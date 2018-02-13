More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Basement boys West Brom fire key figures

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 10:32 AM EST
West Bromwich Albion have fired both their chairman, John Williams, and chief executive, Martin Goodman, with immediate effect.

Both of the senior officials have been handed a notice of termination of their contracts, while they’ve been placed on gardening leave, as owner Lai Guochuan oversees big changes at the top of the club.

In a statement the club revealed Mark Jenkins will become their new CEO.

Following his recent appointment as a director of WBA Holdings, the Club’s controlling company, Mark Jenkins is returning to be the football club’s CEO. These changes follow Albion’s poor results this season which currently sees the Club at the bottom of the Premier League.

A Club spokesperson said: “We would like to thank John and Martin for all their efforts since their appointments and wish them well for the future.”

Mark, who was previously CEO of the football club for 14 years, ten of which were spent in the Premier League, said: “There is much to do but for now the focus must solely be on the remaining games of this season.” There will be no further comment from the Club at this time.

The bottom club in the Premier League, currently seven points from safety with 11 games of the season to go, have won just one of their last 25 games in the league.

Alan Pardew took over from Tony Pulis in November after West Brom won their first two games of the season but failed to win any of the next 10. Since Pardew took charge West Brom have only won one of their last 13 league games.

Unless the Baggies have a huge upturn in form, and points, in the final months of the season then they will be relegated to the second-tier for the first time since 2010.

Why did Arsenal release Harry Kane?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 12:23 PM EST
Over the years much has been made about Harry Kane being released by Arsenal as an eight-year-old.

Kane, 24, recently spoke about the moment he was let go by the Gunners as a young lad and the drive it gave him to succeed as he went on to join Tottenham’s academy where he was nurtured into one of the greatest strikers the Premier League, and England, has ever seen.

Given the fact that Kane is leading the PL in scoring with 23 goals this season following his solitary goal in Spurs’ 1-0 North London Derby win against Arsenal on Saturday (his seventh goal in seven PL games against Arsenal, might we add), now seems like a good time to look at why he didn’t make the cut at Arsenal.

Arsenal legend and former youth director Liam Brady spoke to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera about the reason why Kane was released as a youngster.

“He was a bit chubby, he wasn’t very athletic but we made a mistake,” Brady said. “But Tottenham sent him out on loan to lower-division clubs three or four times as well. But through his determination he has carved out an amazing career and he deserves it. He has a character that drives him to improve all the time. After (Lionel) Messi, (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Robert) Lewandowski there is him. The numbers say it. And he’s only 24 years old.”

Kane has won the PL’s Golden Boot as the top scorer in each of the past two seasons, has scored 101 Premier League goals for Spurs so far and was the top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues in all competitions last season last season with 56 goals.

He has 32 goals to his name this season already and will lead England at the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Every time Arsenal fans circulate a photo of a young Harry Kane wearing an Arsenal jersey (search for it on social media, it’s not hard to find), the main aim is to antagonize Spurs fans about how their hero was on the opposite side of the North London divide growing up.

Now, that photo should really strike sorrow into the hearts of all who love Arsenal as they wonder what might have been had they given a young chubby lad a chance…

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette ruled out with injury

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 11:44 AM EST
Arsenal will have to do without French international striker Alexandre Lacazette for a pivotal stretch of their season.

Lacazette, 26, has suffered a left knee injury and has undergone surgery which will keep him out for up to six weeks.

The North London club released a statement on Lacazette’s injury.

“Striker Alex Lacazette had an arthroscopy on his left knee in London on Tuesday morning. The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation. It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks.”

It was expected that Lacazette would play a significant number of minutes in the UEFA Europa League, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible to play in European competitions following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in January.

Before Aubameyang arrived for a club-record $79.6 million fee, Lacazette was Arsenal’s record signing with the predatory forward signing from Lyon last summer for $73 million but he has only been used as a sub in each of the Gunners’ last two games. Lacazette had two glorious chances to equalize late on against Spurs in the 1-0 North London Derby defeat on Saturday but was off target with both attempts.

How much will Arsenal miss their fox in the box?

