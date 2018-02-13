More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Emery on eve of PSG at Real: “We have a right to be confident”

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
Paris Saint-Germain’s outstanding UEFA Champions League form will be tested Wednesday in the house of the 12-time champions.

Unai Emery knows this. The Spaniard’s had plenty of experience managing against Real Madrid from his time leading Sevilla.

Emery went 2W-6L against Madrid as Sevilla boss, 2W-1D-7L when he guided Valencia, and 1W-1L with Almeria.

None of those five wins came at the Bernabeu, but Emery had led PSG to an insane win percentage of almost 80 percent during his one and a half seasons at the Parc des Princes.

As for the Champions League, PSG didn’t allow a goal in its first four group stage matches. That includes a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich. And Les Parisiens‘ lone loss, a 3-1 defeat at Bayern, came with the group essentially sealed on massive goal differential

That’s reason to look forward to Wednesday, and Emery said he’s looking forward to matching wits and talent with Zinedine Zidane and Los Blancos.

From PSG.fr:

“I live every match as a great opportunity and I want to make the most of these two matches. I have every confidence in our team, but we also know how tough these games are. We want to play with desire, motivation, and to see a great PSG. We have worked very hard to get here and I think we have a right to be confident.”

Will PSG get over the hump and take advantage of a relatively wobbly Real?

Liverpool aims to make Porto “life difficult” in Champions League

John Walton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 9:52 PM EST
Roberto Firmino is sneaky brash.

That’s to say that Liverpool’s Brazilian striker doesn’t necessarily dominate the headlines or regularly engage in absurd celebrations, but it isn’t a surprise at all when his confidence goes from the pitch to the press conference.

The Reds’ in-form striker has authored 20 goals this season, including six in the UEFA Champions League, and he’ll return to the forefront of their attack in that competition comes Wednesday at Porto in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Asked whether teams will be afraid to face Liverpool’s vaunted attack, Firmino offered this beaut in response:

“I don’t know if they’re going to be ‘afraid’ or not but we are going to make their life difficult, that’s for sure. We want to make them suffer.”

You can also tell that the club is tired of being asked about the absence of Philippe Coutinho, and that Jurgen Klopp has drilled the Reds on what they’ll aim to prove this season regarding their depth.

“Coutinho is a great player but we have substituted him with no problem,” Firmino. “Everybody has great responsibility but that’s our job, to deal with that responsibility.”

There’s something to like about the collective animus of the Reds under Klopp, though it certainly rubs some the wrong way. There’s danger in expecting Liverpool to perform to explosive expectations, but we’re feeling the club’s confidence ahead of Wednesday.

Chelsea’s Cahill “devastated” as Mason announced retirement

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 8:53 PM EST
2 Comments

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday, over a year after suffering a fractured skull during a challenge with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill.

It was an ordinary challenge that ended in horrifying fashion, and Cahill remains shook up when it comes to his part in the deal.

Mason admitted he felt “lucky to be alive” after going head-to-head with Cahill, but returning to training in June didn’t progress to a return to the playing field.

Having made 494 senior appearances for Chelsea, Bolton, Aston Villa, Burnley, and Sheffield United, the 32-year-old Cahill has been involved in more than a few scary challenges, but nothing like this.

Nashville SC moves home opener to 69k seat Nissan Stadium

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 8:05 PM EST
Nashville SC is going to have essentially two home openers.

Demand is so high for the USL club’s home debut that it has announced a move to Nissan Stadium for the March 24 opener against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The club, which will play the remainder of its matches at First Tennessee Park, will join Major League Soccer in 2019 or 2020.

Nissan Stadium seats 69,143, and is the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. It’s been the host venue for several International Champions Cup and U.S. Soccer matches.

From NashvilleSC.com:

“We saw the incredible passion and support of our fans in our preseason exhibition last Saturday,” said Nashville SC CEO Court Jeske. “On Saturday, March 24, we have our first opportunity to play a regular season match in front of those fans. By moving this event to Nissan Stadium, Nashville Soccer Club wanted to ensure that every fan that wants to take in history will have the opportunity to do so.”

Gonna be a party.

Champions League Weds preview: Real hosts PSG; Liverpool away

AP Photo/Darko Bandic
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
  • Real Madrid are two-time defending champions
  • PSG blanked by Real in 2015-16 UCL group stage
  • Liverpool has eliminated Porto from 2001, 2007 European tournaments

Two of the world’s highest-profile sides meet at the Bernabeu, and Jurgen Klopp tests his UEFA Champions League mettle with an away first leg in Wednesday’s Round of 16 duels.

Two managerial seats which are seemingly always hot will be as fiery as ever when Paris Saint-Germain visits Real Madrid.

PSG is cruising through Ligue 1, but winning a Champions League medal has been 1a and 1b for Les Parisiens for some time. Manager Unai Emery is no stranger to European success and then some, a verifiable Europa League legend at Sevilla, and sends a trident led by spotlight-craving Neymar and featuring ruthless Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe into the fray.

Not one of the three will feel too out of place in such a big spot, nor will Zinedine Zidane. But Real Madrid‘s manager works under the employ of Florentino Perez, who had the fidelity of Henry VIII without the spousal executions or the singable song.

Real has won three of four in La Liga to steady a wobbly ship, but is out of the Copa del Rey and sits 17 points back of Barcelona with a match-in-hand. The glory-hungry crowd will be champing at the bit for their side in the UCL, which is hoping to see the first threepeating UCL champions since Bayern Munich more than 40 years ago. Suffice to say, their whistles are prepared for the slightest sign of failure.

Then, there’s Liverpool, who at times this season have been the most irrepressible side in the Premier League and have rollicked through 2018 aside from a sadly typical stumble against Swansea City — which doesn’t look so bad given Swans’ continued success — and a bombing out of the FA Cup.

The Champions League, however, has been anything but a cakewalk for the Reds despite a seemingly simple group. After impressing in a qualifying tie with Hoffenheim, the Reds threw away a 2-1 home lead against Sevilla, drew at Spartak Moscow, and then tossed aside a 3-0 away lead at Sevilla over the first five matches of the group stage before pile-driving Spartak at Anfield to waltz into the Round of 16.

Opponents Porto aren’t short on confidence, and first-year manager Sergio Conceicao has the side on top of Portugal’s top flight in a congested three-team race for first. He’s won Serie A, Primera Liga, and Cup Winners’ Cup glory as a player, but would love to put some high managerial lines on his resume.

Vincent Aboubakar and Moussa Merega have combined for 31 league goals between the two, with Algerian playmaker Yacine Brahimi rested at the weekend with five goals and six assists on his resume. There’s also Mexico’s trio of Porto stars, including captain Hector Herrera, Diego Reyes, and Jesus Corona.