Justin Kluivert reveals the PL clubs he’d like to join

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 1:14 PM EST
Okay, this is a bit different, but I applaud thinking outside the box.

It’s not often a player comes out and names the teams he would like to join in the Premier League, but Ajax’s teenage sensation Justin Kluivert has done just that.

Kluivert, 18, is having a fine season for the Dutch giants as he follows in the footsteps of his legendary favor, Patrick. The Dutch U-21 international has scored six goals and registered four assists in 16 starts in the Eredivisie this season from the left wing, his first full campaign with the Amsterdam club.

His contract runs out in 2019 but he is said to be in talks over a new deal and is quite happy to stay at Ajax, for now…

Speaking to Dutch outlet Helden, Kluivert revealed he would be open to any of these four Premier League clubs in the future.

“England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs where I can see myself playing in a few years,” Kluivert said. “If you get a nice offer, you never know.”

Well played, young Justin.

This is one of the least subtle “I’m happy with where I am right now… but you never know” statements in soccer history.

Kluivert is obviously an incredibly talented forward and the fact that he’s been in and around Ajax’s first team over the past 12-18 months says it all. He’s come through the ranks at the one of the most demanding youth academies on the planet and his pedigree is undoubted given his father was one of the finest forwards Ajax and the Netherlands ever produced.

Which would suit Kluivert best?

You’d have to say Tottenham. Mauricio Pochettino‘s record with youngsters says it all and he’d like get game time right away if he joined within the next two years as Erik Lamela, Heung-Min Son and others have blown hot and cold out wide over the past few years. Look at what Pochettino has done for Harry Kane and Dele Alli, while fellow Ajax products Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen have flourished under him at Spurs.

Much has been made of Jose Mourinho chatting with Kluivert Jnr. on the pitch after Manchester United’s Europa League final victory against Ajax last season, but would moving to Old Trafford to compete with Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford for playing time be a smart move? Nope.

Arsenal would be a better option than Chelsea for Kluivert, as the latter stockpile young talent and barely use them before loaning them out and then hopefully making a profit on the deal, while the Gunners have at least got a history of giving youngsters a chance.

But if I was Justin Kluivert I’d go to Spurs.

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 2:14 PM EST
It’s a big afternoon in the UEFA Champions League for the Premier League’s two form teams who kick off the first legs of the UCL Round of 16 with road games.

Manchester City head to FC Basel in the first leg as the heavy favorites to advance to the last eight with Pep Guardiola‘s men 16 points clear at the PL summit and the bookmakers favorites to be crowned European champions. Will Kevin De Bruyne and Co. wrap things up in the first leg?

As for Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino‘s young side are the underdogs as they face reigning Italian champions Juventus in Turin. Juve have been the runners up in Europe’s elite club competition in two of the past three seasons and have a host of experience at this level. Can Harry Kane and Dele Alli get the better of Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini?

Click on the link above to follow live commentary of the two UCL last 16 games, while we will have you covered for analysis and reaction from both games right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule

Basel vs. Manchester City – 2:45 p.m. ET
Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur – 2:45 p.m. ET

Why did Arsenal release Harry Kane?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 12:23 PM EST
Over the years much has been made about Harry Kane being released by Arsenal as an eight-year-old.

Kane, 24, recently spoke about the moment he was let go by the Gunners as a young lad and the drive it gave him to succeed as he went on to join Tottenham’s academy where he was nurtured into one of the greatest strikers the Premier League, and England, has ever seen.

Given the fact that Kane is leading the PL in scoring with 23 goals this season following his solitary goal in Spurs’ 1-0 North London Derby win against Arsenal on Saturday (his seventh goal in seven PL games against Arsenal, might we add), now seems like a good time to look at why he didn’t make the cut at Arsenal.

Arsenal legend and former youth director Liam Brady spoke to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera about the reason why Kane was released as a youngster.

