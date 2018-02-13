More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP

“Game by game” – Pep eyeing it all after Man City blowout of Basel

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 6:26 PM EST
Maybe it’s just us, but it sure sounds like Pep Guardiola is moving on from his refusal to admit Manchester City could win four trophies this year in a rarely-seen quadruple.

City battered Basel 4-0 in Switzerland on Tuesday in a first leg of a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match which essentially renders the second leg moot.

It was 3-0 before halftime.

“An excellent result,” Guardiola said, from the BBC. “We are almost in the quarter-finals. Champions League is always 180 minutes and we will take the game seriously but it’s an excellent result.”

Guardiola’s men rarely lose by four — they did fall 4-0 at Everton last season — and to think they’ll lose by four without scoring at home is nearly unconscionable.

Now they’ve got one leg in the quarterfinals, a 16-point lead on the Premier League table, a League Cup Final at the end of the month, and are a win at Wigan Athletic away from the FA Cup quarterfinals.

“We are still in February and in the Premier League we are in an amazing position and we are almost in the quarter-finals, we are in one final (EFL Cup) and on Monday we have the opportunity to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Game by game.”

It still seems wild to consider a quadruple when considering that there are a trio of one-off, 90-120 minute, anything-can-happen matches at the end of the three parts of the four trophies, but it’s neither impossible nor — perhaps — even improbable.

The hardest bit to win will be the Champions League, and bookies have them as the favorite (around 3:1 odds).

Champions League Weds preview: Real hosts PSG; Liverpool away

AP Photo/Darko Bandic
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
  • Real Madrid are two-time defending champions
  • PSG blanked by Real in 2015-16 UCL group stage
  • Liverpool has eliminated Porto from 2001, 2007 European tournaments

Two of the world’s highest-profile sides meet at the Bernabeu, and Jurgen Klopp tests his UEFA Champions League mettle with an away first leg in Wednesday’s Round of 16 duels.

Two managerial seats which are seemingly always hot will be as fiery as ever when Paris Saint-Germain visits Real Madrid.

PSG is cruising through Ligue 1, but winning a Champions League medal has been 1a and 1b for Les Parisiens for some time. Manager Unai Emery is no stranger to European success and then some, a verifiable Europa League legend at Sevilla, and sends a trident led by spotlight-craving Neymar and featuring ruthless Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe into the fray.

Not one of the three will feel too out of place in such a big spot, nor will Zinedine Zidane. But Real Madrid‘s manager works under the employ of Florentino Perez, who had the fidelity of Henry VIII without the spousal executions or the singable song.

Real has won three of four in La Liga to steady a wobbly ship, but is out of the Copa del Rey and sits 17 points back of Barcelona with a match-in-hand. The glory-hungry crowd will be champing at the bit for their side in the UCL, which is hoping to see the first threepeating UCL champions since Bayern Munich more than 40 years ago. Suffice to say, their whistles are prepared for the slightest sign of failure.

Then, there’s Liverpool, who at times this season have been the most irrepressible side in the Premier League and have rollicked through 2018 aside from a sadly typical stumble against Swansea City — which doesn’t look so bad given Swans’ continued success — and a bombing out of the FA Cup.

The Champions League, however, has been anything but a cakewalk for the Reds despite a seemingly simple group. After impressing in a qualifying tie with Hoffenheim, the Reds threw away a 2-1 home lead against Sevilla, drew at Spartak Moscow, and then tossed aside a 3-0 away lead at Sevilla over the first five matches of the group stage before pile-driving Spartak at Anfield to waltz into the Round of 16.

Opponents Porto aren’t short on confidence, and first-year manager Sergio Conceicao has the side on top of Portugal’s top flight in a congested three-team race for first. He’s won Serie A, Primera Liga, and Cup Winners’ Cup glory as a player, but would love to put some high managerial lines on his resume.

Vincent Aboubakar and Moussa Merega have combined for 31 league goals between the two, with Algerian playmaker Yacine Brahimi rested at the weekend with five goals and six assists on his resume. There’s also Mexico’s trio of Porto stars, including captain Hector Herrera, Diego Reyes, and Jesus Corona.

Kane, Eriksen thrilled with comeback in Turin: “It showed character”

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 5:34 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur will be brimming with confidence after their fairly wondrous UEFA Champions League season continued with a 2-2 comeback draw with Juventus in Turin on Tuesday.

[ RECAP: Juventus 2-2 Spurs ]

Down 2-0 after nine minutes against legendary competition, Spurs didn’t just rally to draw the match; Tottenham controlled the better part of it and were good money for a win.

Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen scored, and Kane could’ve easily had a couple more. From the BBC:

“We could have done [capitulated], away from home in the Champions League,” Kane said. “It showed character. It was an excellent performance after that and we take two away goals to Wembley. Great result.”

Now 0-0, 1-1, or a win will do the trick come March 7 in London.

“We are sure we will have chances at Wembley,” Eriksen said. “We go into that game full of confidence and we’re looking forward to it.”

Man City smashes Basel with 4 away goals

Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
Manchester City essentially rendered the second leg of its UEFA Champions League tie with Basel moot in a 4-0 blasting St. Jakob-Park.

Ilkay Gundogan scored in each half, and City built a 3-0 lead in Switzerland and have more than one foot in the quarterfinals.

Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero also scored for City, which can prepare for the March 7 home leg with relative comfort.

Gundogan’s second was a ripper.

Spurs impress in comeback draw at Juventus (video)

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
A Christian Eriksen free kick gave Tottenham Hotspur a pair of away goals and a 2-2 Tuesday draw headed back to London in its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Juventus.

It was an incredibly impressive result, and the performance matched: Spurs had nearly two-thirds possession and out-attempted their Italian hosts.

The second leg at Wembley is March 7.

A wild first half saw Gonzalo Higuain score twice and be denied a hat trick on a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Higuain scored after two minutes in Turin and then scored again from the spot in the ninth minute after Ben Davies took Federico Bernardeschi down in the box.

Then Dele Alli held up the ball, and Kane danced around Buffon to make it 2-1.

That score did not look safe to make it to halftime when Serge Aurier committed a needless foul in the box. Higuain stepped up to the spot… and hammered the crossbar.

The Eriksen free kick was a rare Gianluigi Buffon error.

Dele was fouled, and Eriksen was set to try his luck. His audacious low effort worked, but Buffon will want this back.