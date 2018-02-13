Emery on eve of PSG at Real: “We have a right to be confident”

Paris Saint-Germain’s outstanding UEFA Champions League form will be tested Wednesday in the house of the 12-time champions.

Unai Emery knows this. The Spaniard’s had plenty of experience managing against Real Madrid from his time leading Sevilla.

[ MORE: Cahill “devastated” by Mason retirement ]

Emery went 2W-6L against Madrid as Sevilla boss, 2W-1D-7L when he guided Valencia, and 1W-1L with Almeria.

None of those five wins came at the Bernabeu, but Emery had led PSG to an insane win percentage of almost 80 percent during his one and a half seasons at the Parc des Princes.

As for the Champions League, PSG didn’t allow a goal in its first four group stage matches. That includes a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich. And Les Parisiens‘ lone loss, a 3-1 defeat at Bayern, came with the group essentially sealed on massive goal differential

That’s reason to look forward to Wednesday, and Emery said he’s looking forward to matching wits and talent with Zinedine Zidane and Los Blancos.

From PSG.fr:

“I live every match as a great opportunity and I want to make the most of these two matches. I have every confidence in our team, but we also know how tough these games are. We want to play with desire, motivation, and to see a great PSG. We have worked very hard to get here and I think we have a right to be confident.”

Will PSG get over the hump and take advantage of a relatively wobbly Real?

Follow @NicholasMendola