“He was a bit chubby, he wasn’t very athletic but we made a mistake,” Brady said. “But Tottenham sent him out on loan to lower-division clubs three or four times as well. But through his determination he has carved out an amazing career and he deserves it. He has a character that drives him to improve all the time. After (Lionel) Messi, (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Robert) Lewandowski there is him. The numbers say it. And he’s only 24 years old.”

Kane has won the PL’s Golden Boot as the top scorer in each of the past two seasons, has scored 101 Premier League goals for Spurs so far and was the top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues in all competitions last season last season with 56 goals.

He has 32 goals to his name this season already and will lead England at the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Every time Arsenal fans circulate a photo of a young Harry Kane wearing an Arsenal jersey (search for it on social media, it’s not hard to find), the main aim is to antagonize Spurs fans about how their hero was on the opposite side of the North London divide growing up.

Now, that photo should really strike sorrow into the hearts of all who love Arsenal as they wonder what might have been had they given a young chubby lad a chance…

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette ruled out with injury

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 11:44 AM EST
Arsenal will have to do without French international striker Alexandre Lacazette for a pivotal stretch of their season.

Lacazette, 26, has suffered a left knee injury and has undergone surgery which will keep him out for up to six weeks.

The North London club released a statement on Lacazette’s injury.

“Striker Alex Lacazette had an arthroscopy on his left knee in London on Tuesday morning. The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation. It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks.”

It was expected that Lacazette would play a significant number of minutes in the UEFA Europa League, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible to play in European competitions following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in January.

Before Aubameyang arrived for a club-record $79.6 million fee, Lacazette was Arsenal’s record signing with the predatory forward signing from Lyon last summer for $73 million but he has only been used as a sub in each of the Gunners’ last two games. Lacazette had two glorious chances to equalize late on against Spurs in the 1-0 North London Derby defeat on Saturday but was off target with both attempts.

How much will Arsenal miss their fox in the box?

Lacaztte has scored nine goals in 26 PL appearances for Arsenal this season, which is a decent return but a little less than was expected given his record of 100 goals in 171 starts for Lyon in Ligue 1.

Danny Welbeck will be the main man for their Europa League Round of 32 games against Ostersunds, and likely the last 16, if they advance, which is far from ideal. Welbeck has once again struggled with injuries this season and has scored six goals in 25 appearances in all competitions, mostly off the bench.

Aubameyang will ease the burden of losing Lacazette but with Alexis Sanchez joining Manchester United and Theo Walcott leaving for Everton in January, all of a sudden Arsene Wenger‘s forward options are limited.

Arsenal still have options, but not what you need when you’re trying to claw back an eight-point gap to the top four, have a League Cup final against Manchester City and are in the latter stages of the Europe League.

Basement boys West Brom fire key figures

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 10:32 AM EST
West Bromwich Albion have fired both their chairman, John Williams, and chief executive, Martin Goodman, with immediate effect.

Both of the senior officials have been handed a notice of termination of their contracts, while they’ve been placed on gardening leave, as owner Lai Guochuan oversees big changes at the top of the club.

In a statement the club revealed Mark Jenkins will become their new CEO.

Following his recent appointment as a director of WBA Holdings, the Club’s controlling company, Mark Jenkins is returning to be the football club’s CEO. These changes follow Albion’s poor results this season which currently sees the Club at the bottom of the Premier League.

A Club spokesperson said: “We would like to thank John and Martin for all their efforts since their appointments and wish them well for the future.”

Mark, who was previously CEO of the football club for 14 years, ten of which were spent in the Premier League, said: “There is much to do but for now the focus must solely be on the remaining games of this season.” There will be no further comment from the Club at this time.

The bottom club in the Premier League, currently seven points from safety with 11 games of the season to go, have won just one of their last 25 games in the league.

Alan Pardew took over from Tony Pulis in November after West Brom won their first two games of the season but failed to win any of the next 10. Since Pardew took charge West Brom have only won one of their last 13 league games.

Unless the Baggies have a huge upturn in form, and points, in the final months of the season then they will be relegated to the second-tier for the first time since 2010.