Lacaztte has scored nine goals in 26 PL appearances for Arsenal this season, which is a decent return but a little less than was expected given his record of 100 goals in 171 starts for Lyon in Ligue 1.

Danny Welbeck will be the main man for their Europa League Round of 32 games against Ostersunds, and likely the last 16, if they advance, which is far from ideal. Welbeck has once again struggled with injuries this season and has scored six goals in 25 appearances in all competitions, mostly off the bench.

Aubameyang will ease the burden of losing Lacazette but with Alexis Sanchez joining Manchester United and Theo Walcott leaving for Everton in January, all of a sudden Arsene Wenger‘s forward options are limited.

Arsenal still have options, but not what you need when you’re trying to claw back an eight-point gap to the top four, have a League Cup final against Manchester City and are in the latter stages of the Europe League.

For a change, defense could be key for Madrid’s UCL success

Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has relied on its attacking power to thrive in the Champions League in recent years.

Led by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, Madrid won three of the last four titles in the elite club competition.

This time, though, the key to its success may depend on its defense.

Real Madrid will take on Paris Saint-Germain’s formidable attack in the tournament’s last 16, and for once it will face an opponent with an attack just as highly regarded as its own.

Beginning with Wednesday’s first leg at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the focus will be on stopping Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

“Like us, they have players capable of making a difference at key moments in the game,” Madrid defender Raphael Varane said. “We must defend all together. We will have to keep our focus at all times. Together we can stop PSG.”

Boosted by Neymar’s world-record transfer last year, PSG has scored a record 25 goals in the group stage this season.

“They’re a good team, difficult, but not only because of their forwards,” Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said. “We’re not only coming up against three of the best forwards in the world, we’ll face one of the best goalkeepers, four of the best defenders, three of the best midfielders and three of the best forwards.”

The need to succeed defensively is even more important now considering that Madrid’s attack has been far from its best this season.

Ronaldo has had an up-and-down season – struggling in the Spanish league but scoring at will in the Champions League.

Bale has been marred by injuries and only now has been able to play regularly in the starting lineup.

Benzema played an important role in Madrid’s success in recent years, but he has been loudly criticized for his poor performances lately. The French forward has scored only one goal in his last 10 matches and has been often jeered by the Bernabeu crowd.

The Madrid defense has also struggled this season. The team kept a clean sheet only twice in its last 11 matches.

A series of injuries to regular starters prompted concerns for coach Zinedine Zidane.

But Sergio Ramos and Varane appear fit again and are set to start on Wednesday. The only problem will be the absence of right back Dani Carvajal because of a suspension for trying to clear his bookings in the group stage.

Carvajal will likely be missed, as he was highly successful defending Neymar when the Brazilian star played for Barcelona.

Carvajal’s substitute at right back is 19-year-old Achraf Hakimi, who didn’t perform too well when he got a chance to play recently. Zidane may pick central defender Nacho Fernandez to play in the position.

Finding a solution is imperative for Zidane, having publicly acknowledged that failure against the French club will likely mean the end of his coaching stint with the Spanish powerhouse.

The Champions League is the only competition Madrid can still realistically win this season. It trails Barcelona by 17 points in the Spanish league and it has already been eliminated from the Copa del Rey. Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup and the Club World Cup earlier in the season.

“This tie between Real Madrid and PSG,” Ronaldo said, “is one that could define the whole season.”

VIDEO: 10,000 fans turn up for Las Vegas Lights debut

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 8:37 AM EST
Las Vegas Lights FC made their debut as a club over the weekend and soccer fans in the entertainment capital of the world were pumped.

Ahead of their inaugural season in the United Soccer League (USL), the second-tier of North American soccer, Lights FC played against the Montreal Impact of Major League Soccer in a preseason friendly.

Over 10,000 fans packed out Cashman Field in Vegas for the game, which Montreal won 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Michael Salazar and an own goal.

Lights FC, managed by Mexican coach Chelis, are hoping to keep the hype around them going as they host the Vancouver Whitecaps from MLS on Feb. 17.

Take a look at the scene below which suggests professional soccer in Sin City will be quite the hit, while you can watch a full replay of the game here.