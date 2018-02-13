More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP

Man City smashes Basel with 4 away goals

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City essentially rendered the second leg of its UEFA Champions League tie with Basel moot in a 4-0 blasting St. Jakob-Park.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Ilkay Gundogan scored in each half, and City built a 3-0 lead in Switzerland and have more than one foot in the quarterfinals.

Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero also scored for City, which can prepare for the March 7 home leg with relative comfort.

Gundogan’s second was a ripper.

Kane, Eriksen thrilled with comeback in Turin: “It showed character”

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 5:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur will be brimming with confidence after their fairly wondrous UEFA Champions League season continued with a 2-2 comeback draw with Juventus in Turin on Tuesday.

[ RECAP: Juventus 2-2 Spurs ]

Down 2-0 after nine minutes against legendary competition, Spurs didn’t just rally to draw the match; Tottenham controlled the better part of it and were good money for a win.

Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen scored, and Kane could’ve easily had a couple more. From the BBC:

“We could have done [capitulated], away from home in the Champions League,” Kane said. “It showed character. It was an excellent performance after that and we take two away goals to Wembley. Great result.”

Now 0-0, 1-1, or a win will do the trick come March 7 in London.

“We are sure we will have chances at Wembley,” Eriksen said. “We go into that game full of confidence and we’re looking forward to it.”

Spurs impress in comeback draw at Juventus (video)

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

A Christian Eriksen free kick gave Tottenham Hotspur a pair of away goals and a 2-2 Tuesday draw headed back to London in its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Juventus.

It was an incredibly impressive result, and the performance matched: Spurs had nearly two-thirds possession and out-attempted their Italian hosts.

The second leg at Wembley is March 7.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

A wild first half saw Gonzalo Higuain score twice and be denied a hat trick on a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Higuain scored after two minutes in Turin and then scored again from the spot in the ninth minute after Ben Davies took Federico Bernardeschi down in the box.

Then Dele Alli held up the ball, and Kane danced around Buffon to make it 2-1.

That score did not look safe to make it to halftime when Serge Aurier committed a needless foul in the box. Higuain stepped up to the spot… and hammered the crossbar.

The Eriksen free kick was a rare Gianluigi Buffon error.

Dele was fouled, and Eriksen was set to try his luck. His audacious low effort worked, but Buffon will want this back.

LIVE, UCL – Juventus v. Tottenham, Basel v. Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 2:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s a big afternoon in the UEFA Champions League for the Premier League’s two form teams who kick off the first legs of the UCL Round of 16 with road games.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Manchester City head to FC Basel in the first leg as the heavy favorites to advance to the last eight with Pep Guardiola‘s men 16 points clear at the PL summit and the bookmakers favorites to be crowned European champions. Will Kevin De Bruyne and Co. wrap things up in the first leg?

As for Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino‘s young side are the underdogs as they face reigning Italian champions Juventus in Turin. Juve have been the runners up in Europe’s elite club competition in two of the past three seasons and have a host of experience at this level. Can Harry Kane and Dele Alli get the better of Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini?

[ MORE: JPW’s Champions League, last 16 picks

Click on the link above to follow live commentary of the two UCL last 16 games, while we will have you covered for analysis and reaction from both games right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule

Basel vs. Manchester City – 2:45 p.m. ET
Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur – 2:45 p.m. ET

Justin Kluivert reveals the PL clubs he’d like to join

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 1:14 PM EST
1 Comment

Okay, this is a bit different, but I applaud thinking outside the box.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

It’s not often a player comes out and names the teams he would like to join in the Premier League, but Ajax’s teenage sensation Justin Kluivert has done just that.

Kluivert, 18, is having a fine season for the Dutch giants as he follows in the footsteps of his legendary favor, Patrick. The Dutch U-21 international has scored six goals and registered four assists in 16 starts in the Eredivisie this season from the left wing, his first full campaign with the Amsterdam club.

His contract runs out in 2019 but he is said to be in talks over a new deal and is quite happy to stay at Ajax, for now…

Speaking to Dutch outlet Helden, Kluivert revealed he would be open to any of these four Premier League clubs in the future.

“England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs where I can see myself playing in a few years,” Kluivert said. “If you get a nice offer, you never know.”

Well played, young Justin.

This is one of the least subtle “I’m happy with where I am right now… but you never know” statements in soccer history.

Kluivert is obviously an incredibly talented forward and the fact that he’s been in and around Ajax’s first team over the past 12-18 months says it all. He’s come through the ranks at the one of the most demanding youth academies on the planet and his pedigree is undoubted given his father was one of the finest forwards Ajax and the Netherlands ever produced.

Which would suit Kluivert best?

You’d have to say Tottenham. Mauricio Pochettino‘s record with youngsters says it all and he’d like get game time right away if he joined within the next two years as Erik Lamela, Heung-Min Son and others have blown hot and cold out wide over the past few years. Look at what Pochettino has done for Harry Kane and Dele Alli, while fellow Ajax products Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen have flourished under him at Spurs.

Much has been made of Jose Mourinho chatting with Kluivert Jnr. on the pitch after Manchester United’s Europa League final victory against Ajax last season, but would moving to Old Trafford to compete with Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford for playing time be a smart move? Nope.

Arsenal would be a better option than Chelsea for Kluivert, as the latter stockpile young talent and barely use them before loaning them out and then hopefully making a profit on the deal, while the Gunners have at least got a history of giving youngsters a chance.

But if I was Justin Kluivert I’d go to Spurs.