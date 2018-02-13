More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Mason, 26, forced to retire after fracturing skull

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 7:43 AM EST
Ryan Mason, just 26 years old, has been forced to retire from the game.

Following a challenge with Gary Cahill in Hull City’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea last January, Mason fractured his skull and the former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder has failed to fully recover from his injuries.

In a statement released by Championship side Hull, they revealed that Mason had been advised by “numerous world renowned neurologists and neuro surgeons” that a “return to competitive football is not advised.”

It is with deep regret that the Club has to announce that, following the head injury suffered on 22nd January 2017, Ryan Mason is to retire from football with immediate effect. 

Ryan has sought the guidance of numerous world renowned neurologists and neuro surgeons who have all advised that a return to competitive football is not advised.

Ryan would like to put on record his thanks to all at the Club who have aided his recovery to this point and he his is indebted to them for their support and compassion over the past 12 months.

Mason moved to Hull from Tottenham in the summer of 2016, while he made his England debut in March 2015, winning his only cap against Italy in a friendly in Turin.

A product of Spurs’ academy, Mason played 70 times for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring four goals. He spent numerous spells out on loan on Yeovil, Doncaster Rovers, Millwall, Lorient and Swindon before becoming a regular under Mauricio Pochettino.

Daniel Sturridge out a week or two with new hamstring injury

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 10:06 PM EST
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge – on loan at West Bromwich Albion – will miss a few more weeks of time after picking up a new hamstring injury just four minutes into the 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Monday.

Sturridge was withdrawn in favor of Jay Rodriguez after getting tangled up with Cesar Azpilicueta near the touchline.

The 28-year-old has been struck with a brutal spell of injuries in the past few years. Most recently, he missed six weeks after picking up a hamstring problem in training in early January. He had only just returned after moving on loan to West Brom, playing 78 total minutes through a trio of losses before re-injuring himself.

“We need him up and running as it’s goals we’ve struggled with,”West Brom manager Alan Pardew said after the loss to Chelsea. “He felt his hamstring after a 60-meter sprint in the first moments of the game. We’ll have to nurse him. He won’t play next week but hopefully the week after.”

Sturridge missed time with hip and hamstring injuries last season that sapped him of any type of consistency and form and leaving him to make just seven Premier League starts. The year before, he made just 11 Premier League starts while missing a full four months with knee, hip, and hamstring problems.

“It was a blow to lose Daniel on his first run,” Pardew said. “That didn’t give us the perfect start. We just can’t seem to get the goals that get us the wins, and they need to come, and come quickly, so Daniel’s recovery will be important now  we need to get him back.”

Puel accepts Mahrez back after transfer window ‘mistake’

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 9:07 PM EST
Riyad Mahrez has been welcomed back with open arms at Leicester City – again – after his self-imposed leave following a failed move to Manchester City in January.

The 26-year-old was absent for 10 days in early February, before returning to make an appearance in the blowout loss to Manchester City this past weekend.

“Sometimes some players can make a mistake,” said manager Claude Puel on Sunday, according to the Leicester Mercury. “It was the first time for him and it was a mistake but the most important thing is to look forward and put it right. He is fantastic player for us, his team-mates and the fans. It is a pleasure to watch him. It is important we continue together.”

It may have been the first time Mahrez flat out left the club in protest, but it’s not the first time he’s tried to force a move away from the King Power Stadium. Back in the summer, Mahrez looked to push himself away from the Foxes with Arsenal and Roma pursuing a transfer, but nothing came of it.

After his absence in recent weeks, Mahrez released a statement claiming “Leicester City were always aware of my whereabouts,” but Puel’s words seem to indirectly dispute that, with the manager referring to Mahrez’s departure as a “mistake.”

Leicester City has an FA Cup match against Sheffield United at home on Friday, while they return to Premier League action against Stoke City the following weekend. Mahrez would likely return to action in one of those games barring injury in training.

Could Loris Karius really be the answer for Liverpool’s goalkeeping woes?

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 6:49 PM EST
The general consensus has been that while Liverpool continues to improve, the goalkeeping situation at the club has become untenable, and that the Reds will need to move on from Simon Mignolet in the summer.

With names like Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, PSG’s Kevin Trapp, Stoke City’s Jack Butland, and Samir Handanovic all thrown around, the seat between the sticks at Anfield has been heating up.

Loris Karius has other ideas.

Signed for just $8 million in the summer of 2016, the 24-year-old German was thought of largely as a backup to Mignolet, and it’s been that way until just a few weeks ago. Having snatched the starting job from his Belgian counterpart after solid performances against Leicester City and Manchester City, Karius suddenly has a chance to not just lead Liverpool down the stretch run of a promising season, but potentially save the club millions of dollars this summer.

But could Karius really be the long-term option for Liverpool in goal? The sample size is small, but he’s showing promise the last few weeks.

The 2-0 win over Southampton was one of his best performances in a Liverpool shirt.

His recognition to notice danger before the chance was truly created allowed him to charge strongly off his line and stop a shot by Pierre-Emile Hojberg. He initially came to collect a cross by Dusan Tadic, but once it was clear he wouldn’t reach it, instead of finding himself caught in no-man’s land, he again recognized a play before it happened and back-tracked in time to acrobatically stop James Ward-Prowse‘s header.

And finally, Karius is even involved in the build-up to Liverpool’s first goal, correctly finding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in acres of space on the counter.

Against Tottenham, Karius came off his line to smother a big chance from Heung-Min Son with the Liverpool defense out of sorts, charging down the striker while stopping himself just short as to not concede a penalty. Karius’s ability to come off his line with precision will make Liverpool fans beam with glee, as Mignolet struggled mightily with that aspect of his game.

Karius has been a significant improvement over Simon Mignolet in general this season, with a significant advantage in his WhoScored rating (6.72 for Karius vs. 6.49 for Mignolet in Premier League play), while he also owns a far superior Squawka.com rating for the season (101.89 for Karius vs. 29.07 for Mignolet) thanks in large part to a better saves per goal tally (1.43 for Karius, 1.21 for Mignolet). He’s also not made a defensive error yet this season, according to Squawka, while Mignolet wrapped up three. The distribution numbers still favors Mignolet, but Karius has been able to have an effect up front in that department despite not having the consistency.

However, not all is where it needs to be. Against Manchester City, for example, Leroy Sane beat Karius at his near post from a tight angle with a shot a top goalkeeper should be saving.

Against Spurs, Karius did concede a penalty for coming out of net and fouling Harry Kane, but it was hard to blame the keeper after a laughable mis-kick from Dejan Lovren left him completely exposed and with few options.

The German will get plenty of chances to prove his worth, as Jurgen Klopp said he will likely stick with Karius in goal for Champions League play as well, giving him ample time to both impress and improve, or prove it’s all a fad.

Is Karius suddenly a hidden gem in the process of revealing itself to the Premier League and the world? Or is this a flash in the pan? If his form continues, will it be enough to allow Liverpool to focus its resources elsewhere this summer, or will they still feel compelled to reach into the coffers to improve at the position? It all remains to be seen, but the last few weeks have complicated the situation, if nothing else.

Men In Blazers podcast: Spurs, Man City, USSF election

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 6:18 PM EST
Rog and Davo break down Tottenham’s North London Derby win over Arsenal, City’s incisive 5 – 1 win at home to Leicester and Newcastle’s upset of Manchester United. Plus, U.S. Soccer has a new President.

