and didn’t address why the Belgian international didn’t feature.

Alderweireld has been a key player for Spurs since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 after a stunning loan spell at Southampton, but with talks over a new contract stalling, Spurs may well have to sell him this summer.

Per numerous reports, Alderweireld has a $34.6 million release clause in his current deal which can be triggered in the summer of 2019. That would be a bargain for any club as Alderweireld is not only a world-class defender but his ability on the ball to step out of the back four is perhaps unrivaled in Europe right now.

Unless Spurs tie him down to a new deal, which seems increasingly unlikely given the current situation, they may well sell him this summer and cash in.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all said to be monitoring Alderweireld’s situation closely.

Chelsea announce Legends game v. Inter Milan

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 12, 2018, 7:10 AM EST
LONDON — Chelsea will launch it’s first-ever Legends game against Italian giants Inter Milan this May at Stamford Bridge.

The game will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their treble winning team from a glittering period for the west London club, as they won the League Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup all in the same year back in 1998.

Inter Forever, a touring group of Inter legends who have played in several matches in the past, will be the opponents on May 18 with proceeds from the game going to the Chelsea Foundation and the past players’ trust.

Dennis Wise, Gianfranco Zola, Gianluca Vialli, Marcel Desailly and other Chelsea greats are all expected to turn out to mark the occasion.

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk at Chelsea’s Cobham training base about organizing the event, club legend and NBC analyst Graeme Le Saux revealed his excitement at getting the band back together.

“It is a team which is steeped in history at the club and the relationship with the fans and the iconic players of that group as well with Zola, Dennis Wise, Marcel Desailly and Frank Leboeuf, everybody,” Le Saux said. “There were so many characters in that team. Putting it back together and asking them if they’d like to play a 20th anniversary game, a celebration game against Inter Milan, they all bit my hand off. I’m actually quite proud.”

The likes of Javier Zanetti and Youri Djorkaeff will play for Inter, as they were part of the team which beat Lazio in the UEFA Cup final back in 1998.

When asked if the plan was to take these Legends games overseas to the USA, Australia and elsewhere in the future, Le Saux confirmed it is something both he and Chelsea are hoping to do.

“Definitely. The club have definitely got their eye on that as well,” Le Saux said. “This was a moment in time, 20 years, having won the League Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup in 1998, but as a base to then take on a more regular program, absolutely. The club have already intimated that’s what they’re keen to do as well. Inter have got a program called Inter Forever and I think that have over 100 players on their books, so they have got quite a few players to choose from… I’ve been looking under the cushions on the sofa trying to find Gianfranco Zola!”

Another Chelsea legend from the late 1990s, Norwegian forward Tore Andre Flo, told Pro Soccer Talk that he can’t wait to play at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m very excited and I was very happy when I heard about it. I’m a little bit worried about my fitness (Flo taps both hips as he laughs off having two hip replacements in recent months) but I guess I’m not the only one. It’s going to be a lot fun,” Flo said. “At that time of our success, Chelsea, as a club, weren’t use to winning that many things, then suddenly we had a very good team but we struggled maybe with consistency over a period of time so we could beat the best ones but then lose against bottom of the table. We were a bit up and down but when we prepared ourselves properly and went for it 100 percent we could beat anyone. Maybe that’s why we were so good in the cups.”