Liverpool aims to make Porto “life difficult” in Champions League

Roberto Firmino is sneaky brash.

That’s to say that Liverpool’s Brazilian striker doesn’t necessarily dominate the headlines or regularly engage in absurd celebrations, but it isn’t a surprise at all when his confidence goes from the pitch to the press conference.

The Reds’ in-form striker has authored 20 goals this season, including six in the UEFA Champions League, and he’ll return to the forefront of their attack in that competition comes Wednesday at Porto in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Asked whether teams will be afraid to face Liverpool’s vaunted attack, Firmino offered this beaut in response:

“I don’t know if they’re going to be ‘afraid’ or not but we are going to make their life difficult, that’s for sure. We want to make them suffer.”

You can also tell that the club is tired of being asked about the absence of Philippe Coutinho, and that Jurgen Klopp has drilled the Reds on what they’ll aim to prove this season regarding their depth.

“Coutinho is a great player but we have substituted him with no problem,” Firmino. “Everybody has great responsibility but that’s our job, to deal with that responsibility.”

There’s something to like about the collective animus of the Reds under Klopp, though it certainly rubs some the wrong way. There’s danger in expecting Liverpool to perform to explosive expectations, but we’re feeling the club’s confidence ahead of Wednesday.

