“Game by game” – Pep eyeing it all after Man City blowout of Basel

Maybe it’s just us, but it sure sounds like Pep Guardiola is moving on from his refusal to admit Manchester City could win four trophies this year in a rarely-seen quadruple.
[ RECAP: Basel 0-4 Man City ]
City battered Basel 4-0 in Switzerland on Tuesday in a first leg of a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match which essentially renders the second leg moot.
It was 3-0 before halftime.
“An excellent result,” Guardiola said, from the BBC. “We are almost in the quarter-finals. Champions League is always 180 minutes and we will take the game seriously but it’s an excellent result.”
Guardiola’s men rarely lose by four — they did fall 4-0 at Everton last season — and to think they’ll lose by four without scoring at home is nearly unconscionable.
Now they’ve got one leg in the quarterfinals, a 16-point lead on the Premier League table, a League Cup Final at the end of the month, and are a win at Wigan Athletic away from the FA Cup quarterfinals.
“We are still in February and in the Premier League we are in an amazing position and we are almost in the quarter-finals, we are in one final (EFL Cup) and on Monday we have the opportunity to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Game by game.”
It still seems wild to consider a quadruple when considering that there are a trio of one-off, 90-120 minute, anything-can-happen matches at the end of the three parts of the four trophies, but it’s neither impossible nor — perhaps — even improbable.
The hardest bit to win will be the Champions League, and bookies have them as the favorite (around 3:1 odds).