Basement boys West Brom fire key figures

West Bromwich Albion have fired both their chairman, John Williams, and chief executive, Martin Goodman, with immediate effect.
Both of the senior officials have been handed a notice of termination of their contracts, while they’ve been placed on gardening leave, as owner Lai Guochuan oversees big changes at the top of the club.
In a statement the club revealed Mark Jenkins will become their new CEO.
Following his recent appointment as a director of WBA Holdings, the Club’s controlling company, Mark Jenkins is returning to be the football club’s CEO. These changes follow Albion’s poor results this season which currently sees the Club at the bottom of the Premier League.
A Club spokesperson said: “We would like to thank John and Martin for all their efforts since their appointments and wish them well for the future.”
Mark, who was previously CEO of the football club for 14 years, ten of which were spent in the Premier League, said: “There is much to do but for now the focus must solely be on the remaining games of this season.” There will be no further comment from the Club at this time.
The bottom club in the Premier League, currently seven points from safety with 11 games of the season to go, have won just one of their last 25 games in the league.
Alan Pardew took over from Tony Pulis in November after West Brom won their first two games of the season but failed to win any of the next 10. Since Pardew took charge West Brom have only won one of their last 13 league games.
Unless the Baggies have a huge upturn in form, and points, in the final months of the season then they will be relegated to the second-tier for the first time since 2010.