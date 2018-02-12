Report: Toby Alderweireld’s future at Spurs in doubt

Toby Alderweireld‘s future at Tottenham Hotspur is in doubt with the Telegraph reporting that the Belgian defender will be left out of Spurs’ squad for their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg against Juventus on Tuesday.
Alderweireld, 28, was left out of Tottenham’s squad for their 1-0 win against Arsenal on Saturday in their North London Derby success despite saying he was fit enough to play.
The Belgian had been out of action since November with a hamstring injury but returned in the FA Cup replay against Newport County last week and played the full 90 minutes.
However, when asked why Alderweireld was left out of the squad against Spurs after the win on Saturday, Pochettino reacted angrily in his press conference and didn’t address why the Belgian international didn’t feature.
Alderweireld has been a key player for Spurs since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 after a stunning loan spell at Southampton, but with talks over a new contract stalling, Spurs may well have to sell him this summer.
Per numerous reports, Alderweireld has a $34.6 million release clause in his current deal which can be triggered in the summer of 2019. That would be a bargain for any club as Alderweireld is not only a world-class defender but his ability on the ball to step out of the back four is perhaps unrivaled in Europe right now.
Unless Spurs tie him down to a new deal, which seems increasingly unlikely given the current situation, they may well sell him this summer and cash in.
Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all said to be monitoring Alderweireld’s situation closely.